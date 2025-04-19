U.S., Iran resume nuclear deal talks in Rome

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani (2-L) welcomes Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (2-R) in Rome. Iranian and the U.S. later negotiated in separate rooms on a nuclear deal mediated by Oman. Photo by Angelo Carconi/EPA-EFE

April 19 (UPI) -- Delegations from the United States and Iran on Saturday resumed "indirect" negotiations on a nuclear deal in Rome, with another round of talks set for next Saturday, after experts hash out technical matters this Wednesday.

Oman once again served as a mediator between the U.S. team led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Seven days ago in Oman, the U.S. and Iranian teams met in separate rooms in Muscat, the capital of Oman, swapping views through a mediator, Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, in four exchanges. It wasn't said whether the two sides Saturday spoke directly on Saturday, as they briefly did last week.

The sides "have agreed to enter into the next phase of their discussions that aim to seal a fair, enduring and binding deal which will ensure Iran completely free of nuclear weapons and sanctions, and maintaining its ability to develop peaceful nuclear energy," a spokesman for Albusaidi said.

The statement added "it is only in dialogue and clear communication that we will be able to achieve a mutually credible agreement and understanding for the benefit of all concerned regionally and internationally."

Araghchi told reporters after the round of discussions that he "can tell that the negotiations are moving forward," Iran's state run media agency reported.

"We were able to reach better understanding about a series of fundamentals and objectives. Obviously, as far as we are concerned, nothing other than building trust toward Iran's peaceful nuclear program in return for the removal of sanctions will be the subject of the negotiations," Araghchi said. "The Americans have been adhering [to that framework] so far."

He added that it's important for the "experts" to work through details for a framework to an agreement leading up to the next round of negotiations next Saturday in Oman.

It was the first high-level talks between the two nations since, during his first term, Trump pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action negotiated during former President Barack Obama's presidency.

The agreement was reached in 2015 between Iran, the United States and other world powers for Iran to limit its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions. Iran resumed its nuclear activities after the deal was scrapped.

President Donald Trump has given Tehran two months to reach a new agreement and threatened to drop bombs if it does not happen.

Trump "waved off" an Israeli plan to strike Iranian nuclear sites as early as next month, The New York Times reported Wednesday. "I wouldn't say waved off. I'm not in a rush to do it," Trump told reporters Thursday.

"I think that Iran has a chance to have a great country and to live happily without death ... That's my first option. If there's a second option, I think it would be very bad for Iran," Trump said.

Witkoff had suggested in an interview with Fox News that Iran should be allowed to enrich uranium for non-military purposes.

"Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East -- meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponization program," he also posted Tuesday on X.

Araghch noted "contradictory statements" and stressed "real positions will be made clear at the negotiating table."

"We are ready to build trust regarding possible concerns over Iran's enrichment, but the principle of enrichment is not negotiable," he said.