Trending
World News
April 10, 2025 / 7:15 AM

King Charles III, Queen Camilla celebrate 20th anniversary in meeting with Pope Francis

By Ian Stark
Share with X
King Charles II and Queen Camilla celebrated their 20th anniversary in a meeting with Pope Francis. Photo by The Royal Family/X
King Charles II and Queen Camilla celebrated their 20th anniversary in a meeting with Pope Francis. Photo by The Royal Family/X

April 10 (UPI) -- King Charles III and Queen Camilla met with Pope Francis Wednesday in Vatican City to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

The royal couple marked both their anniversary and the death of the King's father Philip of Edinburgh, who died four years ago.

According to a statement from the Holy See Press Office, the meeting took place Wednesday at the Casa Santa Marta, where the Pope continues to recover from double pneumonia.

"In the course of the meeting, the Pope expressed his best wishes to Their Majesties on the occasion of their wedding anniversary and reciprocated His Majesty's wishes for a speedy recovery of his health," the Holy See said.

Related

Charles is also recovering after a hospital stint in March to cope with the side effects of his cancer treatment.

The king was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Charles and Camilla were originally to have met Francis on March 24, but that was bumped due to the point in the Pope's recuperation, which led them to the meeting this week.

A post on the Royal Family X account Thursday said the meeting was a" special moment" for the royal couple

"The King and Queen were deeply touched by The Pope's kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary and [honored] to be able to share their best wishes to him in person," it said.

Latest Headlines

Zelensky alleges at least 155 Chinese mercenaries fighting in Russian army
World News // 21 minutes ago
Zelensky alleges at least 155 Chinese mercenaries fighting in Russian army
April 10 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his intelligence services had documentary evidence that at least 155 Chinese nationals were fighting on the Russian side in its war on Ukraine.
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung announces presidential bid following Yoon's ouster
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung announces presidential bid following Yoon's ouster
SEOUL, April 10 (UPI) -- South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said Thursday he would run for president in the June snap election triggered by the removal of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from office.
Death toll from Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse climbs to 184
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll from Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse climbs to 184
April 9 (UPI) -- The death toll from the roof collapse of a nightclub in the Dominican Republic climbed to 184 with 155 injuries, officials said Wednesday night.
China warns about travel, education in United States
World News // 14 hours ago
China warns about travel, education in United States
April 9 (UPI) -- China's government on Wednesday warned its citizens about traveling to the United States amid deteriorating relations between the two nations, including a trade war with tariffs.
U.S. sanctions key suppliers, financial backers of Iran's nuclear program
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. sanctions key suppliers, financial backers of Iran's nuclear program
April 9 (UPI) -- The United States sanctioned key entities associated with Iran's nuclear program amid pending talks over its development, the U.S. State Department announced Wednesday.
Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia
World News // 19 hours ago
Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia
April 9 (UPI) -- Tributes trickled in from around the world to mourn the death of a scientist after parts of his dismembered body were found in Colombia.
Britain's Prince Harry back in London court for second day appeal over security
World News // 19 hours ago
Britain's Prince Harry back in London court for second day appeal over security
April 9 (UPI) -- Prince Harry was back in a London court Wednesday for the second day of his two-day security appeal hearing against the British government.
Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
World News // 20 hours ago
Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
April 9 (UPI) -- Japan and NATO decided Wednesday to jointly increase defense cooperation to counter threats from Russia and China. In a joint statement they underscored the deepening cooperation.
British government says deal to save Chinese-owned British Steel 'within sight'
World News // 21 hours ago
British government says deal to save Chinese-owned British Steel 'within sight'
April 9 (UPI) -- British Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said Wednesday that a deal to save British Steel is within sight as talks with Chinese owner Jingye continue.
EU, China respond to Trump's tariffs with levies against the U.S.
World News // 23 hours ago
EU, China respond to Trump's tariffs with levies against the U.S.
April 9 (UPI) -- The European Union cleared retaliatory tariffs against the United States, while China imposed its own levies as President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of countries around the world took effect.

Trending Stories

Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia
Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
EU, China respond to Trump's tariffs with levies against the U.S.
EU, China respond to Trump's tariffs with levies against the U.S.
China warns about travel, education in United States
China warns about travel, education in United States
3 dead, 3 injured in Virginia shooting; all suspects in custody
3 dead, 3 injured in Virginia shooting; all suspects in custody

Follow Us