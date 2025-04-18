Trending
World News
April 18, 2025 / 6:03 AM

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung maintains strong lead in South Korea presidential poll

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
Former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung maintained a strong lead in polling for the upcoming presidential election in South Korea, according to a Gallup survey released Friday. Lee announced his bid during a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul last week. Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE
Former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung maintained a strong lead in polling for the upcoming presidential election in South Korea, according to a Gallup survey released Friday. Lee announced his bid during a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul last week. Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, April 18 (UPI) -- Lee Jae-myung, the polarizing former head of South Korea's opposition Democratic Party, is maintaining a strong lead among potential candidates for a June snap election to replace impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, a new survey said Friday.

The poll, conducted by Gallup Korea, found Lee with 38% support -- his highest rating among Gallup surveys this year. He remains well ahead of potential opponents from Yoon's People Power Party, which will pick its candidate on May 3.

Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo both received 7% in the poll, as did current acting President Han Duck-soo. Han has not announced his intention to run, but the 75-year-old prime minister is seen by some conservatives as the candidate with the broadest appeal.

A handful of other potential PPP candidates polled in the low single digits. Overall, the Democratic Party had an approval rating of 42%, compared to the PPP's 34%.

The election will be held on June 3.

Lee, who lost to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election by a razor-thin margin, rose to national fame as a progressive firebrand. As the mayor of Seongnam, a satellite city of Seoul, and then governor of Gyeonggi Province, he built a reputation as a hard-charging populist who was able to implement some of the country's most ambitious social welfare programs.

While he inspires fierce loyalty from his core base of supporters, Lee draws equally impassioned contempt from conservative opponents and has long been shadowed by legal troubles. Last month, a court overturned Lee's earlier conviction on an election law violation, but he is still facing criminal trials on charges including bribery and corruption.

In the wake of the Yoon martial law and impeachment saga that embroiled the country for four months, the political atmosphere in South Korea has grown even more divisive, and experts are calling for the next president to focus on unity and reconciliation.

"Lee Jae-myung is a polarizing figure," Kang Won-taek, professor of political science and international studies at Seoul National University, said during a meeting with international media this week. "Without inclusive politics, the next administration may face renewed political conflict."

Kang said he thought Lee's campaign would work to target the moderate voters who are "getting lost in the political landscape."

"I believe he will focus more on policy platforms to solve the immediate problems in our society rather than focusing on ideologies," Kang said.

So far, Lee appears to be steering clear of further inflaming tensions. During his presidential bid announcement last week, he focused on economic recovery, saying that his administration would prioritize investments in science and technology aimed at helping small businesses.

On Friday, Lee campaigned in the Yeongam region -- a conservative stronghold in the southeastern part of the country -- where he outlined a number of plans to boost local development, such as moving the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to the port city of Busan.

The 61-year-old also vowed to revitalize the region's traditional manufacturing industries, making the city of Ulsan a "hub of eco-friendly mobility" and transforming the surrounding areas into a "mecca of space, aviation, defense and smart shipbuilding industries."

In a separate announcement Friday, Lee said he would increase government investment in South Korea's culture industry, aiming to boost the value of hugely popular exports such as K-pop and K-dramas to $35 billion by 2030.

"We will give wings to the K-content boom created by those in the arts and culture industry," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. airstrikes targeting western Yemen oil port kill dozens
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. airstrikes targeting western Yemen oil port kill dozens
April 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. military attacked an oil port in western Yemen, killing dozens of people as the Trump administration continues to intensify its strikes against the Houthi rebels.
Trump tariffs spur French luxury brand Hermes to raise prices in U.S.
World News // 15 hours ago
Trump tariffs spur French luxury brand Hermes to raise prices in U.S.
April 17 (UPI) -- Handbags, scarves and other goods sold in the United States by French luxury brand Hermes will cost more in May due to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
German police raid home of teen accused of producing a ricin-based toxin
World News // 16 hours ago
German police raid home of teen accused of producing a ricin-based toxin
April 17 (UPI) -- German law enforcement raided the home of a 16-year-old boy whom they accuse of producing and storing a ricin-based biological warfare agent.
Palestinians mark 'Prisoners Day;' dozens die in Gaza in morning attack
World News // 16 hours ago
Palestinians mark 'Prisoners Day;' dozens die in Gaza in morning attack
April 17 (UPI) -- As Palestinians dedicate a day to their people who have been incarcerated, the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, leaving dozens dead.
U.S., European, Ukrainian delegates meet to discuss end to war with Russia
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S., European, Ukrainian delegates meet to discuss end to war with Russia
April 17 (UPI) -- Officials from Ukraine will meet with American representatives in Paris Thursday to discuss the war with Russia less than a day after the latest Russian attack on Ukraine.
North Korea warns of 'overwhelming deterrence' after U.S.-South Korea air drills
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea warns of 'overwhelming deterrence' after U.S.-South Korea air drills
SEOUL, April 17 (UPI) -- North Korea warned Thursday it would respond with "overwhelming deterrence" against the United States following its deployment of B-1B strategic bombers to the Korean Peninsula earlier this week for a joint air exercise.
Rubio, Witkoff in Paris for talks to end the war between Russia, Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Rubio, Witkoff in Paris for talks to end the war between Russia, Ukraine
April 16 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Ambassador Steve Witkoff are in Paris to talk to European leaders about ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.
EY under investigation for audits made during Horizon IT scandal
World News // 1 day ago
EY under investigation for audits made during Horizon IT scandal
April 16 (UPI) -- The EY accounting firm is under investigation over how it audited the British Post Office nearly a decade ago.
Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance to visit India, Italy
World News // 1 day ago
Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance to visit India, Italy
April 16 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance will visit India and Italy this week with second lady Usha Vance to meet with leaders and take part in a series of other cultural events with a U.S. delegation.
Google sued in Britian for alleged monopolization of advertising
World News // 1 day ago
Google sued in Britian for alleged monopolization of advertising
April 16 (UPI) -- Google is being sued in Britain for the alleged creation of a monopoly that allowed it to overcharge its advertisers.

Trending Stories

Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly in online advertising
Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly in online advertising
Lone suspect identified after 2 killed, 6 injured in Florida State University shooting
Lone suspect identified after 2 killed, 6 injured in Florida State University shooting
Supreme Court agrees to hear birthright citizenship revocation arguments
Supreme Court agrees to hear birthright citizenship revocation arguments
In White House meeting, Italian prime minister vows to 'make the West great again'
In White House meeting, Italian prime minister vows to 'make the West great again'
Trump allows commercial fishing in previously banned waters of the Pacific Ocean
Trump allows commercial fishing in previously banned waters of the Pacific Ocean

Follow Us