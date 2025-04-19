Vance joins Vatican officials for Easter observances

Vice President JD Vance and Cardinal Pietro Parolin meet Saturday morning in Vatican City, where Vance and his family are staying through Easter Sunday. Photo Courtesy of the Vatican

April 19 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance and Cardinal Pietro Parolin discussed persecution against Christian communities and efforts to restore world peace Saturday morning in Vatican City.

During the cordial talks, satisfaction was expressed for the good existing bilateral relations between the Holy See and the United States," an unattributed Vatican statement said on Saturday.

"The common commitment to protect the right to freedom of religion and conscience was reiterated," the statement said.

Vance and Parolin exchanged "opinions on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions, and difficult humanitarian situations," the statement said, "with particular attention to migrants, refugees and prisoners."

Vance, who is Catholic after being baptized into the religion in 2019, was joined by his family during the visit to the Vatican. The visit comes amid the vice president's diplomatic visit to Italy.

"I'm grateful every day for this job but particularly today, where my official duties have brought me to Rome on Good Friday," Vance said Friday in a post on X.

"I had a great visit with [Italian] Prime Minister [Giorgia] Meloni and her team and will head to church soon with my family in this beautiful city," he said.

Vance and his family participated in Good Friday services at St. Peter's Basilica and will stay in Vatican City through Easter before traveling to India.

Vance did not meet with Pope Francis, who recently was hospitalized for respiratory problems, including pneumonia, and continues to recover.