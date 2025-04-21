Trending
World News
April 21, 2025 / 1:20 PM

In Israel, new U.S. ambassador to nation Mike Huckabee warns about Iran's threats

By Simon Druker
Share with X
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Monday presented credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, as the new U.S. Ambassador to Israel. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
1 of 5 | Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Monday presented credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, as the new U.S. Ambassador to Israel. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Monday presented credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, while the new U.S. ambassador to Israel also warned of Iran's desire to destroy both countries.

"I was moved to hear the national anthem of the United States played at his residence. Hearing that song in this land is a powerful reminder of the incredible bonds that exist between the United States and Israel," Huckabee said on X, alongside pictures of the meeting.

Huckabee was named last November by President Donald Trump as the U.S. ambassador to Israel and became the first non-Jewish person since 2011 to hold the role when he was confirmed.

The Baptist minister has long echoed the Trump administration's stance on Israel, seeking to put more pressure on Hamas militants.

He also called Israel's support from the United States a "divine position" on Monday.

The 69-year-old took aim at Iran during the public portion of Monday's meeting with Herzog.

"It has always been their (Iran) desire that Israel would be the opening act and then it would be America's turn to face destruction. Or to put in another simple way, Israel is the appetizer and the United States is the entree," Huckabee told reporters.

Herzog applauded the message.

"[Iran] continues to pursue its radical vision of regional dominance and destabilization -- on its own and via its proxies -- whilst pursuing nuclear arms and openly calling for the destruction of Israel," the president told reporters.

A U.S. delegation met in Rome over the weekend with their Iranian counterparts as the two sides look to negotiate a new nuclear deal.

Iran and the United States held previous talks on the issue in Oman, with that country continuing to serve as a mediator.

Huckabee has also previously pledged his support for bringing home the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

"I know you, Mike, share both our heartbreak and our absolute resolve to see every last hostage freed from the Hamas dungeons and returned to their loved ones. Immediately. Every last one," Herzog told reporters during the meeting Monday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
World News // 9 hours ago
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
April 21 (UPI) -- Pope Francis died Monday morning in the Vatican City, less than a day after greeting a huge Easter Sunday gathering of Catholics in St. Peter's Square and issuing a plea for world peace. He was 88.
Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of World Economic Forum, retires after 55 years
World News // 1 hour ago
Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of World Economic Forum, retires after 55 years
April 21 (UPI) -- The chairman of the World Economic Forum will step down "with immediate effect," it was announced Monday.
Fighting resumes in Ukraine after Russia ends Easter cease-fire by pounding seven regions
World News // 5 hours ago
Fighting resumes in Ukraine after Russia ends Easter cease-fire by pounding seven regions
April 21 (UPI) -- Russian forces ended a short-lived cease-fire by launching a wave of aerial attacks against cities across south-eastern and central Ukraine overnight, including the capital, Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities said.
China will punish countries that bargain with the U.S. over tariffs
World News // 5 hours ago
China will punish countries that bargain with the U.S. over tariffs
April 21 (UPI) -- China says it will retaliate against other countries who work with the United States in any way that could compromise its interests.
El Salvador proposes prisoner swap with Venezuela involving U.S. deportees
World News // 12 hours ago
El Salvador proposes prisoner swap with Venezuela involving U.S. deportees
April 21 (UPI) -- President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has proposed a prisoner swap with Venezuela involving 250 Venezuelan deportees from the United States who are being held in his infamous Terrorism Confinement Center.
Ukraine, Russia trade accusations of violating Easter cease-fire
World News // 14 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia trade accusations of violating Easter cease-fire
April 21 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Russia traded accusations Sunday of violating a one-day Easter truce, which was only announced by Moscow a day prior and that has since expired.
Pope Francis makes Easter appearance, pens global peace message
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis makes Easter appearance, pens global peace message
April 20 (UPI) -- Pope Francis, who is still recovering from treatment for bilateral pneumonia, greeted crowds gathered in a tulip-filled St Peter's Square for Easter Sunday before his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" speech.
U.S., Iran resume nuclear deal talks in Rome
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Iran resume nuclear deal talks in Rome
April 19 (UPI) -- Delegations from the United States and Iran on Saturday resumed "indirect" negotiations on a nuclear deal in Rome, with another round of talks set for next Saturday, after experts hash out technical matters Wednesday.
Zelensky: 'Russian strikes persist' after Putin announced Easter truce
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky: 'Russian strikes persist' after Putin announced Easter truce
April 19 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday declared a 30-hour Easter truce with Ukraine through Sunday night, but Ukraine's President said late Saturday on X that "Russian strikes persist."
Trials start for 189 arrested for protesting the government in Turkey
World News // 1 day ago
Trials start for 189 arrested for protesting the government in Turkey
April 19 (UPI) -- Trials started in İstanbul for 189 people, including students, journalists and lawyers, for their involvement in protests in March against the Turkish government spurred on by the arrest of the city's mayor.

Trending Stories

Rubio claims 'hoax' after draft Trump order to gut State Department circulates
Rubio claims 'hoax' after draft Trump order to gut State Department circulates
DHL suspends shipments of more than $800 in response to Trump tariff plan
DHL suspends shipments of more than $800 in response to Trump tariff plan
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
Van Hollen defends El Salvador visit to support deported man's 'due process'
Van Hollen defends El Salvador visit to support deported man's 'due process'
Florida State University backs off mandatory Monday return to classes after shooting
Florida State University backs off mandatory Monday return to classes after shooting

Follow Us