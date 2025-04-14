Trending
World News
April 14, 2025 / 11:19 AM

5 missing, 1 dead after boat carrying 10 capsized off Florida coast

By Chris Benson
Share with X
The U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District -- headquartered in Miami which covers South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Caribbean Sea -- said a person on board the vessel confirmed it capsized Friday. Photo courtesy USCG
1 of 2 | The U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District -- headquartered in Miami which covers South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Caribbean Sea -- said a person on board the vessel confirmed it capsized Friday. Photo courtesy USCG

April 14 (UPI) -- One person died and five others remain missing after a boat capsized off Florida's southeast coast.

On Sunday, four people were rescued when a boat filled with at least 10 passengers capsized near St. Lucie Inlet nearly 30 miles off the Florida coast, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Authorities said coast guard rescuers were on site before 10 a.m. EDT.

The U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District -- headquartered in Miami which covers South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Caribbean Sea -- said a person on board the vessel confirmed it capsized Friday.

Coast Guard officials began Sunday's rescue mission after a "good Samaritan reported the incident."

The four survivors were transported to Cleveland South Hospital in Stuart via helicopter, three with non-life-threatening injuries. One patient has "serious injuries."

According to investigators, it left more than a week ago from the Bahamas before the accident. A survivor stated it took place three days before they arrived to their unnamed destination. They added passengers were from Haiti and the neighboring Dominican Republic on the island of Hispaniola.

The search remains active for the missing five other passengers.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa wins re-election
World News // 4 hours ago
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa wins re-election
April 14 (UPI) -- Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa won re-election, based on preliminary results in the country's presidential election held Sunday.
U.S., European leaders condemn killing of at least 34 Ukrainians in Russian missile attack
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S., European leaders condemn killing of at least 34 Ukrainians in Russian missile attack
April 14 (UPI) -- The United States sent condolences to Ukraine after Russian missile strikes on the northeastern city of Sumy killed at least 34 people and injured 117 with President Donald Trump condemning the attack as "terrible."
Jeju Massacre archives added to UNESCO Memory of the World
World News // 6 hours ago
Jeju Massacre archives added to UNESCO Memory of the World
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, April 14 (UPI) -- Archives documenting an early Cold War-era massacre on a South Korean island and the decadeslong truth-finding process seeking reconciliation that followed has been selected by UNESCO for preservation.
Pope Francis greets Palm Sunday worshipers
World News // 19 hours ago
Pope Francis greets Palm Sunday worshipers
April 13 (UPI) -- Following a lengthy hospital stay for a critical respiratory problem, Pope Francis greeted parishioners gathered for Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized in relation to old stab wound
World News // 21 hours ago
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized in relation to old stab wound
April 13 (UPI) -- Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized Friday in relation to a 2018 wound from when he was stabbed during a campaign rally ahead of his election.
Palm Sunday strike on Gaza hospital draws Christian condemnation
World News // 22 hours ago
Palm Sunday strike on Gaza hospital draws Christian condemnation
April 13 (UPI) -- A hospital in Gaza was intentionally hit by the Israeli military on Palm Sunday, prompting widespread condemnations from Christian groups in the Middle East.
U.K. officials OK seizing British Steel's Chinese-owned Scunthorpe plant
World News // 1 day ago
U.K. officials OK seizing British Steel's Chinese-owned Scunthorpe plant
April 12 (UPI) -- The U.K. Parliament authorized the government to seize control of the Chinese-owned British Steel plant in Scunthorpe to prevent its closure and the loss of up to 2,700 jobs.
More than 100 people killed during militia attacks in Sudan
World News // 1 day ago
More than 100 people killed during militia attacks in Sudan
April 12 (UPI) -- Two days of attacks by the Rapid Support Forces militia Friday and Saturday killed more than 100 people in the Darfur region of western Sudan.
Mexico to send water to drought-stricken Texas after Trump threat
World News // 1 day ago
Mexico to send water to drought-stricken Texas after Trump threat
April 12 (UPI) -- Mexico plans to deliver water to farmers in drought-stricken Texas, a day after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs and sanctions for not providing water from the Rio Grande River under a 1944 treaty.
U.S., Iran conduct 'indirect' nuclear talks in Oman, plan more negotiations
World News // 2 days ago
U.S., Iran conduct 'indirect' nuclear talks in Oman, plan more negotiations
April 12 (UPI) -- The United States and Iran on Saturday began "indirect" negotiations on a new nuclear deal in the Gulf Arab nation of Oman and plan to meet again in seven days.

Trending Stories

Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
White House publishes results of Trump physical
White House publishes results of Trump physical
Arrest made in Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence arson
Arrest made in Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence arson
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion
Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion

Follow Us