Zelensky: Ukraine captures two Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia

April 9 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military has captured two Chinese citizens fighting in the Russian army, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said the Kremlin's ranks probably contain many more soldiers from the Asian nation.

The pair of Chinese fighters were detained in Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, which borders Russia. Documents, bank cards and personal information were on them when captured, he said.

"We have information indicating that there are significantly more Chinese citizens within the occupier's units than just these two," Zelensky said Tuesday on social media. "We are currently working to verify all the facts."

Accompanying the post was a short video clip of one of the purported Chinese fighters, seen seemingly re-enacting an unspecified battle.

Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory-in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession. We have information suggesting that...

Foreign Affairs Minister Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine said Tuesday he has summoned China's charge d'affaires in Ukraine to "condemn this fact and demand an explanation."

"Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russia's invasion army in Ukraine puts into question China's declared stance for peace and undermines Beijing's credibility as a responsible permanent member of the U.N. Security Council," he said on X.

Under the pressure of sanctions and a death toll that has grown to the hundreds of thousands, Russia has turned to ostracized Iran to fill its depleted armory and isolated North Korea for weapons and soldiers, of whom some 11,000 are believed to be fighting Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region.

China, however, has denied having any major involvement in the three-year war, refuting long-standing accusations of enabling Russia by supplying it with weapons components, equipment and raw materials. The United States, though under the previous administration of President Joe Biden, had repeatedly warned Beijing against arming the Moscow military.

It is not known if the Chinese soldiers were sent to fight by Beijing. The Institute for the Study of War states it has observed Russian entities recruiting vulnerable migrant workers into its military to fight in Ukraine. The Washington, D.C.- based research think tank states that Beijing could attempt to demonstrate that it was not involved in its citizens' participation in the war.

During a press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever, Zelensky said that because of the capture of the Chinese troops -- and undisclosed evidence that more were fighting for Russia -- they now believe that China is supporting the Kremlin, like Iran and North Korea.

"But there is a difference," he said. "North Koreans fought against us on Kursk, while the Chinese are fighting on Ukrainian territory."

"We can't fight several countries at once, each trying to take something from our land. We hope that after this situation, the Americans will talk more with Ukrainians first -- and only then with the russians. We also hope that the Chinese side will respond," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who pledged he could end the war within 24 hours of returning to the White House, is seeking to cobble together a hasty end to the conflict, attracting accusations from critics of capitulating to Russia, while threatening the sovereignty of Ukraine.

Asked about the capture of the two Chinese fighters during a press conference on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said "it's disturbing."

"As President Trump has said, continued cooperation between these two nuclear powers will only further contribute to global instability and make the United States and other countries less safe, less secure and less prosperous," she said. "I think that's an understatement."