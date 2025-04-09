Trending
World News
April 9, 2025 / 12:04 PM

Britain's Prince Harry back in London court for second day appeal over security

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Prince Harry arrived Wednesday at the Royal Courts of Justice in London to fight for his right to have proper security for himself and his family when they visit Britain. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 4 | Prince Harry arrived Wednesday at the Royal Courts of Justice in London to fight for his right to have proper security for himself and his family when they visit Britain. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Prince Harry was back in a London court Wednesday for the second day of his two-day security appeal hearing against the British government.

On Tuesday during the first day of the appeal, Harry's lawyer argued that the prince was subject to a "bespoke process" which allegedly saw him "singled-out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment."

Harry's security when in Britain is currently decided on a case-by-case basis as with any other high-profile visitors.

Sir James Eadie the prince's lawyer, said Wednesday in the partially closed hearing that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, otherwise known as Ravec which is the agency that oversees the level of security, was governed by "royal prerogative"

Related

Britain's Home Office is opposing the appeal on the government's behalf.

Last year in February, the youngest son of King Charles III lost a challenge in Britain's High Court claiming that a downgrade to his security status was unlawful, which the court said was a "legally sound" act.

"His presence here and throughout this appeal is a potent illustration, were one needed, of how much this appeal means to him and his family," Harry's other attorney, Shaheed Fatima, told the court.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex reportedly arrived Sunday to his native country just hours before the king and Queen Camilla left for a state visit to Italy.

Harry, 40, stepped down as a full-time member of the royal family and had his security downgraded in February 2020 when he moved to the United States with his wife, actress Meghan Markle, 43.

His legal team says that decision was in a "category of its own" and Ravec was correct to consider this case on its merit.

For security reasons, the details of his own security apparatus and the degree to which he would like to see it expanded have not been discussed publicly or in court as more sensitive information was discussed Wednesday.

The primary objective of Ravec, Eadie continued, was "to make nuanced judgments about security protection bringing all of their expertise to bear including making decisions about unusual cases and what process should most appropriately be followed."

His legal team contended that Ravec had "terms of reference" for deciding security practices and there was "nothing to suggest they were designed to operate rigidly and not flexibly."

It's one of no less than six lawsuits involving the former working royal.

"If you're members of the press, then you're the reason he's not in England," a woman in the court room shouted at the media after Wednesday's hearing.

A written decision by the three-judge panel, meanwhile, will be issued at a later date.

Latest Headlines

Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia
World News // 39 minutes ago
Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia
April 9 (UPI) -- Tributes trickled in from around the world to mourn the death of a scientist after parts of his dismembered body were found in Colombia.
Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
April 9 (UPI) -- Japan and NATO decided Wednesday to jointly increase defense cooperation to counter threats from Russia and China. In a joint statement they underscored the deepening cooperation.
British government says deal to save Chinese-owned British Steel 'within sight'
World News // 2 hours ago
British government says deal to save Chinese-owned British Steel 'within sight'
April 9 (UPI) -- British Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said Wednesday that a deal to save British Steel is within sight as talks with Chinese owner Jingye continue.
EU, China respond to Trump's tariffs with levies against the U.S.
World News // 5 hours ago
EU, China respond to Trump's tariffs with levies against the U.S.
April 9 (UPI) -- The European Union cleared retaliatory tariffs against the United States, while China imposed its own levies as President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of countries around the world took effect.
$20B billion IMF loan set to help Argentina's Javier Milei stay course in economic reforms
World News // 3 hours ago
$20B billion IMF loan set to help Argentina's Javier Milei stay course in economic reforms
April 9 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund said it had reached agreement with Argentina on a $20 billion four-year bailout deal for the embattled country, South America's second largest economy.
Germany's CDU, Social Democrats reaches coalition government deal
World News // 3 hours ago
Germany's CDU, Social Democrats reaches coalition government deal
April 9 (UPI) -- Details on a political deal to form a new German coalition government will be presented Wednesday by the conservative Christian Democratic Union and the center-left Social Democratic Party of Germany.
Kim Jong Un's sister calls North Korean denuclearization a 'daydream'
World News // 7 hours ago
Kim Jong Un's sister calls North Korean denuclearization a 'daydream'
SEOUL, April 9 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Wednesday reaffirmed Pyongyang's status as a nuclear state and slammed international calls to eliminate its arsenal as a "daydream."
Death toll from Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse climbs to 98
World News // 8 hours ago
Death toll from Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse climbs to 98
April 9 (UPI) -- The death toll from the roof collapse of a nightclub in the Dominican Republic climbed to 98 early Wednesday, officials said, as search-and-rescue operations continue.
Zelensky: Ukraine captures two Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia
World News // 9 hours ago
Zelensky: Ukraine captures two Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia
April 9 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military has captured two Chinese citizens fighting in the Russian army, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said the Kremlin's ranks probably contain many more soldiers from the Asian nation.
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
World News // 10 hours ago
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
April 9 (UPI) -- An American academic has been arrested in Thailand on accusations of insulting the monarchy, prompting the United States late Tuesday to express alarm and to urge authorities to respect freedom of expression.

Trending Stories

Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
U.S. tariffs on China to increase to 104%, starting Wednesday
U.S. tariffs on China to increase to 104%, starting Wednesday
Three dead, three hospitalized following mass shooting in Virginia
Three dead, three hospitalized following mass shooting in Virginia
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy

Follow Us