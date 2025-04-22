Trending
World News
April 22, 2025 / 10:33 AM

Chinese man executed for murder of Japanese boy

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Japan's embassy in Beijing, China in December of 2013. File Photo. UPI/Stephen Shaver
Japan's embassy in Beijing, China in December of 2013. File Photo. UPI/Stephen Shaver | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday executed a man for the 2024 murder of a Japanese boy, the Japanese embassy in China said.

The embassy told the BBC Tuesday it had received a statement from the embassy that Zhong Changchun, who was arrested in September of 2024 for the crime, has been put to death.

Zhong stabbed the victim, a 10-year-old boy who was on his way to a Japanese school in the Chinese city of Shenzhen earlier that same month, on Sept. 18.

The case had resulted in diplomatic tensions, as Sept. 18 is the anniversary of the Mukden Incident of 1931, in which an explosion destroyed a portion of a Japanese-owned railway track near the Chinese city of Mukden, which started a chain of events that led to the Japanese invasion of Manchuria.

Related

There was an online furor after the boy was murdered due the political sensitivity of the date of the crime, which included allegations of the attack being xenophobic in nature.

"The government of Japan considers the murder of a completely innocent child to be an unforgivable crime, and we take this execution with the utmost solemnity," the Japanese embassy said in its statement to the BBC.

The embassy said it had been informed of the execution by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs but was not told when the execution occurred or how it was carried out. Japanese officials had previously reported that the verdict in Zhong's case made no mention of Japan, or if he had said he had purposely targeted the boy because he was from China.

Latest Headlines

Vladimir Putin says he's open to holding direct, 'limited', cease-fire talks with Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Vladimir Putin says he's open to holding direct, 'limited', cease-fire talks with Ukraine
April 22 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin floated the idea of direct peace talks with Ukraine for the first time since March 2022 amid mounting U.S. pressure on both Moscow and Kyiv to engage.
Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie in state for 3 days
World News // 4 hours ago
Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie in state for 3 days
April 22 (UPI) -- The funeral of the late Pope Francis will take place in St. Peter's Square on Saturday morning with his body lying in state for three days in the run-up to the mass, the Vatican said Tuesday.
South Korea expresses 'deep disappointment' over Japanese PM's offering to WWII shrine
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korea expresses 'deep disappointment' over Japanese PM's offering to WWII shrine
SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- South Korea on Tuesday voiced "deep disappointment and regret" after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent an offering to a shrine seen by many as an unapologetic symbol of Japan's aggression during World War II.
Haiti's gang crisis reaching 'point of no return,' warns U.N. envoy
World News // 8 hours ago
Haiti's gang crisis reaching 'point of no return,' warns U.N. envoy
April 22 (UPI) -- Gang violence in Haiti has continued to further deteriorate the country's security and the crisis is reaching "a point of no return," according to the United Nations' top envoy for the Caribbean nation.
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
April 21 (UPI) -- Pope Francis died Monday morning in the Vatican City, less than a day after greeting a huge Easter Sunday gathering of Catholics in St. Peter's Square and issuing a plea for world peace. He was 88.
As world leaders mourn passing of Pope Francis, Trump says he will attend funeral
World News // 20 hours ago
As world leaders mourn passing of Pope Francis, Trump says he will attend funeral
April 21 (UPI) -- World leaders have issued tributes and condolences after the death of Pope Francis was announced on Monday, one day after 1.4 billion Roman Catholics celebrated Easter.
In Israel, new U.S. ambassador to nation Mike Huckabee warns about Iran's threats
World News // 22 hours ago
In Israel, new U.S. ambassador to nation Mike Huckabee warns about Iran's threats
April 21 (UPI) -- Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Monday presented credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, while the new U.S. ambassador to Israel also warned of Iran's desire to destroy both countries.
Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of World Economic Forum, retires after 55 years
World News // 22 hours ago
Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of World Economic Forum, retires after 55 years
April 21 (UPI) -- The chairman of the World Economic Forum will step down "with immediate effect," it was announced Monday.
Fighting resumes in Ukraine after Russia ends Easter cease-fire by pounding seven regions
World News // 1 day ago
Fighting resumes in Ukraine after Russia ends Easter cease-fire by pounding seven regions
April 21 (UPI) -- Russian forces ended a short-lived cease-fire by launching a wave of aerial attacks against cities across south-eastern and central Ukraine overnight, including the capital, Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities said.
China will punish countries that bargain with the U.S. over tariffs
World News // 1 day ago
China will punish countries that bargain with the U.S. over tariffs
April 21 (UPI) -- China says it will retaliate against other countries who work with the United States in any way that could compromise its interests.

Trending Stories

Delta flight with 200 on board catches fire at Orlando airport
Delta flight with 200 on board catches fire at Orlando airport
Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of World Economic Forum, retires after 55 years
Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of World Economic Forum, retires after 55 years
Federal student loan collections resume next month
Federal student loan collections resume next month
Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie in state for 3 days
Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie in state for 3 days
Texas constable deputy shot, injured in shootout outside Houston courthouse
Texas constable deputy shot, injured in shootout outside Houston courthouse

Follow Us