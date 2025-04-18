Analysis: Korean food goes global with Q1 exports up 9.6% annually

An advertisement for Samyang Food’s Fire Noodle, also known as Buldak, is displayed in New York’s Times Square. The campaign ran late last year. Photo courtesy of Samyang Food

April 18 (UPI) -- South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced earlier this month that the country's first-quarter food exports surged 9.6% year-on-year to reach $2.48 billion.

With this pace, annual exports are highly likely to surpass $10 billion for the first time, beating the previous record of $9.98 billion last year.

"This year's food exports hit a record high for the first quarter. The growth is expected to continue throughout 2025," Deputy Agriculture Minister Kang Hyoung-seok told UPI. "To deal with some external risks, the Korean government will work as one team with our exporters."

Supporting the success of Korean foods are such unique brands as Fire Noodle of Samyang Food, Bibigo of CJ Group, and Choco Pie of Orion.

Fire Noodle, also known as Buldak, single-handedly carried Samyang Food over the past few years as it has become a food phenomenon.

Launched in 2012, Fire Noodle was originally regarded as a niche Korean product. But its bold, intensely spicy flavor is now a global sensation.

Boosting its popularity has been the Fire Noodle Challenge, a viral trend where participants eat the ultra-spicy noodles as fast as they can, often without drinking water.

Originating on YouTube in the middle of the 2010s, the challenge exploded across the world, thanks to its intense heat, humorous facial expressions, and dramatic coughing fits.

Last year, the brand faced a crisis as the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration issued a recall of three Fire Noodle products, citing potential health risks posed by their high capsaicin content. Capsaicin is the chemical compound in chili peppers that creates a burning sensation.

However, the measure was a blessing in disguise for Samyang Food, which was established in 1961 to roll out Korea's first instant noodle products.

"The recall piqued the curiosity of people about Fire Noodle products. It actually helped drive sales," a Samyang Food spokesperson said in a phone interview. "In addition, members of K-pop groups also contributed to its rising profile."

BTS member Jimin and Blackpink's Rose are known to be big fans of Fire Noodle products.

The brand's success underpinned Samyang Food's performance in 2024 when its global sales soared 65% over the previous year. As a result, exports accounted for 77% of total revenue and the proportion is projected to hit 85% this year.

The corporation is also performing well in the stock market as its share price jumped more than 26% on the Seoul bourse in 2025. Its market capitalization approaches $5 billion.

"Exports are predicted to sustain the company's growth, with first-quarter outbound shipments estimated to have increased over 40%," Yuanta Securities analyst Son Hyun-jeong said.

Other notable Korean food names are Bibigo and Choco Pie.

Based on the brisk sales of its Bibigo line, including steamed dumplings, white rice, and kimchi, CJ Cheiljedang's international sales neared $4 billion last year.

Orion sold 4 billion units of its signature product Choco Pie, its marshmallow-filled snack, in 2024. Riding on that momentum, the company disclosed a $585 million investment Tuesday to expand its overseas business.

However, there are downside risks such as rising trade tensions and uncertainty as the Trump administration threatens to levy high tariffs on imports to the United States.

"Most Korean food exporters manufacture here and one of their biggest markets is the U.S.," Seoul-based business tracker Leaders Index CEO Park Ju-gun said in a phone interview.

"If higher tariffs are imposed, it would weigh on their sales in the American market. They have to prepare for these uncertainties," he said.