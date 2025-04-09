Death toll from Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse climbs to 98

A general aerial view showing members of the fire and rescue services as they work at the scene after the collapse of the Jet Set Club's roof (C) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Tuesday. The death toll from the collapse of the roof of a popular discotheque in the Dominican capital has risen to 98 as of early Wednesday. Photo by XP3 Group/EPA-EFE

April 9 (UPI) -- The death toll from the roof collapse of a nightclub in the Dominican Republic climbed to 98 early Wednesday, officials said, as search-and-rescue operations continue.

The announcement was made at 12:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday by the Emergency Operation Center.

"With deep sorrow, we confirm that the number of deceased has risen to 98 people," the EOC said in a statement. "We extend our condolences and reaffirm our absolute commitment to each of the affected families."

Identification of the deceased is the responsibility of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences, the EOC said, while reminding the public to avoid spreading unofficial lists of victims and rumors.

The roof of the Jet Set Club in Santo Domingo suddenly collapsed early Tuesday during a concert by merengue singer Rubby Pérez.

Club owner Antonio Espaillat was out of the country when the incident occurred but was returning to the Dominican Republic "to show solidarity with the victims and their families," a statement on the club's Instagram account states.

"There are not enough words to express the sorrow this event generates," Espaillat said. "What happened was devastating for all. We want you to know that we are with you, that we share your grief."

Search-and-rescue crews scoured the rubble overnight Tuesday looking for survivors, according to the EOC, which said special technical teams and personnel from more than 22 public institutions, as well as heavy machinery, were working at the scene.

The EOC said 155 people were transferred to local medical centers.