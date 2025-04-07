Trending
World News
April 7, 2025 / 9:54 PM

Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
Smoke billows from a fire that broke out Monday at a recycling plant in Paris, France. The fire broke out at the Syctom waste collection plant, the mayor of the city's 17th arrondissement Geoffroy Boulard confirmed on social media, adding that all personnel had been evacuated as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE
Smoke billows from a fire that broke out Monday at a recycling plant in Paris, France. The fire broke out at the Syctom waste collection plant, the mayor of the city's 17th arrondissement Geoffroy Boulard confirmed on social media, adding that all personnel had been evacuated as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE

April 7 (UPI) -- A large fire in Paris sent thick, black smoke billowing over the French capital on Monday as hundreds of firefighters battled flames at one of the city's largest recycling plants.

"A massive fire that broke out in the basement is underway at the Syctom Paris17 factory," Geoffroy Boulard, mayor for the 17th arrondissement, wrote Monday in a translated post on X.

"All personnel have been evacuated, intervention is underway. Please avoid the area," the mayor warned.

All of the workers inside the Syctom recycling plant, which is located on the Right Bank of the River Seine in northwest Paris, were safely evacuated. The plant, which opened in 2019, is Europe's leading public operator of domestic waste for nearly 1 million Paris residents.

"The building is completely gutted and destroyed," Boulard told BFM television. "Firefighters arrived very quickly, but the fire happened underground and then spread through the building."

The Syctom recycling plant is located next to Paris's main court complex, which features a glass skyscraper designed by Italian architect Piano in 2018.

"The most important thing tonight is that a disaster on this scale did not have any human damage," the site's president Corentin Dupree told BFM.

Onlookers throughout Paris stopped Monday to watch the flames and smoke, much like they did nearly six years ago when fire destroyed the roof and spire of the Notre Dame cathedral. Following years of restoration, Notre Dame reopened to the public last December.

Read More

Latest Headlines

GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
World News // 4 hours ago
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
April 7 (UPI) -- General Motors opened a new advanced global design studio in Britain to "demonstrate its commitment to Europe," the automaker announced Monday as it showcased images of its next-generation Chevrolet Corvette concept car.
France, Jordan, Egypt urge Trump to help secure cease-fire in Gaza
World News // 5 hours ago
France, Jordan, Egypt urge Trump to help secure cease-fire in Gaza
April 7 (UPI) -- Leaders from Egypt, France and Jordan urged President Donald Trump in a phone call to "to urgently secure a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip with Hamas and Israel.
South Korea to extend $68B in emergency liquidity to aid companies suffering amid U.S. tariffs
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea to extend $68B in emergency liquidity to aid companies suffering amid U.S. tariffs
April 7 (UPI) -- South Korea'sd government on Monday will provide up to $68.12 billion in emergency liquidity and other market stabilization measures for local companies hit by U.S. tariffs and amid tumbling stocks
Palestinian-American boy, 14, shot dead by Israeli troops in West Bank
World News // 13 hours ago
Palestinian-American boy, 14, shot dead by Israeli troops in West Bank
April 7 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old Palestinian-American teen was shot and killed by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank village of Turmusaya, 10 miles northeast of Ramallah, Palestinian authorities said.
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
World News // 15 hours ago
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
April 7 (UPI) -- Stock markets in Europe plunged on Monday for the third straight trading session following bourses across Asia that were in free fall overnight as a global rout sparked by President Donald Trump's imposition of massive t
Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako visit Iwo Jima
World News // 15 hours ago
Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako visit Iwo Jima
April 7 (UPI) -- Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived at Iwo Jima Monday as they begin a tour of memorial visits this month to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
April 6 (UPI) -- Less than two weeks after his release from a Rome hospital, Pope Francis made an appearance at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican Sunday and addressed parishioners following a service.
Zelensky calls for 'real pressure' on Russia after air strikes kill 18, injure 60+
World News // 2 days ago
Zelensky calls for 'real pressure' on Russia after air strikes kill 18, injure 60+
April 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said nations need to apply "real pressure" on Russia to end its attacks on Ukraine following Russian air strikes on a residential area on Friday.
Questionable auction of soon-to-be-saint's relics called 'Satan's work'
World News // 2 days ago
Questionable auction of soon-to-be-saint's relics called 'Satan's work'
April 5 (UPI) -- An unknown vendor recently tried to sell strands of hair allegedly from teenager Carlos Acutis, who is set to become the Catholic Church's first millennial saint in April.
U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments
World News // 2 days ago
U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments
April 5 (UPI) -- Officials for U.K. luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover are suspending shipments to the United States after President Donald Trump on Thursday raised tariffs on the vehicles.

Trending Stories

Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
At White House, Netanyahu pledges to end trade deficit with U.S.
At White House, Netanyahu pledges to end trade deficit with U.S.
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
South Korea to extend $68B in emergency liquidity to aid companies suffering amid U.S. tariffs
South Korea to extend $68B in emergency liquidity to aid companies suffering amid U.S. tariffs

Follow Us