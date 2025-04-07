Advertisement
World News
April 7, 2025 / 9:31 AM

Palestinian-American boy, 14, shot dead by Israeli troops in West Bank

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Omar Mohammed Saada Rabea, 14, was shot and killed Sunday night by Israeli forces mounting a security operation in the central West Bank. They allege he was "a terrorist" whom they targeted because he was hurling rocks at Israeli motorists. Photo courtesy Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Facebook
Omar Mohammed Saada Rabea, 14, was shot and killed Sunday night by Israeli forces mounting a security operation in the central West Bank. They allege he was "a terrorist" whom they targeted because he was hurling rocks at Israeli motorists. Photo courtesy Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Facebook

April 7 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old Palestinian-American teen was shot and killed by Israeli troops in the central West Bank village of Turmusaya 10 miles northeast of Ramallah, the de-facto capital of the occupied Palestinian territory, authorities said.

Turmusaya Mayor Lafi Shalabi identified the boy as Omar Rabea, saying two other boys aged 14 and 15 were injured in the incident Sunday night, one of them seriously.

Advertisement

The IDF said it opened fire as part of a counterterrorism operation but said it had targeted "terrorists" killing one and hitting the two others because they were hurling stones at Israeli motorists, placing civilians using the road in peril.

Poor quality footage being circulated by the IDF appeared to show one individual among a group of three people throwing a projectile of some kind.

Related

The foreign ministry of the Palestinian Authority accused Israeli forces of carrying out another "extrajudicial killing" and condemned the targeting of children with live fire.

"Israel's continued impunity as an illegal occupying power encourages it to commit further crimes," it said in a statement.

Rabea's killing, one of two Palestinian-Americans and Americans Mohammed Khdour and Rachel Corrie killed in the West Bank over the past two decades, apparently by Israeli forces, came hours before Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.

Advertisement

The Israelis and U.S. State Department did not immediately offer any comment on Sunday's incident.

However, the Council of American-Islamic Relations criticizaed a lack of actions on behalf of U.S. administrations to hold Israel, its soldiers or illegal settlers accountable for killing or injuring Palestinian-Americans and reiterated its call for the U.S. Justice Department to launch a criminal investigation seeking justice for Rabea and other victims of Israeli violence.

"Every hour of every day, Palestinians -- including Palestinian-Americans -- are subjected to injury, death or expulsion from their homes and land by the far-right Israeli government and its racist supporters, all with the complicity of our own government," CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement.

"If the Trump administration really wants to put 'America first,' its first duty is to protect the lives of American citizens. The Department of Justice must act to investigate this and all other murders and attacks targeting Palestinian-Americans. Those responsible must be brought to justice," said Awad.

Latest Headlines

Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
World News // 1 hour ago
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
April 7 (UPI) -- Stock markets in Europe plunged on Monday for the third straight trading session following bourses across Asia that were in free fall overnight as a global rout sparked by President Donald Trump's imposition of massive t
Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako visit Iwo Jima
World News // 2 hours ago
Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako visit Iwo Jima
April 7 (UPI) -- Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived at Iwo Jima Monday as they begin a tour of memorial visits this month to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
World News // 17 hours ago
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
April 6 (UPI) -- Less than two weeks after his release from a Rome hospital, Pope Francis made an appearance at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican Sunday and addressed parishioners following a service.
Zelensky calls for 'real pressure' on Russia after air strikes kill 18, injure 60+
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky calls for 'real pressure' on Russia after air strikes kill 18, injure 60+
April 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said nations need to apply "real pressure" on Russia to end its attacks on Ukraine following Russian air strikes on a residential area on Friday.
Questionable auction of soon-to-be-saint's relics called 'Satan's work'
World News // 1 day ago
Questionable auction of soon-to-be-saint's relics called 'Satan's work'
April 5 (UPI) -- An unknown vendor recently tried to sell strands of hair allegedly from teenager Carlos Acutis, who is set to become the Catholic Church's first millennial saint in April.
U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments
World News // 1 day ago
U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments
April 5 (UPI) -- Officials for U.K. luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover are suspending shipments to the United States after President Donald Trump on Thursday raised tariffs on the vehicles.
Death toll from earthquake in Myanmar hits 3,354 amid health, housing crisis
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll from earthquake in Myanmar hits 3,354 amid health, housing crisis
April 5 (UPI) -- The death toll from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake one week ago that struck Myanmar rose to 3,354 people as millions have been made homeless and are in need of medical care.
Red Crescent video allegedly shows IDF troops firing at aid workers
World News // 1 day ago
Red Crescent video allegedly shows IDF troops firing at aid workers
April 5 (UPI) -- The Palestine Red Crescent Society on Saturday released a video it says shows 14 aid workers shot dead by Israeli soldiers last month.
Judge orders return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported 'in error' to El Salvador prison
World News // 2 days ago
Judge orders return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported 'in error' to El Salvador prison
April 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday ordered the U.S. government to return home Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father mistakenly deported by the Trump Administration to a supermax prison in El Salvador.
Trying to ease tensions over tariffs, Rubio engages with Belgium's prime minister, NATO leaders
World News // 2 days ago
Trying to ease tensions over tariffs, Rubio engages with Belgium's prime minister, NATO leaders
April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday attempted to ease tensions with NATO members and the prime minister of the host country, Belgium, amid steep tariffs announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
Facing 46% tariffs, Vietnam asks Washington to delay implementation
Facing 46% tariffs, Vietnam asks Washington to delay implementation
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement