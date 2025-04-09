Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia

April 9 (UPI) -- Tributes trickled in from around the world to mourn the death of a scientist after parts of his dismembered body were found in Colombia.

Alessandro Coatti, 42, was a London-based molecular biologist who worked at the Royal Society of Biology and was doing research while traveling in South America after eight years working in London as science policy officer before his promotion to senior science policy officer.

"He was a passionate and dedicated scientist, leading RSB animal science work, writing numerous submissions, organizing events and giving evidence in the House of Commons," the Royal Society of Biology wrote in a statement.

Parts of his dismembered body were found in a suitcase dumped in a stream on the outskirts of the Caribbean coast city of Santa Marta, a gateway to some of the most popular tourist destinations in Colombia.

"Ale was funny, warm, intelligent, loved by everyone he worked with and will be deeply missed by all who knew and worked with him."

According to reports, Coatti, an Italian national, inquired with a hotel worker about visiting the village of Minca and was conducting research on local animal species.

He left the RSB at the end of last year to do volunteer work in Ecuador and travel South America.

"This crime will not go unpunished," Carlos Pinedo Cuello, the mayor of Santa Marta, said on social media as he issued a reward for information leading to the capture of a suspect.

"The criminals must know that crime has no place in Santa Marta," he said. "We will pursue them until they are brought to justice."