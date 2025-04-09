Trending
World News
April 9, 2025 / 10:46 AM

British government says deal to save Chinese-owned British Steel 'within sight'

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
British Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said Wednesday that a deal to save British Steel is within sight as talks with Chinese owner Jingye continue. Chancellor Rachel Reeves said all options, including nationalization, are being considered. File photo by Andy Rain/ EPA-EFE
British Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said Wednesday that a deal to save British Steel is within sight as talks with Chinese owner Jingye continue. Chancellor Rachel Reeves said all options, including nationalization, are being considered. File photo by Andy Rain/ EPA-EFE

April 9 (UPI) -- British Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said Wednesday that a deal to save British Steel is within sight as talks with Chinese owner Jingye continue.

Nandy told the BBC that an agreement to make sure British Steel continues "to be an important part of our economy for years to come" is "achievable and within sight."

Nationalization is possible after Jingye said in March that British Steel's Scunthorpe plant is no longer financially sustainable and is in danger of running out of raw materials within weeks.

The British government has offered $639 million to Jingye to convert the plant to greener electric arc furnaces that can use scrap metal rather than raw materials. The company has rejected that and is reportedly asking for approximately $1.2 billion.

The plant employs 2,700 workers and has been hit with the Trump administration's 25% tariff.

According to REIDsteel managing director Simon Boyd, Jingye has just days to "secure the order of materials to prevent the forced closure of the blast furnaces over the next month."

He said government intervention is the "only solution" to save the strategically vital steel plant.

According to British Chancellor Rachel Reeves all options, including nationalization, are being considered by the British government to keep British Steel operating.

"With Trump's tariffs causing enormous damage and Putin waging war in Europe, we can't afford to lose this strategically important industry or these vital British jobs," Sir Ed Davey, head of the Liberal Party, told the BBC.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Britain's Prince Harry back in London court for second day appeal over security
World News // 4 minutes ago
Britain's Prince Harry back in London court for second day appeal over security
April 9 (UPI) -- Prince Harry was back in a London court Wednesday for the second day of his two-day security appeal hearing against the British government.
Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
World News // 20 minutes ago
Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
April 9 (UPI) -- Japan and NATO decided Wednesday to jointly increase defense cooperation to counter threats from Russia and China. In a joint statement they underscored the deepening cooperation.
EU, China respond to Trump's tariffs with levies against the U.S.
World News // 4 hours ago
EU, China respond to Trump's tariffs with levies against the U.S.
April 9 (UPI) -- The European Union cleared retaliatory tariffs against the United States, while China imposed its own levies as President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of countries around the world took effect.
$20B billion IMF loan set to help Argentina's Javier Milei stay course in economic reforms
World News // 1 hour ago
$20B billion IMF loan set to help Argentina's Javier Milei stay course in economic reforms
April 9 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund said it had reached agreement with Argentina on a $20 billion four-year bailout deal for the embattled country, South America's second largest economy.
Germany's CDU, Social Democrats reaches coalition government deal
World News // 2 hours ago
Germany's CDU, Social Democrats reaches coalition government deal
April 9 (UPI) -- Details on a political deal to form a new German coalition government will be presented Wednesday by the conservative Christian Democratic Union and the center-left Social Democratic Party of Germany.
Kim Jong Un's sister calls North Korean denuclearization a 'daydream'
World News // 6 hours ago
Kim Jong Un's sister calls North Korean denuclearization a 'daydream'
SEOUL, April 9 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Wednesday reaffirmed Pyongyang's status as a nuclear state and slammed international calls to eliminate its arsenal as a "daydream."
Death toll from Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse climbs to 98
World News // 6 hours ago
Death toll from Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse climbs to 98
April 9 (UPI) -- The death toll from the roof collapse of a nightclub in the Dominican Republic climbed to 98 early Wednesday, officials said, as search-and-rescue operations continue.
Zelensky: Ukraine captures two Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia
World News // 7 hours ago
Zelensky: Ukraine captures two Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia
April 9 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military has captured two Chinese citizens fighting in the Russian army, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said the Kremlin's ranks probably contain many more soldiers from the Asian nation.
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
World News // 9 hours ago
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
April 9 (UPI) -- An American academic has been arrested in Thailand on accusations of insulting the monarchy, prompting the United States late Tuesday to express alarm and to urge authorities to respect freedom of expression.
Dozens dead, including former MLB players, in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse
World News // 16 hours ago
Dozens dead, including former MLB players, in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse
April 8 (UPI) -- At least 79 people are dead, including former World Series champion pitcher Octavio Dotel and MLB player Tony Blanco, after the roof of a nightclub collapsed in the Dominican Republic early Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
U.S. tariffs on China to increase to 104%, starting Wednesday
U.S. tariffs on China to increase to 104%, starting Wednesday
Three dead, three hospitalized following mass shooting in Virginia
Three dead, three hospitalized following mass shooting in Virginia
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy

Follow Us