King Charles III, Queen Camilla celebrate 20th anniversary in meeting with Pope Francis

April 10 (UPI) -- King Charles III and Queen Camilla met with Pope Francis Wednesday in Vatican City to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

The royal couple marked both their anniversary and the death of the King's father Philip of Edinburgh, who died four years ago.

According to a statement from the Holy See Press Office, the meeting took place Wednesday at the Casa Santa Marta, where the Pope continues to recover from double pneumonia.

"In the course of the meeting, the Pope expressed his best wishes to Their Majesties on the occasion of their wedding anniversary and reciprocated His Majesty's wishes for a speedy recovery of his health," the Holy See said.

Charles is also recovering after a hospital stint in March to cope with the side effects of his cancer treatment.

The king was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Che occasione speciale! A special moment for Their Majesties as they privately met His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican yesterday. The King and Queen were deeply touched by The Pope's kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary and honoured to be able to share their... pic.twitter.com/5WAZu9nN5q— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 10, 2025

Charles and Camilla were originally to have met Francis on March 24, but that was bumped due to the point in the Pope's recuperation, which led them to the meeting this week.

A post on the Royal Family X account Thursday said the meeting was a" special moment" for the royal couple

"The King and Queen were deeply touched by The Pope's kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary and [honored] to be able to share their best wishes to him in person," it said.