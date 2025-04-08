Dozens dead, including former MLB pitcher, in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse

1 of 3 | An aerial view of the Jet Set Club's roof in Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic, after it collapsed early Tuesday. The death toll from the collapse at the popular discotheque has risen to 58, as the number of injured reached more than 160. Rescuers continued to search for an undetermined number of people trapped in the rubble, according to the latest provisional data from the Emergency Operations Center (COE). Photo by XP3 Group/EPA-EFE

April 8 (UPI) -- At least 58 people are dead, including former World Series champion pitcher Octavio Dotel, and more than 160 were injured after the roof of a nightclub collapsed in the Dominican Republic early Tuesday.

The roof of the Jet Set Club in Santo Domingo collapsed during a performance by merengue singer Rubby Pérez, according to local media. In a video from the club, a man points to the ceiling and says "something fell" before the roof caves in and the footage goes black.

"Last night a tragedy occurred that has struck deeply in the hearts of all of us who are part of Jet Set and all Dominicans. The loss of human life leaves one in a state of deep sorrow and dismay," the owners of the club wrote in a translated post on X.

"We are cooperating fully and transparently with the relevant authorities to assist the victims and clarify what happened."

Hundreds of people were inside the club when the roof collapsed. Rescuers warn the current death toll of 58 could increase as they continue their search for survivors.

Among those killed was former MLB pitcher Dotel, 51, who was pulled from the rubble and died on the way to the hospital.

"Dotel was taken to one of the designated hospitals. On the way there, his condition worsened and he died," Dominican National Police spokesman Diego Pesqueira announced.

Dotel played 15 Major League Baseball seasons as one of the sport's top relief pitchers after joining the New York Mets in 1999.

"We mourn the passing of Octavio Dotel," the Mets said in a statement Tuesday. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic."

Dotel also played for the Houston Astros between 2000 and 2004. In 2003, Dotel made history when he, Hall of Famer Billy Wagner and four other Astros pitchers combined for a no-hitter against the New York Yankees.

"We are heartbroken to learn the tragic news that former Astros pitcher Octavio Dotel was one of several individuals that passed away when a roof collapsed in his native Dominican Republic last night," the Houston Astros wrote Tuesday in a post on X.

"Dotel, 51, spent five seasons of his outstanding, 15-year Major League career with the Houston Astros," the club added. "While in Houston, he was one of the top relievers in all of baseball."

Dotel also played for the Detroit Tigers and won the World Series in 2011 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Octavio Dotel. Dotel was part of our 2011 World Series championship team after being acquired at the trade deadline that season," the Cardinals organization wrote in its tribute on X.

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to Octavio's loved ones and to all impacted by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic."

Nelsy Cruz, governor of Monte Cristi province, was also killed in the collapse, according to President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic. Cruz was the sister of former baseball player Nelson Cruz, a seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star, who announced her death in a story on Instagram.

"We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub," Abinader said in a translated statement.

"We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred. All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families."