April 21, 2025 / 1:58 AM

El Salvador proposes prisoner swap with Venezuela involving U.S. deportees

By Darryl Coote
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Sunday proposed a prisoner swap with Venezuela involving hundreds of U.S. deportees. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Sunday proposed a prisoner swap with Venezuela involving hundreds of U.S. deportees. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has proposed a prisoner swap with Venezuela involving 250 Venezuelan deportees from the United States who are being held in his infamous Terrorism Confinement Center -- an offer that was swiftly rebuked by Caracas as cynical and admission that the imprisoned Venezuelans were illegally deported and arbitrarily detained.

Bukele made the offer to Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro on Sunday in a statement on X, offering to send Caracas the 252 deportees he is holding at the Terrorism Confinement Center in exchange for an equal number of jailed opponents of the authoritarian president.

The Salvadoran president listed some of the prisoners they would accept, including the son-in-law of Edmundo Gonzalez and nearly 50 detainees of other nationalities.

"Our foreign ministry will send the formal correspondence," Bukele said.

"God bless the people of Venezuela."

Attorney General Tarek William Saab of Venezuela issued a statement Sunday night rejecting the proposal while demanding a full list identifying the 252 alleged gang members being held, their legal status, proof of life and a medical report for each of them.

In the statement, he called Bukele a "neofascist" and said the offer demonstrates "that these citizens are being held hostage at the unilateral discretion of an individual acting outside the law, who publicly and through the media tells the world that he tyrannically decides who can enjoy life and freedom in El Salvador."

Saab added that he has asked El Salvador's attorney general and its Supreme Court to formally inform him of what crimes the Venezuelan prisoners have committed, when they were presented before a judge, whether they have had access to a lawyer and whether they have been allowed to communicate with anyone during their detention.

"The entire world should be repulsed by the fact that CECOT (the Terrorism Confinement Center) is no longer just a torture center created by Bukele's twisted mind to punish criminals in his country, but has become a site of enforced disappearance for innocent Venezuelans (as arranged with his imperial partners), whom he, as an expert in human trafficking, uses in exchange for millions of dollars," he said.

The prisoner exchange proposal comes as Bukele has attracted staunched international criticism over jailing some 250 Venezuelans whom the Trump administration deported to El Salvador last month on accusations of being members of the Venezuelan gangs.

The deportations were carried out under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, which President Donald Trump has tried to use but has been at least momentarily stopped from sending more detainees -- seemingly to El Salvador.

On Saturday, the U.S. Supreme Court paused further deportations of migrant detainees until further notice.

This also comes as Democrats fight to return Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom the Trump administration has admitted was wrongly deported among the hundreds of deportees but has said they will not return him, while continuing to portray him to the public as a criminal, accusing him of being a gang member and involved in human trafficking.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., visited with Abrego Garcia last week. On Sunday's airing of ABC New's This Week, he explained that he is fighting not just for Abrego Garcia but for the Constitution and the man's right to due process.

"My mission and my purpose is to make sure that we uphold the rule of law, because if we take it away from him, we do jeopardize it for everybody else," he said.

During a press conference following his return to the United States from El Salvador, he said the Trump administration has promised to pay El Salvador $15 million to detain the hundreds of prisoners whom he described as having been "illegally abducted."

Bukele was in Washington, D.C., last week for meetings with Trump. During a press conference on April 14, they both stated that Abrego Garcia would not be returned to the United states.

April 21 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Russia traded accusations Sunday of violating a one-day Easter truce, which was only announced by Moscow a day prior and that has since expired.
April 20 (UPI) -- Pope Francis, who is still recovering from treatment for bilateral pneumonia, greeted crowds gathered in a tulip-filled St Peter's Square for Easter Sunday before his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" speech.
April 19 (UPI) -- Delegations from the United States and Iran on Saturday resumed "indirect" negotiations on a nuclear deal in Rome, with another round of talks set for next Saturday, after experts hash out technical matters Wednesday.
April 19 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday declared a 30-hour Easter truce with Ukraine through Sunday night, but Ukraine's President said late Saturday on X that "Russian strikes persist."
April 19 (UPI) -- Trials started in İstanbul for 189 people, including students, journalists and lawyers, for their involvement in protests in March against the Turkish government spurred on by the arrest of the city's mayor.
April 19 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance and Cardinal Pietro Parolin discussed persecution against Christian communities and efforts to restore world peace Saturday morning in Vatican City.
April 18 (UPI) -- Thousands of people recited prayers while carrying large wooden crosses and walking through the streets of the Old City of Jerusalem acknowledging Good Friday.
BEIRUT, Lebanon, April 18 (UPI) -- A rare opportunity for Lebanon and Syria to repair their relations and move beyond decades of political domination and military interference.
April 18 (UPI) -- Venice is reinstating a tourist entry fee Friday after experimenting last year with charging people to enter the city during busy times to reduce congestion.
April 18 (UPI) -- South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced earlier this month that the country's first-quarter food exports surged 9.6% year-on-year to reach $2.48 billion.

