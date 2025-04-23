Trending
World News
April 23, 2025 / 5:35 AM

Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
A naval Iron Dome defense system, designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells, sits on the deck of a Sa'ar 5 Lahav Class corvette of the Israeli Navy fleet, in the northern port of Haifa on Feb. 12, 2019. On Thursday, an interceptor is believed to have stopped a rare missile launched by the Houthis targeting northern Israel. Pool photo by Jack Guez/UPI
A naval Iron Dome defense system, designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells, sits on the deck of a Sa'ar 5 Lahav Class corvette of the Israeli Navy fleet, in the northern port of Haifa on Feb. 12, 2019. On Thursday, an interceptor is believed to have stopped a rare missile launched by the Houthis targeting northern Israel. Pool photo by Jack Guez/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- The Iran-backed Houthi rebels of Yemen launched a missile targeting northern Israel early Wednesday, according to the Israeli military.

The attack is rare for the Houthis, who have been enforcing a military blockade of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in support of the Palestinian people, tens of thousands of whom have been killed in Israel's war against another Iran-proxy militia, Hamas, in Gaza.

The IDF announced the missile launch in a statement on Telegram, saying it triggered sirens in Haifa, Krayot and Western Galilee.

"An interceptor was launched toward the missile, and the missile was most likely successfully intercepted," it said.

The attack comes amid near-daily U.S. strikes against the Houthis that began in mid-March, as the Trump administration attempts to destroy the group's ability to attack U.S. vessels as part of its maritime blockade.

The Houthis established the blockade in November 2023, a month after the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7 of that year, when the militia launched a bloody surprise assault on the Middle Eastern country.

The Iran-proxy group has claimed the blockade is in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza, which has since been devastated by 18 months of war.

A cease-fire in the Gaza war took effect in January, but it lasted only 42 days. Israel has since resumed its military operations against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave.

Read More

Latest Headlines

The U.S. cannot confront China alone, former Deputy Secretary of State warns
World News // 43 minutes ago
The U.S. cannot confront China alone, former Deputy Secretary of State warns
SEOUL, April 23 (UPI) -- The United States must strengthen its alliances with global partners, particularly South Korea and Japan, to face the rising challenge of China, the former chief architect of White House strategy on Asia said Wednesday.
Gunmen kill 26 tourists in India-administered Kashmir
World News // 10 hours ago
Gunmen kill 26 tourists in India-administered Kashmir
April 22 (UPI) -- A group of gunmen shot and killed at least 26 domestic tourists and others and wounded many in the Baisaran Valley tourist town of Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday morning.
U.S. to place 3,251% tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. to place 3,251% tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels
April 22 (UPI) -- The United States is set to impose tariffs of up to 3,521% on solar panels imported via a small number of Southeast Asian nations.
Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie in state for 3 days
World News // 22 hours ago
Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie in state for 3 days
April 22 (UPI) -- The funeral of the late Pope Francis will take place in St. Peter's Square on Saturday morning with his body lying in state for three days in the run-up to the mass, the Vatican said Tuesday.
Chinese man executed for murder of Japanese boy
World News // 19 hours ago
Chinese man executed for murder of Japanese boy
April 22 (UPI) -- China has executed one of its citizens for the 2024 murder of a Japanese boy.
Vladimir Putin says he's open to holding direct, 'limited', cease-fire talks with Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
Vladimir Putin says he's open to holding direct, 'limited', cease-fire talks with Ukraine
April 22 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin floated the idea of direct peace talks with Ukraine for the first time since March 2022 amid mounting U.S. pressure on both Moscow and Kyiv to engage.
South Korea expresses 'deep disappointment' over Japanese PM's offering to WWII shrine
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea expresses 'deep disappointment' over Japanese PM's offering to WWII shrine
SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- South Korea on Tuesday voiced "deep disappointment and regret" after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent an offering to a shrine seen by many as an unapologetic symbol of Japan's aggression during World War II.
Haiti's gang crisis reaching 'point of no return,' warns U.N. envoy
World News // 1 day ago
Haiti's gang crisis reaching 'point of no return,' warns U.N. envoy
April 22 (UPI) -- Gang violence in Haiti has continued to further deteriorate the country's security and the crisis is reaching "a point of no return," according to the United Nations' top envoy for the Caribbean nation.
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
World News // 2 days ago
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
April 21 (UPI) -- Pope Francis died Monday morning in the Vatican City, less than a day after greeting a huge Easter Sunday gathering of Catholics in St. Peter's Square and issuing a plea for world peace. He was 88.
As world leaders mourn passing of Pope Francis, Trump says he will attend funeral
World News // 1 day ago
As world leaders mourn passing of Pope Francis, Trump says he will attend funeral
April 21 (UPI) -- World leaders have issued tributes and condolences after the death of Pope Francis was announced on Monday, one day after 1.4 billion Roman Catholics celebrated Easter.

Trending Stories

U.S. to place 3,251% tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels
U.S. to place 3,251% tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels
Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie in state for 3 days
Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie in state for 3 days
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
Roche to invest $50 billion into its U.S. presence
Roche to invest $50 billion into its U.S. presence
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America

Follow Us