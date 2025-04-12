World News
April 12, 2025 / 7:24 PM

100+ killed during militia attacks in Sudan

By Mike Heuer
Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, during fighting between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces on April 19, 2023, and RSF attacks in Darfur on Friday and Saturday killed more than 100 civilians. File Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE
April 12 (UPI) -- Two days of attacks by the Rapid Support Forces militia Friday and Saturday killed more than 100 in the Darfur region of western Sudan.

United Nations officials on Saturday announced the RSF and its allied militias attacked refugee camps in Abu Shorouk and Zamzam and North Darfur's capital city of el-Fasher, CBS News reported.

"This represents yet another deadly and unacceptable escalation in a series of brutal attacks on displaced people and aid workers in Sudan since the onset of this conflict nearly two years ago," Clementine Nkweta-Salami, U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, told media in a prepared statement.

RSF militia and allies attacked on Friday and resumed the attack on Saturday, which Nkewta-Salami said killed nine aid workers at one of the few health posts in the area.

The Sudanese military controls el-Fasher and has been engaged in a civil war with its former ally RSF for two years. More than 24,000 have died during the civil war.

The Zamzam and Abu Shouk shelters are home to more than 700,000 refugees who were forced to leave their homes in the Darfur region due to the civil war, according to the U.N.

The RSF has attacked civilians living in and near el-Fasher since May 2024 and in February attacked the Zamzam camp, Laetitia Bader, Human Rights Watch director for the Horn of Africa, said Friday in an online report.

Bader said the Zamzam camp houses more than 500,000 refugees who have been subjected to famine during the civil war.

"In recent days, hundreds of desperate civilians have arrived in Tawila, a town 60 kilometers west of Zamzam, destitute, hungry and thirsty, reporting that conditions in Zamzam have become unbearable," Bader said.

She said Sudanese Armed Forces and their allies "claim to be defending the city" but "have not appeared to take all feasible measures ... to minimize harm to civilians."

