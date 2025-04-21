World News
April 21, 2025 / 9:17 AM

China will punish countries that bargain with the U.S. over tariffs

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Cargo shipping containers sit at Port Jersey container terminal in April 10, President Donald Trump put a 90-day pause on all "reciprocal" tariffs yesterday with the exception of China. Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI
Cargo shipping containers sit at Port Jersey container terminal in April 10, President Donald Trump put a 90-day pause on all "reciprocal" tariffs yesterday with the exception of China. Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- China says it will retaliate against other countries who work with the United States in any way that could compromise its interests.

A Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said Monday in a press conference that it expects other countries should "stand on the side of fairness and justice, one the side of historical correctness," and should defend economic and trade rules when it comes to negotiations with the United States.

The spokesperson called out the United States for having "abused" tariffs on all its trading partners, in reference to the tariffs levied by President Donald Trump on April 2.

China called Trump tariffs "unilateral bullying," and that "appeasement cannot bring peace, and compromise cannot be respected."

It also opposes any country that makes a trade deal with the United States and will "resolutely take countermeasures in a reciprocal manner" against any country who does.

The warning comes as the Trump administration will allegedly ask for limits on trade with China when it negotiates tariffs with other nations.

Trump raised the levy on Chinese goods to 145% in April. China responded with tariffs of its own, and also filed a lawsuit against the United States with the World Trade Organization.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Fighting resumes in Ukraine after Russia ends Easter cease-fire by pounding seven regions
World News // 34 minutes ago
Fighting resumes in Ukraine after Russia ends Easter cease-fire by pounding seven regions
April 21 (UPI) -- Russian forces ended a short-lived cease-fire by launching a wave of aerial attacks against cities across south-eastern and central Ukraine overnight, including the capital, Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities said.
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
World News // 4 hours ago
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
April 21 (UPI) -- Pope Francis died Monday morning in the Vatican City, less than a day after greeting a huge Easter Sunday gathering of Catholics in St. Peter's Square and issuing a plea for world peace. He was 88.
El Salvador proposes prisoner swap with Venezuela involving U.S. deportees
World News // 8 hours ago
El Salvador proposes prisoner swap with Venezuela involving U.S. deportees
April 21 (UPI) -- President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has proposed a prisoner swap with Venezuela involving 250 Venezuelan deportees from the United States who are being held in his infamous Terrorism Confinement Center.
Ukraine, Russia trade accusations of violating Easter cease-fire
World News // 9 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia trade accusations of violating Easter cease-fire
April 21 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Russia traded accusations Sunday of violating a one-day Easter truce, which was only announced by Moscow a day prior and that has since expired.
Pope Francis makes Easter appearance, pens global peace message
World News // 22 hours ago
Pope Francis makes Easter appearance, pens global peace message
April 20 (UPI) -- Pope Francis, who is still recovering from treatment for bilateral pneumonia, greeted crowds gathered in a tulip-filled St Peter's Square for Easter Sunday before his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" speech.
U.S., Iran resume nuclear deal talks in Rome
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Iran resume nuclear deal talks in Rome
April 19 (UPI) -- Delegations from the United States and Iran on Saturday resumed "indirect" negotiations on a nuclear deal in Rome, with another round of talks set for next Saturday, after experts hash out technical matters Wednesday.
Zelensky: 'Russian strikes persist' after Putin announced Easter truce
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky: 'Russian strikes persist' after Putin announced Easter truce
April 19 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday declared a 30-hour Easter truce with Ukraine through Sunday night, but Ukraine's President said late Saturday on X that "Russian strikes persist."
Trials start for 189 arrested for protesting the government in Turkey
World News // 1 day ago
Trials start for 189 arrested for protesting the government in Turkey
April 19 (UPI) -- Trials started in İstanbul for 189 people, including students, journalists and lawyers, for their involvement in protests in March against the Turkish government spurred on by the arrest of the city's mayor.
Vance joins Vatican officials for Easter observances
World News // 1 day ago
Vance joins Vatican officials for Easter observances
April 19 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance and Cardinal Pietro Parolin discussed persecution against Christian communities and efforts to restore world peace Saturday morning in Vatican City.
Thousands march in Old Jerusalem's Way of the Cross on Good Friday
World News // 2 days ago
Thousands march in Old Jerusalem's Way of the Cross on Good Friday
April 18 (UPI) -- Thousands of people recited prayers while carrying large wooden crosses and walking through the streets of the Old City of Jerusalem acknowledging Good Friday.

Trending Stories

Rubio claims 'hoax' after draft Trump order to gut State Department circulates
Rubio claims 'hoax' after draft Trump order to gut State Department circulates
DHL suspends shipments of more than $800 in response to Trump tariff plan
DHL suspends shipments of more than $800 in response to Trump tariff plan
Van Hollen defends El Salvador visit to support deported man's 'due process'
Van Hollen defends El Salvador visit to support deported man's 'due process'
Florida State University backs off mandatory Monday return to classes after shooting
Florida State University backs off mandatory Monday return to classes after shooting
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness

Follow Us