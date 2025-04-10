Trending
Four women accuse Andrew Tate of rape, assault in British court documents

By Ian Stark
Court documents released Thursday alleged that Andrew Tate raped, assaulted and controlled four women under duress. File Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE
April 10 (UPI) -- Andrew Tate raped, assaulted and controlled four women under duress, according to court documents released Thursday in a British civil case.

The BBC reported that four women, two of whom worked for Tate's webcam business while the other two were in relationships with him, purport the incidents that involve Tate took place in the towns of Luton and Hitchin between 2013 and 2015.

Some of the allegations reported by the BBC include that Tate had raped and strangled two of the victims, and that he strangled them so often that they developed burst capillary conditions in their eyes, a symptom indicative of asphyxia.

A third victim purported that Tate told her "I'm just debating whether to rape you or not" before raping and strangling her, and another victim alleged that Tate strangled her to the point of unconsciousness while engaged in sexual activity, and then Tate continued that activity despite the fact she had blacked out.

Three of the plaintiffs had previously reported Tate to the authorities in 2019, but the police did not bring criminal charges. The four plaintiffs now seek damages "arising from the assaults, batteries, and infliction of intentional harm", their civil claim states.

One victim claimed Tate threatened to murder her, while another alleges Tate said he'd kill anyone who spoke to her, and a third claimed that Tate convinced her he had killed other people.

Tate denies the allegations, and in a written defense submitted to the High Court, he called the accusations a "pack of lies" and "gross fabrications," and claims the statute of limitations has passed, and that evidence has since been lost.

A preliminary hearing for the case is set for April 15. Tate also faces both criminal and civil charges in Romania and the United States.

