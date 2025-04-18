Trending
Hamas formally rejects cease-fire, calls for 'comprehensive' end to Gaza war

By Doug Cunningham
Hamas rejected a Gaza cease-fire proposed by Israel this week and called for what they called a comprehensive deal to end the war instead. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
April 18 (UPI) -- Hamas rejected a Gaza cease-fire proposed by Israel this week and called for what it called a comprehensive deal to end the war instead.

Hamas said it is ready to begin talks on a deal to release all hostages in return for a full Israeli withdrawal and a complete cease-fire.

"We will not accept partial deals that serve Netanyahu's political agenda. Netanyahu and his government use partial agreements as a cover for their political agenda, which is based on continuing the war of extermination and starvation, even if the price is sacrificing all his prisoners [hostages]," Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya said in a video statement.

The Israeli proposal called for Hamas disarmament and did not guarantee ending the Gaza war. Hamas refuses to disarm and said it won't agree to a cease-fire that doesn't include a permanent end ot the war.

The Israeli deal was for a six-week cease-fire.

Far-right Israeli lawmakers responded by urging immediate escalation in pursuit of a "complete victory."

The Israeli cease-fire offer would release the remaining 59 hostages in stages. More than 1200 Palestinian prisoners and detainees would be freed in exchange.

Just 24 of the remaining hostages are believed to be alive.

Hamas indicated it's ready to immediately start negotiations but insists on retaining arms and a full Israeli withdrawal.

"The state of Israel shall not surrender to Hamas and won't end the war without the complete victory and fulfillment of all its objectives, including eliminating Hamas and returning all the hostages," Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a statement.

