Trending
World News
April 9, 2025 / 9:37 AM

Germany's CDU, Social Democrats reaches coalition government deal

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Details on a political deal to form a new German coalition government will be presented Wednesday by the conservative Christian Democratic Union and the center-left Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). If SPD members vote to approve it, the deal clears the way for the CDU's Frederich Merz to become Chancellor. File photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE
Details on a political deal to form a new German coalition government will be presented Wednesday by the conservative Christian Democratic Union and the center-left Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). If SPD members vote to approve it, the deal clears the way for the CDU's Frederich Merz to become Chancellor. File photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

April 9 (UPI) -- Details on a political deal to form a new German coalition government will be presented Wednesday by the conservative Christian Democratic Union and the center-left Social Democratic Party of Germany.

If the deal is approved by the CDU and by grassroots members of the Social Democrats it will clear the way for Frederich Merz to be sworn in as chancellor and form a government within weeks.

Merz's conservative bloc which includes Bavaria's CSU does not require a vote to approve the coalition deal.

The new government is being formed during both an economic and a security crisis triggered by Trump administration tariffs that have sent global markets plunging and weakening of the historic military alliance as Russia continues to attack Ukraine.

Those issues as well as the rise of the far-right AfD party in Germany put pressure on the CDU and the SPD to quickly form a government that froze out the AfD.

Merz will face the economic blow of the Trump tariffs while navigating a huge increase in borrowing and spending on defense. He has vowed to end the stagnation in Germany's economy.

Details on exactly what the coalition parties have agreed upon to form the new government have yet to be released.

The far-right AfD is the largest opposition party and a Wednesday Ipsos poll showed it had a one percent edge on Merz's CDU with 25% support compared with the CDU's 24%.

AfD's co-leader claimed on X the far-right party is now "the strongest force in Germany."

Read More

Latest Headlines

$20B billion IMF loan set to help Argentina's Javier Milei stay course in economic reforms
World News // 11 minutes ago
$20B billion IMF loan set to help Argentina's Javier Milei stay course in economic reforms
April 9 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund said it had reached agreement with Argentina on a $20 billion four-year bailout deal for the embattled country, South America's second largest economy.
Trump 'reciprocal' tariffs come into force; China retaliates with 84% import tax
World News // 2 hours ago
Trump 'reciprocal' tariffs come into force; China retaliates with 84% import tax
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of countries around the world, including a 104% rate of import duty on Chinese goods, came into force early Wednesday, prompting China to respond by hiking tar
Kim Jong Un's sister calls North Korean denuclearization a 'daydream'
World News // 4 hours ago
Kim Jong Un's sister calls North Korean denuclearization a 'daydream'
SEOUL, April 9 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Wednesday reaffirmed Pyongyang's status as a nuclear state and slammed international calls to eliminate its arsenal as a "daydream."
Death toll from Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse climbs to 98
World News // 5 hours ago
Death toll from Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse climbs to 98
April 9 (UPI) -- The death toll from the roof collapse of a nightclub in the Dominican Republic climbed to 98 early Wednesday, officials said, as search-and-rescue operations continue.
Zelensky: Ukraine captures two Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia
World News // 5 hours ago
Zelensky: Ukraine captures two Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia
April 9 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military has captured two Chinese citizens fighting in the Russian army, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said the Kremlin's ranks probably contain many more soldiers from the Asian nation.
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
World News // 7 hours ago
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
April 9 (UPI) -- An American academic has been arrested in Thailand on accusations of insulting the monarchy, prompting the United States late Tuesday to express alarm and to urge authorities to respect freedom of expression.
Dozens dead, including former MLB players, in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse
World News // 14 hours ago
Dozens dead, including former MLB players, in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse
April 8 (UPI) -- At least 79 people are dead, including former World Series champion pitcher Octavio Dotel and MLB player Tony Blanco, after the roof of a nightclub collapsed in the Dominican Republic early Tuesday.
During Japan trip, NATO chief warns of Chinese military expansion
World News // 18 hours ago
During Japan trip, NATO chief warns of Chinese military expansion
April 8 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte warned of China's military expansion while aiming to improve economic ties with Japan during a two-day visit on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Prince Harry back in British court over royal security detail
World News // 22 hours ago
Prince Harry back in British court over royal security detail
April 8 (UPI) -- Prince Harry was back in court Tuesday to appeal the British government's decision to strip his publicly-funded security.
Climate watchdog reports warmest March on record in Europe, second warmest globally
World News // 1 day ago
Climate watchdog reports warmest March on record in Europe, second warmest globally
April 8 (UPI) -- Europe recorded its warmest-ever March with an average land temperature of 6.03 degrees Celsius, 2.41 degrees Celsius higher than the 1991-2020 average for the month, the European Union's climate monitor said Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
U.S. tariffs on China to increase to 104%, starting Wednesday
U.S. tariffs on China to increase to 104%, starting Wednesday
Three dead, three hospitalized following mass shooting in Virginia
Three dead, three hospitalized following mass shooting in Virginia
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
Acting IRS commissioner to resign after immigration data-sharing agreement
Acting IRS commissioner to resign after immigration data-sharing agreement

Follow Us