NATO secretary-general reaffirms support for Ukraine during visit

April 15 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte appeared with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky Tuesday to affirm that "NATO stands with Ukraine."

The two leaders stood together in Odessa and discussed recent attacks by Russia as its war on Ukraine continues including the Palm Sunday attack in Sumy that killed more than 30 people.

"Only this weekend, Russia attacked residential buildings and a hospital here with kamikaze drones," Rutte said.

Rutte said NATO will continue to provide both political and practical support with security assistance and training through its command in Germany, and that NATO also works closely with Ukraine in Brussels and Kyiv.

He also noted that NATO allies have "already pledged more almost [$23 billion] in security assistance for Ukraine this year."

"I am here today because I believe Ukraine's people deserve real peace," Rutte continued. "Real safety and security in their country. In their homes."

Zelensky, for his part, stated that Ukraine has an urgent need for air defense systems, especially Patriot air defense systems.

"We count on the implementation of our air defense agreements in Europe and the U.S.," he said.

He explained Ukraine was so in need of the Patriot systems that it is "ready to pool resources and find the money to buy them." Zelensky said it's really up to world leaders whether or not his nation will have enough protection from Russian ballistic missiles.

The leaders also discussed the involvement of the Trump administration. Rutte mentioned "the important talks that President Trump is leading with Ukraine as well as with Russia to try to end the war and secure a durable peace," and added that NATO supports Trump's peace efforts.

"For 35 days, Putin has been ignoring the American proposal for a full ceasefire. Recent Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, and other cities show that Russia is set on continuing the war and is applying more pressure on the West than it is feeling itself," Zelensky said.

He further said that a "coalition of the willing" would be necessary to guarantee Ukraine's security, then pointed out how several NATO countries have laid the groundwork for a security presence.

"We must act swiftly and effectively," Zelensky said.

"We will continue to help Ukraine so it can defend today and deter future aggression, ensuring a just and lasting peace," said Rutte in an X post after the meeting concluded.