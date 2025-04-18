Trending
World News
April 18, 2025 / 11:34 AM

Musk, Modi talk about 'immense potential for collaboration' on technology

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi said Friday he had discussed possible collaboration on technology and innovation with Elon Musk and his companies. The business discussion with Musk comes as Modi seeks relief from U.S. tariffs. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi said Friday he had discussed possible collaboration on technology and innovation with Elon Musk and his companies. The business discussion with Musk comes as Modi seeks relief from U.S. tariffs. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi said Friday he had discussed possible collaboration on technology and innovation with Elon Musk and his companies.

The business discussion with Musk comes as Modi seeks relief from U.S. tariffs.

"Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington, D.C. earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation," Modi said on X.

Modi added that India "remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains."

Related

Musk's business interests are coinciding with negotations between India and the United States on trade and tariff issues.

The Musk Modi talks came ahead of Vice President JD Vance's trip to India.

In March, Starlink signed deals with Indian big telecom companies for satellite internet service. Indian government approval is pending on that arrangement.

Those contracts are with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Musk's X is suing India as Musk attempts to establish Tesla and Starlink in the Indian market.

After meeting with Modi in Washington in February Tesla has begun hiring in India even though Musk had concerns about Indian tariffs.

Those were cut last March but on condition that to get those breaks companies would have to start local factories with a minimum investment of $500 million.

India's telecoms minister maintains Starlink has not yet complied with security requirements.

Musk's meetings with Modi at a time when Musk is close to President Donald Trump and still active in the administration could give the tech billionaire more sway to smooth the way for his companies to enter India's vast market.

Latest Headlines

Power restored to nearly all of Puerto Rico less than 48 hours after island-wide blackout
World News // 45 minutes ago
Power restored to nearly all of Puerto Rico less than 48 hours after island-wide blackout
April 18 (UPI) -- Electrical power was restored Friday to nearly 99% of customers less than 48 hours after an island-wide outage, according to a statement from private energy company LUMA.
Hamas formally rejects cease-fire, calls for 'comprehensive' end to Gaza war
World News // 1 hour ago
Hamas formally rejects cease-fire, calls for 'comprehensive' end to Gaza war
April 18 (UPI) -- Hamas rejected a Gaza cease-fire proposed by Israel this week and called for what they called a comprehensive deal to end the war instead.
Rubio: U.S. 'done' with Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress not made
World News // 2 hours ago
Rubio: U.S. 'done' with Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress not made
April 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is "not our war" and that if it's not possible to end the war within days "we're done."
Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung maintains strong lead in South Korea presidential poll
World News // 5 hours ago
Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung maintains strong lead in South Korea presidential poll
SEOUL, April 18 (UPI) -- Lee Jae-myung, the former head of South Korea's opposition Democratic Party, is maintaining a strong lead among potential candidates for a June election to replace impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, a survey said Friday.
U.S. airstrikes targeting western Yemen oil port kill dozens
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. airstrikes targeting western Yemen oil port kill dozens
April 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. military attacked an oil port in western Yemen, killing dozens of people as the Trump administration continues to intensify its strikes against the Houthi rebels.
Trump tariffs spur French luxury brand Hermes to raise prices in U.S.
World News // 20 hours ago
Trump tariffs spur French luxury brand Hermes to raise prices in U.S.
April 17 (UPI) -- Handbags, scarves and other goods sold in the United States by French luxury brand Hermes will cost more in May due to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
German police raid home of teen accused of producing a ricin-based toxin
World News // 21 hours ago
German police raid home of teen accused of producing a ricin-based toxin
April 17 (UPI) -- German law enforcement raided the home of a 16-year-old boy whom they accuse of producing and storing a ricin-based biological warfare agent.
Palestinians mark 'Prisoners Day;' dozens die in Gaza in morning attack
World News // 21 hours ago
Palestinians mark 'Prisoners Day;' dozens die in Gaza in morning attack
April 17 (UPI) -- As Palestinians dedicate a day to their people who have been incarcerated, the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, leaving dozens dead.
U.S., European, Ukrainian delegates meet to discuss end to war with Russia
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S., European, Ukrainian delegates meet to discuss end to war with Russia
April 17 (UPI) -- Officials from Ukraine will meet with American representatives in Paris Thursday to discuss the war with Russia less than a day after the latest Russian attack on Ukraine.
North Korea warns of 'overwhelming deterrence' after U.S.-South Korea air drills
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea warns of 'overwhelming deterrence' after U.S.-South Korea air drills
SEOUL, April 17 (UPI) -- North Korea warned Thursday it would respond with "overwhelming deterrence" against the United States following its deployment of B-1B strategic bombers to the Korean Peninsula earlier this week for a joint air exercise.

Trending Stories

Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly in online advertising
Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly in online advertising
Lone suspect identified after 2 killed, 6 injured in Florida State University shooting
Lone suspect identified after 2 killed, 6 injured in Florida State University shooting
Trump allows commercial fishing in previously banned waters of the Pacific Ocean
Trump allows commercial fishing in previously banned waters of the Pacific Ocean
Supreme Court agrees to hear birthright citizenship revocation arguments
Supreme Court agrees to hear birthright citizenship revocation arguments
In White House meeting, Italian prime minister vows to 'make the West great again'
In White House meeting, Italian prime minister vows to 'make the West great again'

Follow Us