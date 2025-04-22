Trending
World News
April 22, 2025 / 1:23 PM

U.S. to place 3,251% tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels

By Chris Benson
Share with X
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke during an April 7 meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Pool Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
1 of 2 | U.S. President Donald Trump spoke during an April 7 meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Pool Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- The United States is set to impose tariffs of up to 3,521% on solar panels imported via a small number of Southeast Asian nations.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Commerce Department announced new tariffs targeted at companies in Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia and Vietnam after a year-long investigation on allegations that Chinese subsidiary companies were flooding the American market with cheap goods.

Meanwhile, the International Trade Commission -- a separate U.S. agency -- is due to reach its final decision in June on new tariffs in a case brought on by U.S.-based solar panel makers like Arizona's First Solar and Hanwha Qcells, a Korean company.

President Donald Trump has imposed a tax of up to 145% on Chinese imports with some countries facing a blanket 10% tariff until July.

Related

Critics like the Washington-headquartered Solar Energy Industries Association trade group said tariffs will harm American solar manufacturers because tariffs would raise the price on imported cells assembled into solar panels in the United States.

Last week, the administration said that new tariffs on top of already existing tariffs could spike to 245%.

Chinese officials have countered with a sweeping 125% levy on American products in a vow to "fight to the end."

Malaysian-based Chinese solar panel manufacturer Jink Solar saw the lowest U.S. tariff at 41% while Trina Solar, a Chinese-based company, faced 375% tariffs on its products made in Thailand.

However, Cambodian exporters face the highest duties at 3,521% because of what was perceived as a lack of cooperation with the U.S. probe.

Then-President Joe Biden initially declared a 24-month tariff exemption on solar panel products from the four countries in June 2022 as part of the invoking of the Defense Production Act in a move largely supported by environmentalists.

In August 2023, the Commerce Department made its final determination alleging that neighboring Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand had violated U.S. trade rules by utilizing Chinese-sourced materials without paying tariffs.

"This is a decisive victory for American manufacturing and confirms what we've long known: that Chinese-headquartered solar companies have been cheating the system," Tim Brightbill, lead counsel to the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee which called on federal officials to launch its investigation, stated at the time.

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie in state for 3 days
World News // 5 hours ago
Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie in state for 3 days
April 22 (UPI) -- The funeral of the late Pope Francis will take place in St. Peter's Square on Saturday morning with his body lying in state for three days in the run-up to the mass, the Vatican said Tuesday.
Chinese man executed for murder of Japanese boy
World News // 2 hours ago
Chinese man executed for murder of Japanese boy
April 22 (UPI) -- China has executed one of its citizens for the 2024 murder of a Japanese boy.
Vladimir Putin says he's open to holding direct, 'limited', cease-fire talks with Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
Vladimir Putin says he's open to holding direct, 'limited', cease-fire talks with Ukraine
April 22 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin floated the idea of direct peace talks with Ukraine for the first time since March 2022 amid mounting U.S. pressure on both Moscow and Kyiv to engage.
South Korea expresses 'deep disappointment' over Japanese PM's offering to WWII shrine
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea expresses 'deep disappointment' over Japanese PM's offering to WWII shrine
SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- South Korea on Tuesday voiced "deep disappointment and regret" after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent an offering to a shrine seen by many as an unapologetic symbol of Japan's aggression during World War II.
Haiti's gang crisis reaching 'point of no return,' warns U.N. envoy
World News // 10 hours ago
Haiti's gang crisis reaching 'point of no return,' warns U.N. envoy
April 22 (UPI) -- Gang violence in Haiti has continued to further deteriorate the country's security and the crisis is reaching "a point of no return," according to the United Nations' top envoy for the Caribbean nation.
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
April 21 (UPI) -- Pope Francis died Monday morning in the Vatican City, less than a day after greeting a huge Easter Sunday gathering of Catholics in St. Peter's Square and issuing a plea for world peace. He was 88.
As world leaders mourn passing of Pope Francis, Trump says he will attend funeral
World News // 21 hours ago
As world leaders mourn passing of Pope Francis, Trump says he will attend funeral
April 21 (UPI) -- World leaders have issued tributes and condolences after the death of Pope Francis was announced on Monday, one day after 1.4 billion Roman Catholics celebrated Easter.
In Israel, new U.S. ambassador to nation Mike Huckabee warns about Iran's threats
World News // 1 day ago
In Israel, new U.S. ambassador to nation Mike Huckabee warns about Iran's threats
April 21 (UPI) -- Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Monday presented credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, while the new U.S. ambassador to Israel also warned of Iran's desire to destroy both countries.
Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of World Economic Forum, retires after 55 years
World News // 1 day ago
Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of World Economic Forum, retires after 55 years
April 21 (UPI) -- The chairman of the World Economic Forum will step down "with immediate effect," it was announced Monday.
Fighting resumes in Ukraine after Russia ends Easter cease-fire by pounding seven regions
World News // 1 day ago
Fighting resumes in Ukraine after Russia ends Easter cease-fire by pounding seven regions
April 21 (UPI) -- Russian forces ended a short-lived cease-fire by launching a wave of aerial attacks against cities across south-eastern and central Ukraine overnight, including the capital, Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities said.

Trending Stories

Delta flight with 200 on board catches fire at Orlando airport
Delta flight with 200 on board catches fire at Orlando airport
Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie in state for 3 days
Pope Francis' funeral set for Saturday; body will lie in state for 3 days
Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of World Economic Forum, retires after 55 years
Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of World Economic Forum, retires after 55 years
Federal student loan collections resume next month
Federal student loan collections resume next month
Texas constable deputy shot, injured in shootout outside Houston courthouse
Texas constable deputy shot, injured in shootout outside Houston courthouse

Follow Us