Musk, Modi talk about 'immense potential for collaboration' on technology

April 18 (UPI) -- Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi said Friday he had discussed possible collaboration on technology and innovation with Elon Musk and his companies.

The business discussion with Musk comes as Modi seeks relief from U.S. tariffs.

"Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington, D.C. earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation," Modi said on X.

Modi added that India "remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains."

Musk's business interests are coinciding with negotations between India and the United States on trade and tariff issues.

The Musk Modi talks came ahead of Vice President JD Vance's trip to India.

In March, Starlink signed deals with Indian big telecom companies for satellite internet service. Indian government approval is pending on that arrangement.

Those contracts are with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Musk's X is suing India as Musk attempts to establish Tesla and Starlink in the Indian market.

After meeting with Modi in Washington in February Tesla has begun hiring in India even though Musk had concerns about Indian tariffs.

Those were cut last March but on condition that to get those breaks companies would have to start local factories with a minimum investment of $500 million.

India's telecoms minister maintains Starlink has not yet complied with security requirements.

Musk's meetings with Modi at a time when Musk is close to President Donald Trump and still active in the administration could give the tech billionaire more sway to smooth the way for his companies to enter India's vast market.