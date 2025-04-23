Trending
World News
April 23, 2025 / 9:26 AM

EU fines Apple, Meta $799 million for Digital Markets Act violations

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
The European Commission Wednesday fined Apple and Meta $570.85 million and $228.34 million, respectively, for breach of the EU Digital Markets Act. The action against the tech giants are the first non-compliance decisions adopted under the DMA. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | The European Commission Wednesday fined Apple and Meta $570.85 million and $228.34 million, respectively, for breach of the EU Digital Markets Act. The action against the tech giants are the first non-compliance decisions adopted under the DMA. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- The European Commission Wednesday fined Apple and Meta $570.85 million and $228.34 million, respectively for breach of the EU Digital Markets Act.

The actions against the tech giants are the first non-compliance decisions adopted under the DMA.

The Commission found that Apple violated an anti-steering requirement under that law while Meta "breached the DMA obligation to give consumers the choice of a service that uses less of their personal data."

The DMA requires Apple to offer alternatives beyond the App Store that would let app developers inform customers of alternatives, steer them to those apps and let customers make purchases.

Related

"Due to a number of restrictions imposed by Apple, app developers cannot fully benefit from the advantages of alternative distribution channels outside the App Store," the commission said in a statement. "Similarly, consumers cannot fully benefit from alternative and cheaper offers as Apple prevents app developers from directly informing consumers of such offers."

Apple was ordered to remove its technical and commercial restrictions on steering. The company was also ordered to stop the practices found to violate the DMA.

Apple said in a statement it plans to appeal the fines.

"Today's announcements are yet another example of the European Commission unfairly targeting Apple in a series of decisions that are bad for the privacy and security of our users, bad for products, and force us to give away our technology for free," Apple said.

Meta's use of a "Consent or Pay" advertising model was found to violate the DMA. Under that model, the commission said, Meta gave Facebook and Instagram users a choice of either consenting to use of personal data for advertising or paying a monthly fee for ad-free service.

The commission said that the policy violates the DMA because it doesn't give consumers "the required specific choice to opt for a service that uses less of their personal data but is otherwise equivalent to the 'personalized ads' service."

According to the commission, Meta was also not allowing users "to exercise their right to freely consent to the combination of their personal data."

"This isn't just about a fine; the Commission forcing us to change our business model effectively imposes a multi-billion-dollar tariff on Meta while requiring us to offer an inferior service," said Joel Kaplan, Meta's chief global affairs officer.

The commission fines against Apple and Meta come amid the tariffs trade war ignited by President Donald Trump's use of the tariffs power granted to Congress under the U.S. Constitution.

The tariffs are being personally imposed by Trump under emergency powers the White House claims under the 1977 International Economic Emergency Powers Act.

California is suing to block the tariffs.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement, "Donald Trump does not have the authority to unilaterally impose the largest tax hike of our lifetime with his destructive tariffs. We're taking him to court."

As tech companies try to cope with the tariffs, Google has also lost two antitrust cases in a row as courts in the United States have found it to hold illegal advertising monopolies in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Google accuses the government of wanting to dictate how it does business and claimed legitimate reasons for the monopoly behavior courts have ruled to be illegal.

The EU's enforcement action against Apple and Meta could trigger further tariff escalation from the Trump administration as the EU attempts to reach a tariffs agreement with the U.S.

Latest Headlines

Tens of thousands pay respects as body of Pope Francis lies in state
World News // 26 minutes ago
Tens of thousands pay respects as body of Pope Francis lies in state
April 23 (UPI) -- Mourners began filing past the open coffin of the late Pope Francis inside St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday as a three-day period of lying in state got underway in the Vatican.
Russian drone strike on bus in Ukraine's Dnipro region kills 9, injures 30
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian drone strike on bus in Ukraine's Dnipro region kills 9, injures 30
April 23 (UPI) -- A Russian attack on a bus in the Ukrainian city of Marhanets in southern Dnipropetrovsk province killed at least 9 people and injured dozens, authorities said.
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
World News // 3 hours ago
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
April 23 (UPI) -- The Iran-backed Houthi rebels of Yemen launched a missile targeting northern Israel early Wednesday, according to the Israel military.
The U.S. cannot confront China alone, former deputy secretary of State warns
World News // 3 hours ago
The U.S. cannot confront China alone, former deputy secretary of State warns
SEOUL, April 23 (UPI) -- The United States must strengthen its alliances with global partners, particularly South Korea and Japan, to face the rising challenge of China, the former chief architect of White House strategy on Asia said Wednesday.
Gunmen kill 26 tourists in India-administered Kashmir
World News // 13 hours ago
Gunmen kill 26 tourists in India-administered Kashmir
April 22 (UPI) -- A group of gunmen shot and killed at least 26 domestic tourists and others and wounded many in the Baisaran Valley tourist town of Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday morning.
U.S. to place 3,251% tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. to place 3,251% tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels
April 22 (UPI) -- The United States is set to impose tariffs of up to 3,521% on solar panels imported via a small number of Southeast Asian nations.
Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie in state for 3 days
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie in state for 3 days
April 22 (UPI) -- The funeral of the late Pope Francis will take place in St. Peter's Square on Saturday morning with his body lying in state for three days in the run-up to the mass, the Vatican said Tuesday.
Chinese man executed for murder of Japanese boy
World News // 22 hours ago
Chinese man executed for murder of Japanese boy
April 22 (UPI) -- China has executed one of its citizens for the 2024 murder of a Japanese boy.
Vladimir Putin says he's open to holding direct, 'limited', cease-fire talks with Ukraine
World News // 23 hours ago
Vladimir Putin says he's open to holding direct, 'limited', cease-fire talks with Ukraine
April 22 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin floated the idea of direct peace talks with Ukraine for the first time since March 2022 amid mounting U.S. pressure on both Moscow and Kyiv to engage.
South Korea expresses 'deep disappointment' over Japanese PM's offering to WWII shrine
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea expresses 'deep disappointment' over Japanese PM's offering to WWII shrine
SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- South Korea on Tuesday voiced "deep disappointment and regret" after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent an offering to a shrine seen by many as an unapologetic symbol of Japan's aggression during World War II.

Trending Stories

U.S. to place 3,251% tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels
U.S. to place 3,251% tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie in state for 3 days
Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie in state for 3 days
Roche to invest $50 billion into its U.S. presence
Roche to invest $50 billion into its U.S. presence

Follow Us