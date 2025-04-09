Trending
World News
April 9, 2025 / 5:43 AM

Kim Jong Un's sister calls North Korean denuclearization a 'daydream'

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Wednesday said that calls for the North to denuclearize were a "daydream." File Pool Photo by Jorge Silva/EPA-EFE
Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Wednesday said that calls for the North to denuclearize were a "daydream." File Pool Photo by Jorge Silva/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, April 9 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Wednesday reaffirmed Pyongyang's self-proclaimed status as a nuclear state and slammed U.S. calls to eliminate its arsenal as "nonsensical" and a "daydream."

"If anyone openly talks about dismantlement of nuclear weapons before us or seeks to revive the dead concept of 'denuclearization' under various pretexts, it just constitutes the most hostile act of denying the sovereignty of the DPRK," Kim said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

Kim's remarks came in response to a joint statement issued Thursday by the top diplomats of the United States, South Korea and Japan, who reaffirmed their "resolute commitment to the complete denuclearization" of North Korea.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi met on the margins of a meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels and discussed trilateral cooperation against the North Korean threat.

The allies "emphasized the need to address together the DPRK's nuclear and missile programs and to maintain and strengthen the sanctions regime against the DPRK," the statement said, referring to the U.N. Security Council resolutions in place against Pyongyang.

Kim claimed the joint pledge exposed the "uneasiness" of the three countries in addressing North Korea's denuclearization, saying they know it is only "a daydream that can never come true."

"If they frantically cry out for 'denuclearization,' really believing in it, they must be termed nonsensical," she said.

"The position of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea as a nuclear weapons state ... is permanently fixed in its supreme and basic state law," she added.

In September 2022, the North passed a law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state and giving it the right to conduct a preemptive nuclear strike to protect itself. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the decision "irreversible" and later amended the country's constitution to enshrine the permanent growth of Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

North Korea has maintained a belligerent tone toward the United States despite ongoing speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump may look to revive nuclear negotiations with Kim.

During Trump's first term, the two leaders held a pair of high-profile summits and met briefly a third time at the DMZ. The diplomatic outreach failed to result in a nuclear deal, however, and Pyongyang has accelerated the development of its weapons programs in the intervening years.

Last week, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that there has been communication with North Korea and that the two sides would "probably do something at some point."

"I have a very good relationship with [Kim]," Trump said. "I think it's very important. He's a big nuclear nation and he's a very smart guy."

North Korea has also continued to conduct weapons tests since Trump returned to office in January, including test-firing a new anti-aircraft missile system last month as South Korea and the United States wrapped up a major joint military exercise.

Tensions flared at the inter-Korean border on Tuesday evening when a group of around ten armed North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the military demarcation line inside the DMZ.

The soldiers quickly returned across the border after the South's military fired warning shots, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Death toll from Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse climbs to 98
World News // 50 minutes ago
Death toll from Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse climbs to 98
April 9 (UPI) -- The death toll from the roof collapse of a nightclub in the Dominican Republic climbed to 98 early Wednesday, officials said, as search-and-rescue operations continue.
Zelensky: Ukraine captures two Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia
World News // 1 hour ago
Zelensky: Ukraine captures two Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia
April 9 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military has captured two Chinese citizens fighting in the Russian army, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said the Kremlin's ranks probably contain many more soldiers from the Asian nation.
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
World News // 3 hours ago
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
April 9 (UPI) -- An American academic has been arrested in Thailand on accusations of insulting the monarchy, prompting the United States late Tuesday to express alarm and to urge authorities to respect freedom of expression.
Dozens dead, including former MLB players, in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse
World News // 10 hours ago
Dozens dead, including former MLB players, in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse
April 8 (UPI) -- At least 79 people are dead, including former World Series champion pitcher Octavio Dotel and MLB player Tony Blanco, after the roof of a nightclub collapsed in the Dominican Republic early Tuesday.
During Japan trip, NATO chief warns of Chinese military expansion
World News // 14 hours ago
During Japan trip, NATO chief warns of Chinese military expansion
April 8 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte warned of China's military expansion while aiming to improve economic ties with Japan during a two-day visit on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Prince Harry back in British court over royal security detail
World News // 18 hours ago
Prince Harry back in British court over royal security detail
April 8 (UPI) -- Prince Harry was back in court Tuesday to appeal the British government's decision to strip his publicly-funded security.
Climate watchdog reports warmest March on record in Europe, second warmest globally
World News // 20 hours ago
Climate watchdog reports warmest March on record in Europe, second warmest globally
April 8 (UPI) -- Europe recorded its warmest-ever March with an average land temperature of 6.03 degrees Celsius, 2.41 degrees Celsius higher than the 1991-2020 average for the month, the European Union's climate monitor said Tuesday.
Ukraine says its forces have opened up new front in Russia's Belgorod province
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukraine says its forces have opened up new front in Russia's Belgorod province
April 8 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces had opened a new front in Russia's Belgorod Province and were now fighting there, as well as in Kursk, defending the incursions as an "absolutely just" response to Russi
South Korea sets June date for presidential election to replace Yoon
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea sets June date for presidential election to replace Yoon
SEOUL, April 8 (UPI) -- South Korea will vote for a new president in a snap election on June 3, the acting president announced Tuesday, as the country works to recover from a martial law crisis that led to the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol.
China warns it will retaliate if Trump imposes additional tariffs
World News // 1 day ago
China warns it will retaliate if Trump imposes additional tariffs
April 8 (UPI) -- Beijing will retaliate if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to impose a further 50% tariff on Chinese exports, the Asian nation's commerce ministry said Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
South Sudan says it rejected U.S. deportee because he was from DRC
South Sudan says it rejected U.S. deportee because he was from DRC
U.S. tariffs on China to increase to 104%, starting Wednesday
U.S. tariffs on China to increase to 104%, starting Wednesday
Ukraine says its forces have opened up new front in Russia's Belgorod province
Ukraine says its forces have opened up new front in Russia's Belgorod province
Dow sinks more than 300 points after earlier broad market rebound
Dow sinks more than 300 points after earlier broad market rebound

Follow Us