French prisons attacked as government cracks down on drug trafficking

Multiple French prisons were attacked following an effort by the government to crack down on drug trafficking. Photo by Terese Suarez/EPA-EFE

April 15 (UPI) -- Several French prisons were attacked Monday night into Tuesday morning, during which cars were set on fire and one facility was struck by gunfire.

French Minister of Justice Gérald Darmanin posted to X Tuesday alleging that the prisons were being attacked in relation to federal efforts to crack down on drug trafficking, and that the government "is taking measures that will profoundly disrupt criminal networks."

"Prisons are facing intimidation attempts ranging from vehicle burning to automatic weapon fire," he said.

Institutions in Aix-En-Provence, Marseille, Valence, Villepinte, Nanterre Toulon and Nîmes were all struck by violence.

A similar attack occurred Sunday at France's National School of Prison Administration that left seven cars torched.

"These targeted, cowardly and abhorrent attacks are aimed at terrorizing those who embody the authority of the state and ensure the daily security of all, even at the cost of their own tranquility," said the UFAP UNSa Justice prison staff union in a press release.

Drug violence in France is on the rise, with record cocaine imported from South America and drug seizures at an all-time high, and the attacks have come just as a new anti-drug law is on the docket for approval. The trafficking legislation would create a new prosecutor's office aimed at organized crime and increase the power of the police to investigate those involved in the illicit drug trade.

The prison incidents are currently under investigation by France's national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office.