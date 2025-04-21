World leaders mourn passing of Pope Francis

April 21 (UPI) -- World leaders have issued tributes and condolences after the death of Pope Francis was announced Monday, one day after 1.4 billion Roman Catholics celebrated Easter.

Politicians, including some who disagreed with him, posted messages, including many with photos of them and the pontiff.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019 after being raised as Protestant, met with the 88-year-old ailing pope on Sunday.

Vance, who traveled to India on Monday, posted on X: "I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul."

I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days...— JD Vance (@JDVance) April 21, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Francis at the Vatican on May 22, 2017, during his first term as president. The pope had spoken out against Trump with his recent immigration policies, including deportations

Trump wrote briefly on Truth Social: "Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!"

The White House posted on X two photos of the pope with the caption: "Rest in Peace, Pope Francis." Separately, they were with Trump and his wife, Melania, and Vance.

Rest in Peace, Pope Francis. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/8CGwKaNnTh— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is Roman Catholic, issued a statement, saying: "On Easter Monday, Jeanette and I are saddened to the news of Pope Francis' passing. We unite in prayer with Catholics worldwide for the repose of the pontiff's soul and for this period of transition for the Catholic Church. May he rest in peace."

Three former U.S. presidents issued statements, including Joe Biden who visited with him at the Vatican on Jan. 10 and and Barack Obama who saw him in the White House in 2015 and at the Vatican in 2014. Bill Clinton saw him after he was president.

Then-President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, attended the 2005 funeral of John Paul II, who was the last pontiff to die in office. Pope Benedict XVI resigned in 2013 after Francis later took over.

Biden, who is Roman Catholic, described the pontiff on X "as unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him."

It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He was unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him. For decades, he served... pic.twitter.com/GsE03QNoHj— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 21, 2025

Obama called him a "rare leader who made us want to be better people" on X.

Pope Francis was the rare leader who made us want to be better people. In his humility and his gestures at once simple and profound - embracing the sick, ministering to the homeless, washing the feet of young prisoners - he shook us out of our complacency and reminded us that we... pic.twitter.com/AFI0BEotUO— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 21, 2025

Clinton praised Francis in a statment for "promoting peace, economic inclusion, social justice, and fighting climate change, particularly its threat to the lives and livelihoods of the world's poorest citizens."

In 2005, we had a simple idea - and no clue if it would work. Fast forward to today, that idea has changed the lives of more than 500 million people worldwide. Our work is far from finished. Join us this September for @ClintonGlobal's 20th year: https://t.co/ssIn3YTzmU pic.twitter.com/pANjEEJ60u— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 24, 2025

The United States has 64.6 million Roman Catholics, which is 22.6% of the population, according to Catholic Hierarchy.

Argentina

Francis' native nation has ordered seven days of mourning, including the national flag at half mast in all public buildings and suspension of official events.

"The Argentine Republic, a country with a long Catholic tradition and the land of Pope Francis, deeply mourns the departure of His Holiness and sends its condolences to the Bergoglio family," the president's office said.

"President Javier Milei highlights the tireless struggle of Francis's Papacy to protect life from conception, promote interreligious dialogue, and bring spiritual and virtuous life closer to the youth.

On X, he posted: "Despite the differences that today seem trivial, to have been able to know him in his kindness and wisdom was a true honor for me. As President, as an Argentine and, fundamentally as a man of Faith, I say goodbye to the Holy Father and I accompany all those who encountered themselves with this sad news. RIP."

Brazil

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wrote on X that "humanity loses a voice of respect and acceptance of others." He noted Francis' efforts to note climate change and economic inequality. He declared seven days of mourning in Brazil, which has the most Catholics in the world at 184.2 million.

A humanidade perde hoje uma voz de respeito e acolhimento ao próximo. O Papa Francisco viveu e propagou em seu dia a dia o amor, a tolerância e a solidariedade que são a base dos ensinamentos cristãos. Assim como ensinado na oração de São Francisco de Assis, o argentino Jorge... pic.twitter.com/bwCCXwrtJN— Lula (@LulaOficial) April 21, 2025

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted in Italian on X: "Pope Francis has returned to the Father's house. A news that pains us deeply, because a great man and a great pastor leaves us. I have had the privilege to enjoy his friendship, his advice and his teachings, which never diminished even in times of trial and suffering."

In Italy, 96.55% of the 59.7 million people are Catholic.

Papa Francesco è tornato alla casa del Padre. Una notizia che ci addolora profondamente, perché ci lascia un grande uomo e un grande pastore. Ho avuto il privilegio di godere della sua amicizia, dei suoi consigli e dei suoi insegnamenti, che non sono mai venuti meno neanche nei... pic.twitter.com/pkRco1tgD3— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) April 21, 2025

France

President Emmanuel Macron on X, wrote: "From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him."

From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. To unite people with one another and with nature. May this hope be reborn endlessly beyond him. To all Catholics, to a grieving world, my wife and I send our thoughts. pic.twitter.com/UTmNxC1r4V— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 21, 2025

Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on X described Francis as "in every way a man of the people" on X.

Pope Francis was in every way a man of the people. The global Catholic community bids farewell to a leader who recognised the burning issues of our day and called attention to them. With his sober way of life, acts of service and compassion, Pope Francis was a role model for many...— Dick Schoof (@MinPres) April 21, 2025

Britain

King Charles issued a statement that he and the queen "were most deeply saddened to learned of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry."

The King's message following the death of Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/tnwvSoXcMh— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2025

Germany

Friedrich Merz, who is likely the next chancellor, described in German about Francis' "tireless commitment to the weakest in society, to justice and reconciliation" in a post on X.

Der Tod von Papst Franziskus erfüllt mich mit großer Trauer. Franziskus wird in Erinnerung bleiben für seinen unermüdlichen Einsatz für die Schwächsten der Gesellschaft, für Gerechtigkeit und Versöhnung. Demut und der Glaube an die Barmherzigkeit Gottes leiteten ihn dabei. Damit...— Friedrich Merz (@_FriedrichMerz) April 21, 2025

Poland

President Andrzej Duda said Francis was "guided by humility and modesty" in a post on X in Polish.

Do Domu Ojca odszedł dziś Papież Franciszek. W swojej posłudze duszpasterskiej kierował się pokorą i skromnością. Za papieską dewizę obrał słowa swojego zawołania biskupiego: „Miserando atque eligendo" („Spojrzał z miłosierdziem i wybrał"). Był wielkim apostołem Miłosierdzia, w...— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) April 21, 2025

European Union

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Francis' "humility and love so pure for the less fortunate" in a post on X.

Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis. He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate. My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis'... pic.twitter.com/FiI6SASNl8— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 21, 2025

Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X that Francis "knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians."

Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis's passing. His life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church. He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We... pic.twitter.com/Ww6NtsbWWS— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 21, 2025

Russia

President Vladimir Putin on Telegram praised the pope for "sponsoring dialogue" between the Vatican and the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as with the Kremlin. They met three times, with the last one in 2021.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, ties between Francis and Moscow have been strained.

Israel

President Isaac Herzog gave his "deepest condolences to the Christian world and especially the Christian communities in Israel -- the Holy Land -- on the loss of their great spiritual father, His Holiness Pope Francis" in a post on X.

The pope called for a cease-fire of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

I send my deepest condolences to the Christian world and especially the Christian communities in Israel - the Holy Land - on the loss of their great spiritual father, His Holiness Pope Francis. A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the...— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) April 21, 2025

Egypt

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's spokesperson said on Facebook in Arabic that he "mourns with deep sorrow the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Vatican, who left our world, leaving behind a great humanitarian legacy that will remain etched in the conscience of humanity."

The post noted Francis was a "champion of the Palestinian cause."

Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called Monday a "profoundly sad day" for Catholics worldwide, describing the "profound faith and humility" of the pontiff on Facebook.

The nation has the third-most Catholics in the world, 69.6 million, which is 81.% of the population.

India

Prime Minister Narenda Modi wrote on X "his affection for the people of India will always be cherished."

Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the... pic.twitter.com/QKod5yTXrB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2025

Mexico

President Caudia Sheinbaum, described Francis as "a humanist who stood for the poor, peace, and equality" in a post in Spanish on X.

Mexico has 123.4 million Catholics, which is 86.7% of the population.

Muere el Papa Francisco. Un humanista que optó por los pobres, la paz y la igualdad. Deja un gran legado de verdadero amor al prójimo. Para los católicos y los que no lo son, es una gran pérdida. Haberlo conocido fue un gran honor y privilegio. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/6IWMBkQDBN— Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) April 21, 2025

Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a statement, saying: "I join Canadians and Catholics around the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, Bishop of Rome - a shepherd of deep moral clarity, spiritual courage, and boundless compassion. From every corner of the globe, the prayers of the faithful go with Pope Francis as he journeys to his eternal rest."

Former President Justin Trudeau posted on X: "What inspired me most, and helped me personally through our conversations, is how as a Jesuit he demonstrated that true rational thought finds its highest expression in compassion and service to all God's creation. The legacy he left here in Canada, including his work on reconciliation, will continue to inspire Canadians forever."

My deepest condolences to Catholics and everyone around the world as we mourn the loss of His Holiness Pope Francis. What inspired me most, and helped me personally through our conversations, is how as a Jesuit he demonstrated that true rational thought finds its highest...— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 21, 2025

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a national televised address that all flags would fly at half-staff on government buildings Tuesday.

"For Australian Catholics, he was a devoted champion and loving father," Albanese said. "Pope Francis lived out his faith and vocation in word and deed. He was truly inspirational."

New Zealand

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon noted on X the pontiff's "unwavering commitment to the vulnerable, to social justice and to interfaith dialogue."