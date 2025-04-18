Venice resumes tourist fee, doubles it for last minute day-trippers

Venice is reinstating a tourist entry fee Friday after experimenting last year with charging people to enter the city during busy times to reduce congestion. File Photo by Andrea Merola/EPA-EFE

April 18 (UPI) -- Venice is reinstating a tourist entry fee Friday after experimenting last year with charging people to enter the city during busy times to reduce congestion.

The fee will be $5.69. For last-minute day-trippers the Venice fee will double.

The fee can be paid online and the doubling will happen if visitors buy entry within three days of arrival.

Last year's experiment did not reduce the number of visitors, but it did raise $2.73 million for the city.

People booking a one-night stay or more won't have to pay the fee. City residents, workers and people studying in Venice are also exempt.

"Our goal is to encourage quality tourism -- overnight stays -- that respects the city and seeks to engage with it on a deeper level, embracing its unique character and rhythm," Venice councillor for tourism Simone Venturini said.

Roughly 30 million tourists visit Venice each year and 70% stay for the day.

Tourists staying multiple days won't be charged for each day.

The fee, designed to deter day-trippers during the busiest days, will only be charged for 29 days in 2025.

The fee is in place for Good Friday and the following 16 days.

After that the fee will be charged for 12 subsequent weekends that include Friday, Saturday and Sunday. From August through the rest of the year the fee will not be charged.

People living in the Veneto region and holders of the European Disability Card won't be charged.