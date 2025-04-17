Palestinians mark 'Prisoners Day;' dozens die in Gaza in morning attack

An internally displaced Palestinian girl stands as she plays on the streets of Gaza City on Monday. Photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE

April 17 (UPI) -- As Palestinians dedicate a day to their people who have been incarcerated, the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, leaving dozens more dead.

Al Jazeera reported Thursday that "at least 29 people were killed in Gaza City since dawn on what the State of Palestine has designated "Prisoner's Day."

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates claimed in a press release that 9,900 Palestinians are being held by Israel, and that number includes "400 children, 29 women and 51 journalists."

The statement also claimed that more than 3,400 Palestinians are being held "under arbitrary administrative detention without charge or trial," and that 63 detainees have died since the war started on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israel Defense Forces gave an update Wednesday of its operations in Gaza since March 18, which alleges that it has struck "approximately 1,200 terrorist targets" from the air, and that more than 100 "targeted eliminations" have been carried out, and that "hundreds of terrorists and military commanders from terror organizations in Gaza have been neutralized."

The IDF also said it killed 15 "company commanders and additional terrorists," who are said to have "infiltrated Israeli territory on Oct. 7," and announced Tuesday that it killed Muhammad al-'Ajlah, who it identies as the "commander of a combat support company in the Shejaiya battalion throughout the war."

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs posted to social media Thursday that Israel continues its blockade of aid into Gaza, and that "hundreds of thousands of people are being repeatedly displaced."

U.N. Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric confirmed Monday that it has been six weeks since any supplies have been permitted into Gaza.