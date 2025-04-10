Trending
World News
April 10, 2025 / 11:55 AM

Prada purchases Versace in $1.4 billion deal

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Prada on Thursday announced a deal to acquire rival Italian fashion brand Versace. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Prada on Thursday announced a deal to acquire rival Italian fashion brand Versace. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- The high-end Italian fashion house Prada announced Thursday it has purchased its rival Italian luxury fashion company Versace.

Prada paid $1.375 billion in cash for the acquisition that is "expected to close in the second half of calendar 2025, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals.," said Capri Holdings, the now-former owner of Versace, in a press release.

In a released statement, Prada noted that Versace "constitutes a strongly complementary addition to the Prada Group's portfolio and displays significant untapped growth potential leveraging multiple value creation levers."

Prada also explained that Versace will continue to exist as an entity, as "within the Prada Group, Versace will maintain its creative DNA and cultural authenticity, while benefitting from the full strength of the Group's consolidated platform, including industrial capabilities, retail execution and operational expertise."

"We aim to continue Versace's legacy celebrating and re-interpreting its bold and timeless aesthetic," while at the same time, "we will provide it with a strong platform, reinforced by years of ongoing investments and rooted in longstanding relationships," Prada Group Chairman and Executive Director Patrizio Bertelli said.

"We are confident that Prada Group is the perfect company to further guide Versace into its next era of growth and success," Capri Holdings Chairperson and CEO John Idol said

Read More

Latest Headlines

New Zealand parliament votes down bill targeting Maori rights
World News // 1 hour ago
New Zealand parliament votes down bill targeting Maori rights
April 10 (UPI) -- New Zealand's Parliament Thursday rejected a bill targeting Maori rights that sparked protests.
U.N.: Men with 'wrong' hairstyle, women speaking in public targeted under Taliban law
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N.: Men with 'wrong' hairstyle, women speaking in public targeted under Taliban law
April 10 (UPI) -- The Taliban's morality police -- some 3,300 officers vested by the regime to enforce its so-called "Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice" laws -- routinely detain Afghans for having the wrong haircut or beard.
Four women accuse Andrew Tate of rape, assault in British court documents
World News // 2 hours ago
Four women accuse Andrew Tate of rape, assault in British court documents
April 10 (UPI) -- Allegations made by four women say media personality Andrew Tate raped, assaulted and controlled them under duress in a British civil case.
EU pauses retaliatory tariffs against U.S. for 90 days
World News // 3 hours ago
EU pauses retaliatory tariffs against U.S. for 90 days
April 10 (UPI) -- The European Union Thursday paused its retaliatory tariff countermeasures against the United States for 90 days to give negotiations a chance.
Zelensky alleges at least 155 Chinese mercenaries fighting in Russian army
World News // 4 hours ago
Zelensky alleges at least 155 Chinese mercenaries fighting in Russian army
April 10 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his intelligence services had documentary evidence that at least 155 Chinese nationals were fighting on the Russian side in its war on Ukraine.
King Charles III, Queen Camilla celebrate 20th anniversary in meeting with Pope Francis
World News // 5 hours ago
King Charles III, Queen Camilla celebrate 20th anniversary in meeting with Pope Francis
April 10 (UPI) -- King Charles III and Queen Camilla met with Pope Francis Wednesday in Vatican City to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung announces presidential bid following Yoon's ouster
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung announces presidential bid following Yoon's ouster
SEOUL, April 10 (UPI) -- South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said Thursday he would run for president in the June snap election triggered by the removal of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from office.
Death toll from Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse climbs to 184
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll from Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse climbs to 184
April 9 (UPI) -- The death toll from the roof collapse of a nightclub in the Dominican Republic climbed to 184 with 155 injuries, officials said Wednesday night.
China warns about travel, education in United States
World News // 18 hours ago
China warns about travel, education in United States
April 9 (UPI) -- China's government on Wednesday warned its citizens about traveling to the United States amid deteriorating relations between the two nations, including a trade war with tariffs.
U.S. sanctions key suppliers, financial backers of Iran's nuclear program
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. sanctions key suppliers, financial backers of Iran's nuclear program
April 9 (UPI) -- The United States sanctioned key entities associated with Iran's nuclear program amid pending talks over its development, the U.S. State Department announced Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia
Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia
DOJ seeks to drop charges against alleged MS-13 ringleader
DOJ seeks to drop charges against alleged MS-13 ringleader
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
China warns about travel, education in United States
China warns about travel, education in United States
Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs for 90 days except for ones affecting China
Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs for 90 days except for ones affecting China

Follow Us