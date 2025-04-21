In Israel, new U.S. ambassador to nation Mike Huckabee warns about Iran's threats

April 21 (UPI) -- Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Monday presented credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, while the new U.S. ambassador to Israel also warned of Iran's desire to destroy both countries.

"I was moved to hear the national anthem of the United States played at his residence. Hearing that song in this land is a powerful reminder of the incredible bonds that exist between the United States and Israel," Huckabee said on X, alongside pictures of the meeting.

Huckabee was named last November by President Donald Trump as the U.S. ambassador to Israel and became the first non-Jewish person since 2011 to hold the role when he was confirmed.

The Baptist minister has long echoed the Trump administration's stance on Israel, seeking to put more pressure on Hamas militants.

He also called Israel's support from the United States a "divine position" on Monday.

The 69-year-old took aim at Iran during the public portion of Monday's meeting with Herzog.

"It has always been their (Iran) desire that Israel would be the opening act and then it would be America's turn to face destruction. Or to put in another simple way, Israel is the appetizer and the United States is the entree," Huckabee told reporters.

Herzog applauded the message.

"[Iran] continues to pursue its radical vision of regional dominance and destabilization -- on its own and via its proxies -- whilst pursuing nuclear arms and openly calling for the destruction of Israel," the president told reporters.

A U.S. delegation met in Rome over the weekend with their Iranian counterparts as the two sides look to negotiate a new nuclear deal.

Iran and the United States held previous talks on the issue in Oman, with that country continuing to serve as a mediator.

Huckabee has also previously pledged his support for bringing home the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

"I know you, Mike, share both our heartbreak and our absolute resolve to see every last hostage freed from the Hamas dungeons and returned to their loved ones. Immediately. Every last one," Herzog told reporters during the meeting Monday.