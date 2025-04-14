Trending
World News
April 14, 2025 / 5:18 PM

After leaving White House, Biden to give 'landmark' speech on Social Security

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Former U.S. President Joe Biden (seen January 2025 giving remarks at the Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.) will deliver his first public speech since leaving the White House to rally bipartisan support for Social Security amid GOP attacks to the long-existing social safety net. Biden will headline Tuesday’s event in Chicago at the national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representative for the Disables (ARCD). File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
1 of 2 | Former U.S. President Joe Biden (seen January 2025 giving remarks at the Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.) will deliver his first public speech since leaving the White House to rally bipartisan support for Social Security amid GOP attacks to the long-existing social safety net. Biden will headline Tuesday’s event in Chicago at the national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representative for the Disables (ARCD). File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Former U.S. President Joe Biden is slated to make his first public speech since leaving the White House to rally bipartisan support for Social Security amid GOP attacks to the long-existing social-safety net.

Biden will headline Tuesday's event in Chicago at the national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representative for the Disables (ARCD), according to a release.

ARCD President Rachel Buck said the organization was "deeply honored" the former president chose to make his first public appearance at its sold-out conference.

"As bipartisan leaders have long agreed, Americans who retire after paying into social security their whole lives deserve the vital support and caring services they receive," she said. "As a result, we are thrilled the president will be joining us to discuss how we can work together for a stable and successful future for Social Security."

Related

It will be Biden's, 82, first official address since he left the White House in January to his own predecessor President Donald Trump, 78, and who is approaching his 79th birthday in June.

In attendance will be Social Security experts and other leaders such as former Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.

"Our focus is on enabling the Social Security Administration to meet claimants' needs by reducing red tape, strengthening claims processing, and ensuring unnecessary spending is eliminated," Blunt, 75, wrote in a release.

On his way out of office in early January, Biden signed the Social Security Fairness Act to boost benefits for firefighters, teachers, police officers and others in public sector jobs.

ARCD officials noted how ex-presidents traditionally "take time away from the public eye before re-engaging on major policy issues," but added how in light of "unprecedented" threats facing the the 89-year-old program, Biden chose this "pivotal moment" to re-enter the fray.

"Such progress is of profound importance to these vital programs and the millions of Americans who depend on them," Blunt, the House Republican Majority leader from 2005-2006, continued.

It comes as Democrats have assailed Trump's gutting of the federal bureaucracy and spending cuts lawmakers and experts say cannot be done without hitting Social Security programs.

Martin O'Malley, the former Biden-appointed Social Security commissioner from 2023-2024 and now ARCD adviser, echoed Buck, saying they were "honored" that Biden selected ARCD's 2025 conference to speak to the nation.

"Social Security is an earned benefit -- not an entitlement -- and it is a core element of America's promise and purpose to lift people out of poverty," the former Maryland governor, 62, said in a statement.

In 2023, roughly 67 million Americans, most of whom 65 or older, received Social Security benefits.

Meanwhile, experts say Social Security could be depleted by 2035 with its running cash-flow deficit since 2010.

"As a result, there is widespread concern the progress recently made for Social Security will be tragically reversed," O'Malley stated.

Latest Headlines

Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel literature laureate, dies at 89 in Peru
World News // 38 minutes ago
Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel literature laureate, dies at 89 in Peru
April 14 (UPI) -- Mario Vargas Llosa, a prolific Peruvian novelist and essayist who won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2010, died Sunday in Lima, his family said. He was 89.
5 missing, 1 dead after boat carrying 10 capsized off Florida coast
World News // 5 hours ago
5 missing, 1 dead after boat carrying 10 capsized off Florida coast
April 14 (UPI) -- One person died and five others remain missing after a boat capsized off Florida's southeast coast.
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa wins re-election
World News // 9 hours ago
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa wins re-election
April 14 (UPI) -- Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa won re-election, based on preliminary results in the country's presidential election held Sunday.
U.S., European leaders condemn killing of at least 34 Ukrainians in Russian missile attack
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S., European leaders condemn killing of at least 34 Ukrainians in Russian missile attack
April 14 (UPI) -- The United States sent condolences to Ukraine after Russian missile strikes on the northeastern city of Sumy killed at least 34 people and injured 117 with President Donald Trump condemning the attack as "terrible."
Jeju Massacre archives added to UNESCO Memory of the World
World News // 11 hours ago
Jeju Massacre archives added to UNESCO Memory of the World
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, April 14 (UPI) -- Archives documenting an early Cold War-era massacre on a South Korean island and the decadeslong truth-finding process seeking reconciliation that followed has been selected by UNESCO for preservation.
Pope Francis greets Palm Sunday worshipers
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis greets Palm Sunday worshipers
April 13 (UPI) -- Following a lengthy hospital stay for a critical respiratory problem, Pope Francis greeted parishioners gathered for Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized in relation to old stab wound
World News // 1 day ago
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized in relation to old stab wound
April 13 (UPI) -- Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized Friday in relation to a 2018 wound from when he was stabbed during a campaign rally ahead of his election.
Palm Sunday strike on Gaza hospital draws Christian condemnation
World News // 1 day ago
Palm Sunday strike on Gaza hospital draws Christian condemnation
April 13 (UPI) -- A hospital in Gaza was intentionally hit by the Israeli military on Palm Sunday, prompting widespread condemnations from Christian groups in the Middle East.
U.K. officials OK seizing British Steel's Chinese-owned Scunthorpe plant
World News // 1 day ago
U.K. officials OK seizing British Steel's Chinese-owned Scunthorpe plant
April 12 (UPI) -- The U.K. Parliament authorized the government to seize control of the Chinese-owned British Steel plant in Scunthorpe to prevent its closure and the loss of up to 2,700 jobs.
More than 100 people killed during militia attacks in Sudan
World News // 1 day ago
More than 100 people killed during militia attacks in Sudan
April 12 (UPI) -- Two days of attacks by the Rapid Support Forces militia Friday and Saturday killed more than 100 people in the Darfur region of western Sudan.

Trending Stories

Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion
Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion
Jeju Massacre archives added to UNESCO Memory of the World
Jeju Massacre archives added to UNESCO Memory of the World

Follow Us