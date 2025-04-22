Trending
April 22, 2025 / 7:27 PM

Gunmen kill 26 tourists in India-administered Kashmir

By Mike Heuer
Indian police officers and paramilitary soldiers stand guard as an ambulance crosses a road near Pahalgam, Kashmir, after a terrorist attack that killed 26 on Tuesday. Photo by Farooq Khan/EPA-EFE
April 22 (UPI) -- A group of gunmen shot and killed at least 26 domestic tourists and others and wounded many in the Baisaran Valley tourist town of Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday.

Several gunmen emerged from the woods, fired into the crowd of tourists and disappeared back into the woods, NDTV World reported.

The Pakistan-based Resistance Front, which is a subset of Lashkar-e-Taiba terror organization, claimed responsibility for the attack, but that claim has not been confirmed by government sources, according to an NDTV World update and The Hindu.

The victims mostly are domestic tourists who were visiting the popular destination near the Himalaya Mountains that commonly is referred to as the "Switzerland of India," the BBC reported.

The attack occurred in a meadow that is accessible only on foot or by pony. Helicopters were used to remove the dead and wounded.

Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said the gunmen will face justice for what he called a terror attack.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice," Modi said Tuesday in a prepared statement.

"They will not be spared!" Modi continued. "Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger."

Modi had traveled to Saudi Arabia for a two-day visit on Tuesday but returned to India upon hearing the news of the attack.

India's defense minister and the leader of one of its largest political parties called the attack an "act of cowardice."

"Deeply anguished by the news of [the] terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir)," Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.

"This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible," Singh added. "My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families."

Indian National Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi in an X post said, "Resorting to violence is an act of cowardice and needs to be condemned in no uncertain terms."

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin also condemned the attack.

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "The United States stands strong with India against terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured."

"Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies," Trump added. "Our hearts are with you all!"

Putin called the attack a "brutal crime" while expressing his support for the Indian people.

"Sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, whose victims were civilians -- citizens of various countries," Putin said as reported by The Hindu.

"Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all the injured."

The attack is the deadliest in the Baisaran Valley since a 2019 attack in Pulwama, The Hindu reported.

Another attack in June 2024 killed eight Hindu pilgrims and injured 33 others in an attack on a Jammu and Kashmir bus.

Jammu and Kashmir is a contested region located between Pakistan and India and is administered by India, which also has military troops in the region.

April 22 (UPI) -- The United States is set to impose tariffs of up to 3,521% on solar panels imported via a small number of Southeast Asian nations.
April 22 (UPI) -- The funeral of the late Pope Francis will take place in St. Peter's Square on Saturday morning with his body lying in state for three days in the run-up to the mass, the Vatican said Tuesday.
April 22 (UPI) -- China has executed one of its citizens for the 2024 murder of a Japanese boy.
April 22 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin floated the idea of direct peace talks with Ukraine for the first time since March 2022 amid mounting U.S. pressure on both Moscow and Kyiv to engage.
SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- South Korea on Tuesday voiced "deep disappointment and regret" after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent an offering to a shrine seen by many as an unapologetic symbol of Japan's aggression during World War II.
April 22 (UPI) -- Gang violence in Haiti has continued to further deteriorate the country's security and the crisis is reaching "a point of no return," according to the United Nations' top envoy for the Caribbean nation.
April 21 (UPI) -- Pope Francis died Monday morning in the Vatican City, less than a day after greeting a huge Easter Sunday gathering of Catholics in St. Peter's Square and issuing a plea for world peace. He was 88.
April 21 (UPI) -- World leaders have issued tributes and condolences after the death of Pope Francis was announced on Monday, one day after 1.4 billion Roman Catholics celebrated Easter.
April 21 (UPI) -- Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Monday presented credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, while the new U.S. ambassador to Israel also warned of Iran's desire to destroy both countries.
April 21 (UPI) -- The chairman of the World Economic Forum will step down "with immediate effect," it was announced Monday.

