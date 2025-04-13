World News
April 13, 2025 / 2:05 PM

Palm Sunday strike on Gaza hospital draws Christian condemnation

By Adam Schrader
Share with X
Thousands of Christians wave olive and palm branches during the traditional Palm Sunday Procession on the Mt. Of Olives in East Jerusalem, on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The Palm Sunday procession retraces the route Jesus took on entering Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish Passover the week before his crucifixion and is the first day of the Holy Week before Easter. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
1 of 4 | Thousands of Christians wave olive and palm branches during the traditional Palm Sunday Procession on the Mt. Of Olives in East Jerusalem, on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The Palm Sunday procession retraces the route Jesus took on entering Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish Passover the week before his crucifixion and is the first day of the Holy Week before Easter. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- A hospital in Gaza was intentionally hit by the Israeli military on Palm Sunday prompting widespread condemnations from Christian groups in the Middle East.

The Israeli Defense Forces claimed in a statement Sunday that it had dismantled an alleged Hamas "command and control center" operating inside the al-Ahli Hospital.

Without publishing evidence, the IDF claimed Hamas fighters used the hospital to "plan and execute terror attacks" against Israel. Israel's previous claims that hospitals have been used by Hamas have been refuted by authorities and questioned by the media.

"Despite the IDF repeatedly stating that military activity within medical facilities in Gaza must stop, Hamas continues to blatantly violate international law and abuse the civilian population," Israel claimed Sunday.

Related

The hospital is administered by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, a regional diocese of the Anglican Communion representing Anglican and Episcopal Christians across the Middle East. The church condemned Israel's attack on the hospital.

"The twin strikes demolished the two-story genetic laboratory and damaged the pharmacy and the emergency department buildings. It also resulted in other collateral damage to the surrounding buildings, including the church building of St. Philip's," the diocese said.

The diocese said Israel ordered the evacuation of the hospital just 20 minutes before the bombing and that one child who suffered a prior head injury died during the evacuation process.

"The Diocese of Jerusalem is appalled at the bombing of the hospital now for the fifth time since the beginning of the war in 2023-and this time on the morning of Palm Sunday and the beginning of Holy Week," it said in its statement.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, one of the world's oldest and most important Christian institutions, likewise condemned the attack.

"The al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza, a place consecrated to healing and long rooted in the Christian vocation of mercy, was struck by an Israeli air assault that rendered its emergency and other critical departments inoperative," the patriarchate said.

The patriarchate said the hospital "stood as one of the last beacons of medical hope in Gaza" while institutions have been "systematically destroyed."

"Yet even amidst devastation, the light of faith remains unextinguished. In Gaza's Zaytun Quarter, within the heart of the Old City, the historic Church of Saint Porphyrius held Palm Sunday prayers -- quiet, steadfast, and full of grace -- affirming that the witness of Christ's peace endures, even when sorrow surrounds the sanctuary," the patriarchate said.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land, which operates in the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank, joined in the condemnations and went further to condemn the "disastrous blocking of humanitarian aid, especially as we begin Holy Week."

The Roman Catholic Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which holds the authority of the Vatican in the Holy Land, has not directly addressed Israel's latest attack, but has long vocalized support for Gaza.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy also decried Israel's "deplorable" actions and noted Sunday that Israel has "repeatedly" attacked the hospital since the war began with such attacks on medical facilities leading to "degraded access to healthcare in Gaza."

"These deplorable attacks must end," Lammy said. "Diplomacy not more bloodshed is how we will achieve a lasting peace."

Latest Headlines

Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized in relation to old stab wound
World News // 12 minutes ago
Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized in relation to old stab wound
April 13 (UPI) -- Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized Friday in relation to a 2018 wound from when he was stabbed during a campaign rally ahead of his election.
U.K. officials OK seizing British Steel's Chinese-owned Scunthorpe plant
World News // 18 hours ago
U.K. officials OK seizing British Steel's Chinese-owned Scunthorpe plant
April 12 (UPI) -- The U.K. Parliament authorized the government to seize control of the Chinese-owned British Steel plant in Scunthorpe to prevent its closure and the loss of up to 2,700 jobs.
More than 100 people killed during militia attacks in Sudan
World News // 20 hours ago
More than 100 people killed during militia attacks in Sudan
April 12 (UPI) -- Two days of attacks by the Rapid Support Forces militia Friday and Saturday killed more than 100 people in the Darfur region of western Sudan.
Mexico to send water to drought-stricken Texas after Trump threat
World News // 22 hours ago
Mexico to send water to drought-stricken Texas after Trump threat
April 12 (UPI) -- Mexico plans to deliver water to farmers in drought-stricken Texas, a day after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs and sanctions for not providing water from the Rio Grande River under a 1944 treaty.
U.S., Iran conduct 'indirect' nuclear talks in Oman, plan more negotiations
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Iran conduct 'indirect' nuclear talks in Oman, plan more negotiations
April 12 (UPI) -- The United States and Iran on Saturday began "indirect" negotiations on a new nuclear deal in the Gulf Arab nation of Oman and plan to meet again in seven days.
Countries agree to reduce maritime emissions, tax carbon offenders
World News // 23 hours ago
Countries agree to reduce maritime emissions, tax carbon offenders
April 12 (UPI) -- More than 100 nations in the International Maritime Organization have agreed to fuel standards for ships and fees for carbon emissions offenders, which the Trump administration opposes.
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
World News // 2 days ago
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
April 11 (UPI) -- Western allies want a "militarily strong Ukraine," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Friday, as his country pledged $12.4 billion in military aid, part of a larger combined $24 billion allied commitment.
Japanese emperor to attend Osaka opening ceremonies of 2025 World Exposition
World News // 2 days ago
Japanese emperor to attend Osaka opening ceremonies of 2025 World Exposition
April 11 (UPI) -- Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masakpo are in Osaka for this weekend's 2025 World Exposition opening. It's a six-month long event and they will be at the opening ceremony.
China raises tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%; says it will 'ignore' Trump if he persists
World News // 2 days ago
China raises tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%; says it will 'ignore' Trump if he persists
April 11 (UPI) -- China raised tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125% in the latest round of tit-for-tat blows in an escalating trade war but said further tariff hikes would be pointless as U.S. goods were already priced out of the market
Reducing U.S. troops in South Korea would be 'problematic,' top commander warns
World News // 2 days ago
Reducing U.S. troops in South Korea would be 'problematic,' top commander warns
SEOUL, April 11 (UPI) -- As North Korea continues to develop its weapons programs and strengthens its military ties with Russia, a reduction of U.S. troops based in South Korea would be "problematic," the commander of U.S. Forces Korea said.

Trending Stories

FEMA ends 100% coverage for North Carolina recovery efforts
FEMA ends 100% coverage for North Carolina recovery efforts
Mexico to send water to drought-stricken Texas after Trump threat
Mexico to send water to drought-stricken Texas after Trump threat
Teen allegedly killed parents on path to assassinate Trump
Teen allegedly killed parents on path to assassinate Trump
Electronics exempted from latest round of Trump tariffs
Electronics exempted from latest round of Trump tariffs
White House publishes results of Trump physical
White House publishes results of Trump physical

Follow Us