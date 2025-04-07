GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car

1 of 4 | General Motors reveals images of its EV-powered Chevrolet Corvette concept car Monday as the automaker announced the expansion of its advanced global design studio network into Britain to "demonstrate its commitment to Europe." Photo courtesy of GM

April 7 (UPI) -- General Motors has opened a new advanced global design studio in Britain to "demonstrate its commitment to Europe," the automaker announced Monday as it showcased images of its next-generation, EV-powered Chevrolet Corvette concept car.

The new studio, located in Royal Leamington Spa near Birmingham, is part of GM's plan to launch Corvette and Cadillac electric vehicle sales across Great Britain and mainland Europe. GM said its goal is to provide "fresh perspectives" into its global network. The company also has design studios in Detroit, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Seoul.

"Our advanced design team's mandate extends well beyond creating production vehicles," said Michael Simcoe, senior vice president of global design.

"While they collaborate within our global design network on production and concept vehicle programs, these teams are primarily tasked with imagining what mobility could look like in five, 10 and even 20 years into the future and driving innovation for GM," Simcoe added.

The Corvette concept car, which was a collaboration of multiple studios, maintains its muscle car vibe and iconic "split window," but with gull wing doors and a "futuristic aesthetic" drawn from aviation.

"One of the most unusual and significant aspects of our concept's design is a feature known as Apex Vision," said Julian Thomson, the lead automotive designer at the 24,584-square-foot studio in Britain. "A nod to Corvette's centerline focus, and inspired by the iconic 'split window' 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray, this feature emphasizes a singular vertical central spine that is also a structural element, providing a panoramic view of the road and surroundings."

The new Corvette also includes EV battery technology and aerodynamics that channel air "without the need for wings or spoilers."

While GM said it wanted its design studios to "push the boundaries of automotive design," it also wanted to respect the history of Corvette as well as its iconic image.

"It was important that they all pay homage to Corvette's historic DNA, but each studio brought their own unique creative interpretation to the project," Simcoe said. "That is exactly what our advanced design studio network is intended to do -- push the envelope, challenge convention and imagine what could be."