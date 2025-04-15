Trending
April 15, 2025 / 8:04 PM

Vatican places Sagrada Família architect on path to sainthood

By Sheri Walsh
Tourists visit the 'Sagrada Familia' cathedral in Barcelona, Spain. On Monday, the Vatican announced Pope Francis has put the Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, dubbed “God’s architect” for his work on the cathedral, on the path to sainthood. File Photo by Alejandro Garcia/EPA-EFE
April 15 (UPI) -- The Vatican has placed Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, dubbed "God's architect" for his work on Sagrada Família cathedral, on the path to sainthood in recognition of his "heroic virtues."

Gaudí, who was a devout Catholic, was the architect of the still unfinished Sagrada Família in Barcelona, Spain. The cathedral, which has been under construction since 1883, was consecrated by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010 and has been listed with Unesco's World Heritage.

On Monday, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis had recognized "heroic virtues" in Gaudí and his work on Sagrada Família.

"His focus was making art a hymn of praise to the Lord and he considered it his mission to make God known and bring people closer to Him," the Vatican said in a statement.

After more than 140 years, Sagrada Família will be completed next year and is likely to become the world's tallest church with the tower of Jesus Christ standing at 566 feet with a 56-foot four-armed cross.

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis authorized a decree declaring Gaudí "venerable," which is one of the first steps toward sainthood and being formally canonized by the Catholic Church. The next step would involve beatification, which is reserved for martyrs.

To become a saint, a candidate needs two miracles. Doctors and theologians will present the miracles before Pope Francis makes a final decision.

Gaudí, who is among six people being considered for sainthood, was struck and killed by a tram on June 10, 1926, at the age of 74, as he walked to church. More than 30,000 people attended his funeral.

If Gaudí moves to sainthood, he would become the first architect and one of only a few artists.

On Monday, the Archbishop of Barcelona celebrated Gaudí's recognition after taking over the Association for the Beatification of Antoni Gaudí in 2023.

"It is a recognition not only of his architectural work but something more important," declared Cardinal Juan Jose Omella.

"He is saying to you ... amid life's difficulties, amid work, amid pain, amid suffering, are destined to be saints."

