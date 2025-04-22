Trending
World News
April 22, 2025 / 9:41 AM

Vladimir Putin says he's open to holding direct, 'limited', cease-fire talks with Ukraine

By Paul Godfrey
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he would be willing to engage in limited direct talks with Ukraine to try to reach agreement on issues such as ending attacks against civilian infrastructure. File photo by Gavriil Grigorov/EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he would be willing to engage in limited direct talks with Ukraine to try to reach agreement on issues such as ending attacks against civilian infrastructure. File photo by Gavriil Grigorov/EPA-EFE

April 22 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday held out the prospect of direct peace talks with Ukraine for the first time since the early days of the war amid mounting pressure on both Moscow and Kyiv from the United States to move swiftly to bring an end to the three-year-long conflict.

Putin told reporters in Moscow that ending the targeting of civilian infrastructure was one area that could be tackled in face-to-face negotiations with Kyiv.

"We have a positive attitude towards a cease-fire. That is why we have always said that we take a positive attitude to any peace initiatives. We hope that the representatives of the Kyiv regime will feel the same way," he said.

The Ukrainian administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky has been demanding Russian forces halt what he alleges are airstrikes and drone attacks purposely targeting civilians, as well as vital facilities, including hospitals, educational facilities, businesses, and transportation and energy networks.

Putin admitted civilian infrastructure had been struck in recent attacks but insisted Ukraine had been using the facilities as cover for military activities and therefore that they were legitimate -- but said this could all be cleared up by talking.

"That's what we need to look into," he said. "It's all a subject to be thoroughly investigated. Maybe bilaterally, as a result of dialogue. We don't rule that out. So we will analyze all of this and make appropriate decisions for the future."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin's statements suggested he was actively floating the idea of direct talks with Ukraine about not hitting civilian targets.

Zelensky said Ukraine was "ready for any conversation" that would guarantee an end to the killing and maiming of civilians.

The olive branch from Putin came four days after both U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump warned the United States would walk away from efforts to broker a peace deal unless there were signs of progress in a "matter of days."

It was the second move by Putin to try to address American impatience with the almost complete lack of progress since Trump launched his peace initiative in February.

On Saturday, Putin announced a 30-hour cease-fire through midnight Sunday, albeit with no advance warning, with both sides accusing each other of widespread violations of the truce.

There was no sign Tuesday, however, of any let-up in Russian attacks on the ground in Ukraine as waves of Russian missile and drone strikes that resumed early Monday after the cease-fire expired continued into a second day.

A 69-year-old woman was killed in Zaporizhzhia and 23 other people were injured, including four children, after two guided bombs slammed into a residential tower block and an infrastructure facility.

In Kharkiv, in the east of the country, at least seven people were injured in a huge drone assault on the regional capital and three people were hurt in the southwestern port city of Odessa after a drone struck an apartment building.

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie-in-state for 3 days
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie-in-state for 3 days
April 22 (UPI) -- The funeral of the late Pope Francis will take place in St. Peter's Square on Saturday morning with his body lying in state for three days in the run-up to the mass, the Vatican said Tuesday.
South Korea expresses 'deep disappointment' over Japanese PM's offering to WWII shrine
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korea expresses 'deep disappointment' over Japanese PM's offering to WWII shrine
SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- South Korea on Tuesday voiced "deep disappointment and regret" after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent an offering to a shrine seen by many as an unapologetic symbol of Japan's aggression during World War II.
Haiti's gang crisis reaching 'point of no return,' warns U.N. envoy
World News // 7 hours ago
Haiti's gang crisis reaching 'point of no return,' warns U.N. envoy
April 22 (UPI) -- Gang violence in Haiti has continued to further deteriorate the country's security and the crisis is reaching "a point of no return," according to the United Nations' top envoy for the Caribbean nation.
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
April 21 (UPI) -- Pope Francis died Monday morning in the Vatican City, less than a day after greeting a huge Easter Sunday gathering of Catholics in St. Peter's Square and issuing a plea for world peace. He was 88.
As world leaders mourn passing of Pope Francis, Trump says he will attend funeral
World News // 18 hours ago
As world leaders mourn passing of Pope Francis, Trump says he will attend funeral
April 21 (UPI) -- World leaders have issued tributes and condolences after the death of Pope Francis was announced on Monday, one day after 1.4 billion Roman Catholics celebrated Easter.
In Israel, new U.S. ambassador to nation Mike Huckabee warns about Iran's threats
World News // 21 hours ago
In Israel, new U.S. ambassador to nation Mike Huckabee warns about Iran's threats
April 21 (UPI) -- Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Monday presented credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, while the new U.S. ambassador to Israel also warned of Iran's desire to destroy both countries.
Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of World Economic Forum, retires after 55 years
World News // 21 hours ago
Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of World Economic Forum, retires after 55 years
April 21 (UPI) -- The chairman of the World Economic Forum will step down "with immediate effect," it was announced Monday.
Fighting resumes in Ukraine after Russia ends Easter cease-fire by pounding seven regions
World News // 1 day ago
Fighting resumes in Ukraine after Russia ends Easter cease-fire by pounding seven regions
April 21 (UPI) -- Russian forces ended a short-lived cease-fire by launching a wave of aerial attacks against cities across south-eastern and central Ukraine overnight, including the capital, Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities said.
China will punish countries that bargain with the U.S. over tariffs
World News // 1 day ago
China will punish countries that bargain with the U.S. over tariffs
April 21 (UPI) -- China says it will retaliate against other countries who work with the United States in any way that could compromise its interests.
El Salvador proposes prisoner swap with Venezuela involving U.S. deportees
World News // 1 day ago
El Salvador proposes prisoner swap with Venezuela involving U.S. deportees
April 21 (UPI) -- President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has proposed a prisoner swap with Venezuela involving 250 Venezuelan deportees from the United States who are being held in his infamous Terrorism Confinement Center.

