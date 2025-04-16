Trending
World News
April 16, 2025 / 4:58 AM

Police rescue American pastor kidnapped in South Africa

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Pastor Josh Sullivan, an American citizen who was kidnapped in South Africa, has been rescued, authorities said. Photo courtesy of Fellowship Baptist Church/Facebook
Pastor Josh Sullivan, an American citizen who was kidnapped in South Africa, has been rescued, authorities said. Photo courtesy of Fellowship Baptist Church/Facebook

April 16 (UPI) -- South African authorities said Wednesday they have rescued a 45-year-old American pastor who was kidnapped last week.

The pastor has been identified by his Tennessee-based Fellowship Baptist Church as Josh Sullivan. He was kidnapped at gunpoint by six men during church service on Thursday.

The South African Police Service said in a statement Wednesday that Sullivan was rescued by its Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation team known as Hawks following a "high-intensity shootout" with three unidentified suspects who who were fatally shot at scene.

According to authorities, the shootout occurred as police arrived at the suspected safe house in the southeastern South African city of Gqeberha.

Related

The suspects opened fire on the officers as they attempted to flee.

"The officers responded with tactictical precision," Lt. Col. Avele Fumba said.

Sullivan was discovered inside the vehicle "miraculously unharmed," Fumba added.

The American missionary was assessed by medical personnel and is considered to be "in an excellent condition," according to the lieutenant colonel.

"Praise the Lord!" the Fellowship Baptist Church said on Facebook following the news of Sullivan's rescue.

According to his personal website, Sullivan considers himself "a church planting missionary to the country of South Africa."

The U.S. State Department advises Americans traveling to South Africa to exercise "increased caution ... due to crime, civil unrest and kidnapping."

"There is a threat of kidnapping across South Africa," the advisory, updated in November, states. "In the past kidnappers have targeted U.S. citizens and other foreign travelers. Criminals kidnap individuals for financial gain, often forcing victims to withdraw money and provide passwords for online accounts before releasing them."

Kidnappings in South Africa have surged by 264% over the last decade, according to statistics from the national authorities.

Latest Headlines

Hongkong Post suspends handling of U.S.-bond packages over Trump's tariffs
World News // 3 hours ago
Hongkong Post suspends handling of U.S.-bond packages over Trump's tariffs
April 16 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's postal service announced Wednesday it will suspend the handling of U.S.-bound packages, due to President Donald Trump's tariff hikes targeting China.
Vatican places Sagrada Família architect on path to sainthood
World News // 9 hours ago
Vatican places Sagrada Família architect on path to sainthood
April 15 (UPI) -- The Vatican has placed Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, dubbed "God's architect" for his work on Barcelona's Sagrada Família, on the path to sainthood in recognition of his "heroic virtues."
Hamas refuses cease-fire as Israel continues military strikes on Gaza
World News // 15 hours ago
Hamas refuses cease-fire as Israel continues military strikes on Gaza
April 15 (UPI) -- Hamas has reportedly rejected a six-week Israeli cease-fire proposal that would have cost the armed group to surrender its weapons while Israel continues military assaults on Gaza.
NATO secretary-general reaffirms support for Ukraine during visit
World News // 17 hours ago
NATO secretary-general reaffirms support for Ukraine during visit
April 15 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte appeared with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky Tuesday to affirm that "NATO stands with Ukraine."
Japan's FTC issues cease-and-desist over Google's Android pre-install deals
World News // 18 hours ago
Japan's FTC issues cease-and-desist over Google's Android pre-install deals
April 15 (UPI) -- The Japanese Fair Trade Commission on Tuesday issued Google a cease-and-desist order for violating anti-monopoly law by allegedly striking deals with Android manufacturers to preinstall Google apps.
French prisons attacked as government cracks down on drug trafficking
World News // 18 hours ago
French prisons attacked as government cracks down on drug trafficking
April 15 (UPI) -- Several French prisons were attacked Monday night into Tuesday morning, during which cars were set on fire and one facility was struck by gunfire.
Singapore president dissolves parliament, slates elections
World News // 20 hours ago
Singapore president dissolves parliament, slates elections
April 15 (UPI) -- Singaporeans will need to vote for a new parliament after the nation's president Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved it Tuesday.
Foreign ministers attend conference in London to try to halt Sudan civil war
World News // 20 hours ago
Foreign ministers attend conference in London to try to halt Sudan civil war
April 15 (UPI) -- An international summit to try to revive peace talks in war-torn Sudan opened in London on Tuesday, two years to the day since fighting erupted in the Northeast African country between forces of the military government a
White House Special Envoy Witkoff says deal to secure Ukraine peace getting closer
World News // 22 hours ago
White House Special Envoy Witkoff says deal to secure Ukraine peace getting closer
April 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said a deal for permanent peace between Russia and Ukraine was on the way after he was able to pin down President Vladimir Putin on what his demands were.
U.S. deploys B-1B strategic bombers for joint drill with South Korea
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. deploys B-1B strategic bombers for joint drill with South Korea
SEOUL, April 15 (UPI) -- The United States deployed at least one B-1B strategic bomber over the Korean Peninsula in joint air drills with South Korea, Seoul's military said Tuesday, the latest show of force by the allies against North Korea.

Trending Stories

Universities say student visas have been revoked without notice
Universities say student visas have been revoked without notice
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
In Utah, the law protects many franchise owners' right to close on a 'religious day'
In Utah, the law protects many franchise owners' right to close on a 'religious day'
Consumers can expect to pay more for Easter chocolates this year
Consumers can expect to pay more for Easter chocolates this year

Follow Us