5 missing, 1 dead after boat carrying 10 capsized off Florida coast

1 of 2 | The U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District -- headquartered in Miami which covers South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Caribbean Sea -- said a person on board the vessel confirmed it capsized Friday. Photo courtesy USCG

April 14 (UPI) -- One person died and five others remain missing after a boat capsized off Florida's southeast coast.

On Sunday, four people were rescued when a boat filled with at least 10 passengers capsized near St. Lucie Inlet nearly 30 miles off the Florida coast, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Authorities said coast guard rescuers were on site before 10 a.m. EDT.

The U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District -- headquartered in Miami which covers South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Caribbean Sea -- said a person on board the vessel confirmed it capsized Friday.

#BREAKING @USCG crews rescued 4 people from a capsized vessel, Sun., approx. 29 miles off St. Lucie Inlet after a good Samaritan reported the incident. A person on board reported the vessel capsized Fri. and an additional 5 people are still missing. The search is ongoing. #SAR pic.twitter.com/R4dc16kyRZ— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 13, 2025

Coast Guard officials began Sunday's rescue mission after a "good Samaritan reported the incident."

The four survivors were transported to Cleveland South Hospital in Stuart via helicopter, three with non-life-threatening injuries. One patient has "serious injuries."

According to investigators, it left more than a week ago from the Bahamas before the accident. A survivor stated it took place three days before they arrived to their unnamed destination. They added passengers were from Haiti and the neighboring Dominican Republic on the island of Hispaniola.

The search remains active for the missing five other passengers.