Trending
World News
April 16, 2025 / 11:27 AM

Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance to visit India, Italy

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Vice President JD Vance (seen Feb. 28 in Washington, DC) will visit India and Italy this week to meet with leaders and take part in a series of other cultural events with a U.S. delegation joined by second lady Usha Vance. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI
1 of 2 | Vice President JD Vance (seen Feb. 28 in Washington, DC) will visit India and Italy this week to meet with leaders and take part in a series of other cultural events with a U.S. delegation joined by second lady Usha Vance. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance will visit India and Italy this week to meet with leaders and take part in a series of other cultural events with a U.S. delegation.

He will be joined by second lady Usha Vance and their three kids, according to a spokesperson.

On Thursday, the vice president will be in Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni before a meeting in the Vatican for Holy Week events.

Vance will then meet with the Vatican's Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin for ceremonies ahead of Easter Sunday.

Related

It's unclear if Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019 and is America's second Catholic vice president, will meet with the recovering Pope Francis after the pontiff's 38-day hospital stay and a letter in February to the U.S. Catholic bishops which was critical of Trump administration immigration policy.

Vance will not participate in negotiations over Iran's nuclear program which will take place Sunday in Rome led by the administration's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, a spokesperson added.

Vance, 40, since taking office in January, has visited Paris and Germany where he was critical of America's European allies on topics like free speech, censorship and defense spending.

Next week, the Vance entourage will head to India -- where the second lady's parents emigrated from in the 1970s -- for bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In India, the Vance family will travel to Agra and Jaipur to take part in other cultural events in the vice president's first time visiting India.

Usha Vance, 39, is the first Hindu-American second lady, taking the place of the first man to serve in the role of second spouse, Doug Emhoff.

This follows Vance's visit to Greenland in March with National Security Adviser Mike Waltz during the fallout of the Signal group chat controversy and the Trump administration's pressure campaign for the United States to annex Greenland, which has been a self-governing territory of Denmark for hundreds of years now seeking full independence.

Latest Headlines

Google sued in Britian for alleged monopolization of advertising
World News // 2 hours ago
Google sued in Britian for alleged monopolization of advertising
April 16 (UPI) -- Google is being sued in Britain for the alleged creation of a monopoly that allowed it to overcharge its advertisers.
China names new trade envoy as it deals with U.S. tariffs-triggered trade war
World News // 2 hours ago
China names new trade envoy as it deals with U.S. tariffs-triggered trade war
April 16 (UPI) -- China on Wednesday named Li Chenggang as vice minister of commerce and the new international trade negotiation envoy amid an ongoing trade war with the United States.
U.K. Supreme Court rules for 'biological' definition of woman in British Equality Act
World News // 4 hours ago
U.K. Supreme Court rules for 'biological' definition of woman in British Equality Act
April 16 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom ruled Wednesday that trans women are not legally women under the British Equality Act.
Police rescue American pastor kidnapped in South Africa
World News // 7 hours ago
Police rescue American pastor kidnapped in South Africa
April 16 (UPI) -- South African authorities said Wednesday they have rescued a 45-year-old American pastor who was kidnapped last week.
Hongkong Post suspends handling of U.S.-bound packages over Trump's tariffs
World News // 9 hours ago
Hongkong Post suspends handling of U.S.-bound packages over Trump's tariffs
April 16 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's postal service announced Wednesday it will suspend the handling of U.S.-bound packages, due to President Donald Trump's tariff hikes targeting China.
Vatican places Sagrada Família architect on path to sainthood
World News // 16 hours ago
Vatican places Sagrada Família architect on path to sainthood
April 15 (UPI) -- The Vatican has placed Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, dubbed "God's architect" for his work on Barcelona's Sagrada Família, on the path to sainthood in recognition of his "heroic virtues."
Hamas refuses cease-fire as Israel continues military strikes on Gaza
World News // 21 hours ago
Hamas refuses cease-fire as Israel continues military strikes on Gaza
April 15 (UPI) -- Hamas has reportedly rejected a six-week Israeli cease-fire proposal that would have cost the armed group to surrender its weapons while Israel continues military assaults on Gaza.
NATO secretary-general reaffirms support for Ukraine during visit
World News // 23 hours ago
NATO secretary-general reaffirms support for Ukraine during visit
April 15 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte appeared with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky Tuesday to affirm that "NATO stands with Ukraine."
Japan's FTC issues cease-and-desist over Google's Android pre-install deals
World News // 1 day ago
Japan's FTC issues cease-and-desist over Google's Android pre-install deals
April 15 (UPI) -- The Japanese Fair Trade Commission on Tuesday issued Google a cease-and-desist order for violating anti-monopoly law by allegedly striking deals with Android manufacturers to preinstall Google apps.
French prisons attacked as government cracks down on drug trafficking
World News // 1 day ago
French prisons attacked as government cracks down on drug trafficking
April 15 (UPI) -- Several French prisons were attacked Monday night into Tuesday morning, during which cars were set on fire and one facility was struck by gunfire.

Trending Stories

U.K. Supreme Court rules for 'biological' definition of woman in British Equality Act
U.K. Supreme Court rules for 'biological' definition of woman in British Equality Act
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
Two service members deployed to U.S. border killed in vehicle crash
Two service members deployed to U.S. border killed in vehicle crash
Consumers can expect to pay more for Easter chocolates this year
Consumers can expect to pay more for Easter chocolates this year

Follow Us