Trending
World News
April 8, 2025 / 7:47 PM

Dozens dead, including former MLB pitcher, in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
An aerial view of the Jet Set Club's roof in Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic, after it collapsed early Tuesday. The death toll from the collapse at the popular discotheque has risen to 58, as the number of injured reached more than 160. Rescuers continued to search for an undetermined number of people trapped in the rubble, according to the latest provisional data from the Emergency Operations Center (COE). Photo by XP3 Group/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | An aerial view of the Jet Set Club's roof in Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic, after it collapsed early Tuesday. The death toll from the collapse at the popular discotheque has risen to 58, as the number of injured reached more than 160. Rescuers continued to search for an undetermined number of people trapped in the rubble, according to the latest provisional data from the Emergency Operations Center (COE). Photo by XP3 Group/EPA-EFE

April 8 (UPI) -- At least 58 people are dead, including former World Series champion pitcher Octavio Dotel, and more than 160 were injured after the roof of a nightclub collapsed in the Dominican Republic early Tuesday.

The roof of the Jet Set Club in Santo Domingo collapsed during a performance by merengue singer Rubby Pérez, according to local media. In a video from the club, a man points to the ceiling and says "something fell" before the roof caves in and the footage goes black.

"Last night a tragedy occurred that has struck deeply in the hearts of all of us who are part of Jet Set and all Dominicans. The loss of human life leaves one in a state of deep sorrow and dismay," the owners of the club wrote in a translated post on X.

"We are cooperating fully and transparently with the relevant authorities to assist the victims and clarify what happened."

Related

Hundreds of people were inside the club when the roof collapsed. Rescuers warn the current death toll of 58 could increase as they continue their search for survivors.

Among those killed was former MLB pitcher Dotel, 51, who was pulled from the rubble and died on the way to the hospital.

"Dotel was taken to one of the designated hospitals. On the way there, his condition worsened and he died," Dominican National Police spokesman Diego Pesqueira announced.

Dotel played 15 Major League Baseball seasons as one of the sport's top relief pitchers after joining the New York Mets in 1999.

"We mourn the passing of Octavio Dotel," the Mets said in a statement Tuesday. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic."

Dotel also played for the Houston Astros between 2000 and 2004. In 2003, Dotel made history when he, Hall of Famer Billy Wagner and four other Astros pitchers combined for a no-hitter against the New York Yankees.

"We are heartbroken to learn the tragic news that former Astros pitcher Octavio Dotel was one of several individuals that passed away when a roof collapsed in his native Dominican Republic last night," the Houston Astros wrote Tuesday in a post on X.

"Dotel, 51, spent five seasons of his outstanding, 15-year Major League career with the Houston Astros," the club added. "While in Houston, he was one of the top relievers in all of baseball."

Dotel also played for the Detroit Tigers and won the World Series in 2011 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Octavio Dotel. Dotel was part of our 2011 World Series championship team after being acquired at the trade deadline that season," the Cardinals organization wrote in its tribute on X.

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to Octavio's loved ones and to all impacted by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic."

Nelsy Cruz, governor of Monte Cristi province, was also killed in the collapse, according to President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic. Cruz was the sister of former baseball player Nelson Cruz, a seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star, who announced her death in a story on Instagram.

"We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub," Abinader said in a translated statement.

"We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred. All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families."

Latest Headlines

During Japan trip, NATO chief warns of Chinese military expansion
World News // 5 hours ago
During Japan trip, NATO chief warns of Chinese military expansion
April 8 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte warned of China's military expansion while aiming to improve economic ties with Japan during a two-day visit on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Prince Harry back in British court over royal security detail
World News // 9 hours ago
Prince Harry back in British court over royal security detail
April 8 (UPI) -- Prince Harry was back in court Tuesday to appeal the British government's decision to strip his publicly-funded security.
Climate watchdog reports warmest March on record in Europe, second warmest globally
World News // 11 hours ago
Climate watchdog reports warmest March on record in Europe, second warmest globally
April 8 (UPI) -- Europe recorded its warmest-ever March with an average land temperature of 6.03 degrees Celsius, 2.41 degrees Celsius higher than the 1991-2020 average for the month, the European Union's climate monitor said Tuesday.
Ukraine says its forces have opened up new front in Russia's Belgorod province
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukraine says its forces have opened up new front in Russia's Belgorod province
April 8 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces had opened a new front in Russia's Belgorod Province and were now fighting there, as well as in Kursk, defending the incursions as an "absolutely just" response to Russi
South Korea sets June date for presidential election to replace Yoon
World News // 18 hours ago
South Korea sets June date for presidential election to replace Yoon
SEOUL, April 8 (UPI) -- South Korea will vote for a new president in a snap election on June 3, the acting president announced Tuesday, as the country works to recover from a martial law crisis that led to the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol.
China warns it will retaliate if Trump imposes additional tariffs
World News // 18 hours ago
China warns it will retaliate if Trump imposes additional tariffs
April 8 (UPI) -- Beijing will retaliate if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to impose a further 50% tariff on Chinese exports, the Asian nation's commerce ministry said Tuesday.
Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
World News // 23 hours ago
Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
April 7 (UPI) -- A large fire in Paris sent thick, black smoke billowing over the French capital on Monday as hundreds of firefighters battled flames at one of the city's largest recycling plants.
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
World News // 1 day ago
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
April 7 (UPI) -- General Motors opened a new advanced global design studio in Britain to "demonstrate its commitment to Europe," the automaker announced Monday as it showcased images of its next-generation Chevrolet Corvette concept car.
France, Jordan, Egypt urge Trump to help secure cease-fire in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
France, Jordan, Egypt urge Trump to help secure cease-fire in Gaza
April 7 (UPI) -- Leaders from Egypt, France and Jordan urged President Donald Trump in a phone call to "to urgently secure a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip with Hamas and Israel.
South Korea to extend $68B in emergency liquidity to aid companies suffering amid U.S. tariffs
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea to extend $68B in emergency liquidity to aid companies suffering amid U.S. tariffs
April 7 (UPI) -- South Korea'sd government on Monday will provide up to $68.12 billion in emergency liquidity and other market stabilization measures for local companies hit by U.S. tariffs and amid tumbling stocks

Trending Stories

Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired
Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired
Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
South Sudan says it rejected U.S. deportee because he was from DRC
South Sudan says it rejected U.S. deportee because he was from DRC
China warns it will retaliate if Trump imposes additional tariffs
China warns it will retaliate if Trump imposes additional tariffs

Follow Us