April 9, 2025 / 8:00 AM

Trump 'reciprocal' tariffs come into force; China retaliates with 84% import tax

By Paul Godfrey
In a tit-for-tat move, China ramped up its tariffs on imports of U.S. goods to 84% on Wednesday, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on America's global trading partners came into effect with China hit hardest of all. Earlier, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian accused the United States of "bullying" China. Photo by Andres Martinez Casares/EPA-EFE
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of countries around the world, including a 104% rate of import duty on Chinese goods, came into force early Wednesday, prompting China to respond by hiking tariffs applied to U.S. goods by 50% to 84%.

The new rate is set to take effect Thursday in place of the 34% announced last week, China's Office of the Tariff Commission of the State Council said in an announcement shortly after Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian accused the United States of exerting unacceptable levels of pressure on China and vowing it would never cave into such "bullying."

"If the United States is bent on waging a tariff war or trade war, China is ready to fight till the end," Lin said.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a request for comments on the U.S. announcement that it would impose a 104% tariff on Chinese goods.

Lin noted that the Chinese people's legitimate right to development cannot be deprived, and China's sovereignty, security and development interests are inviolable. China will continue to take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

"If the U.S. really seeks to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should demonstrate an attitude of equality, respect and reciprocity," Lin added.

With the European Union also set to approve its response to 25% and 20% U.S. tariffs on $28.6 billion worth of steel/aluminum and other exports to the United States, fears of an impending global trade war reignited turmoil in the markets, sending share prices plummeting all across Asia with Europe following suit at the start of the continent's trading day.

The sell-off in Japan and Taiwan was particularly steep, with the Nikkei Stock Average index losing almost 1,300 points to end Wednesday down by almost 4% and Taiwan's TAIEX index plunging by 5.79%, also shedding more than a thousand points.

The one exception was China, where investors in Hong Kong and Shanghai-listed equities came back into the market, seemingly buoyed by China's robust, resolute stance against Trump, helping the Hang Seng Index and Shanghai Composite Index to modest rallies of 0.68% and 1.31% respectively.

In Europe, Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 Index was down 2.4%, at 7,720 points in mid-morning trade, Germany's XETRA Dax had lost 616 points or 3% and the wider, pan-European, Stoxx 600, which includes multinational giants such as Shell, HSBC Nestle and Novartis, was trading 3% lower, down almost 475 points.

The price of $100 face value 30-year U.S. Treasuries fell to $96.16 while the yield climbed to 4.85%, up from 4.4% at the end of last week in what Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research in Chicago, called "disorderly liquidation" in a "broken" bond market.

However, he dismissed speculation China, which holds $759 billion of U.S. treasuries, was behind the selloff to hit back against Trump's swingeing tariffs saying he believed it was the result of big hedge funds engaging in so-called "basis trade."

The EU's 27-member countries were expected to back imposing like-for-like tariffs of up to 25% Wednesday on a matching $26 billion of U.S. goods from tobacco, steel and aluminum and poultry to luxury yachts and motorcycles, diamonds and cosmetics to be implemented in three phases starting April 15.

