Trending
World News
April 8, 2025 / 7:17 AM

Ukraine says its forces have opened up new front in Russia's Belgorod province

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed for the first time in his nighly address Monday that Ukrainian troops were also fighting in Russia's Belgorod province. File Photo by Ole Berg-Rusten/EPA-EFE
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed for the first time in his nighly address Monday that Ukrainian troops were also fighting in Russia's Belgorod province. File Photo by Ole Berg-Rusten/EPA-EFE

April 8 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces had opened a new front in Russia's Belgorod Province and were now fighting there, as well as in Kursk, defending the incursions as an "absolutely just" response to Russian aggression.

Zelensky made the comments following a briefing from Ukraine Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front, including "our presence in the Kursk and Belgorod regions," saying the 225th Assault Regiment had been engaged in "active operations in Belgorod" for several days.

"We continue to carry out active operations in the border areas on enemy territory, and that is absolutely just -- war must return to where it came from. The main objective remains the same: to protect our land and our communities in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions as much as possible from the Russian occupiers.

"The commander-in-chief reported on the activity of our units along the borderline, in the so-called 'gray zone,' and directly on enemy territory," said Zelensky who stressed that these operations had also succeeded in easing the pressure on other parts of the front, particularly in the Donetsk region.

"It is absolutely crucial to keep destroying Russian equipment and all logistics used by the occupiers all along the front," he added.

The Institute for the Study of War said in an update Monday that geolocated footage showed Russian forces had made advances in the far northwest corner of Bolgorod province, close to the border with Kursk and Ukraine's Sumy province.

However, it said it was unable to confirm reports by Russian military bloggers that Russian forces pushed Ukrainian forces out of the settlements of Demidovka and Popovka, about 65 miles northwest of Belgorod city, saying at least one other source had reported Ukrainian forces were holding their positions in Demidovka.

Reports that Ukrainian forces had crossed the border emerged three weeks ago with U.S. European Command's, General Christopher Cavoli, confirming the counteroffensive to Congress on Thursday, saying they were "holding good defensive terrain" in the province.

Zelensky's statement was the first time Kyiv had acknowledged its troops were fighting in Belgorod, although it had been waging a largely aerial war on the region for the past eight months, ever since it launched its incursion into the neighboring Kursk region, to the north in early August.

Belgorod authorities began the evacuation of more than 14,000 people on Aug. 12 in the region's Krasnoyaruzhsky District due to "alarming" maneuvers by Ukrainian armed forces on the border nearby. Two days later, the region declared a state of emergency.

Read More

Latest Headlines

South Korea sets June date for presidential election to replace Yoon
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea sets June date for presidential election to replace Yoon
SEOUL, April 8 (UPI) -- South Korea will vote for a new president in a snap election on June 3, the acting president announced Tuesday, as the country works to recover from a martial law crisis that led to the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol.
China warns it will retaliate if Trump imposes additional tariffs
World News // 6 hours ago
China warns it will retaliate if Trump imposes additional tariffs
April 8 (UPI) -- Beijing will retaliate if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to impose a further 50% tariff on Chinese exports, the Asian nation's commerce ministry said Tuesday.
Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
World News // 10 hours ago
Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
April 7 (UPI) -- A large fire in Paris sent thick, black smoke billowing over the French capital on Monday as hundreds of firefighters battled flames at one of the city's largest recycling plants.
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
World News // 14 hours ago
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
April 7 (UPI) -- General Motors opened a new advanced global design studio in Britain to "demonstrate its commitment to Europe," the automaker announced Monday as it showcased images of its next-generation Chevrolet Corvette concept car.
France, Jordan, Egypt urge Trump to help secure cease-fire in Gaza
World News // 14 hours ago
France, Jordan, Egypt urge Trump to help secure cease-fire in Gaza
April 7 (UPI) -- Leaders from Egypt, France and Jordan urged President Donald Trump in a phone call to "to urgently secure a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip with Hamas and Israel.
South Korea to extend $68B in emergency liquidity to aid companies suffering amid U.S. tariffs
World News // 17 hours ago
South Korea to extend $68B in emergency liquidity to aid companies suffering amid U.S. tariffs
April 7 (UPI) -- South Korea'sd government on Monday will provide up to $68.12 billion in emergency liquidity and other market stabilization measures for local companies hit by U.S. tariffs and amid tumbling stocks
Palestinian-American boy, 14, shot dead by Israeli troops in West Bank
World News // 23 hours ago
Palestinian-American boy, 14, shot dead by Israeli troops in West Bank
April 7 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old Palestinian-American teen was shot and killed by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank village of Turmusaya, 10 miles northeast of Ramallah, Palestinian authorities said.
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
World News // 1 day ago
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
April 7 (UPI) -- Stock markets in Europe plunged on Monday for the third straight trading session following bourses across Asia that were in free fall overnight as a global rout sparked by President Donald Trump's imposition of massive t
Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako visit Iwo Jima
World News // 1 day ago
Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako visit Iwo Jima
April 7 (UPI) -- Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived at Iwo Jima Monday as they begin a tour of memorial visits this month to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
April 6 (UPI) -- Less than two weeks after his release from a Rome hospital, Pope Francis made an appearance at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican Sunday and addressed parishioners following a service.

Trending Stories

Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
At White House, Netanyahu pledges to end trade deficit with U.S.
At White House, Netanyahu pledges to end trade deficit with U.S.
U.S. Supreme Court allows Alien Enemies Act deportations to resume
U.S. Supreme Court allows Alien Enemies Act deportations to resume
U.S. stocks decline again as Trump holds tightly to tariffs
U.S. stocks decline again as Trump holds tightly to tariffs

Follow Us