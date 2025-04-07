Advertisement
World News
April 7, 2025 / 7:25 AM

Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako visit Iwo Jima

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited Iwo Jima on Monday to kick off a tour of memorial sites to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited Iwo Jima on Monday to kick off a tour of memorial sites to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

April 7 (UPI) -- Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived at Iwo Jima Monday as they begin a tour of memorial visits this month to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

After leaving from Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the couple arrived at the Maritime Self-Defense Force's air station on the island, also known as Ioto, part of the Tokyo village of Ogasawara.

Advertisement

The Battle of Iwo Jima took place in February of 1945, which saw an estimated 21,900 Japanese and 7,000 U.S. soldiers killed over the monthlong conflict.

The imperial couple were expected to visit the Tenzan Ireihi monument, which was built to remember the more than 20,000 Japanese people who died on the island during the battle in the final stages of World War II, and the Islander Peace Cemetery Park, built to memorialize islanders who died after being enlisted as civilian workers for the now-defunct Imperial Japanese military.

Related

The pair are also to appear at the Chinkon no Oka memorial facility, built by the Tokyo municipal government for both the Japanese and U.S. war dead.

The visit to Ioto follows a March 29 ceremony in which Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Japanese defense ministers and a delegation from the U.S. attended a ceremony to mark 80 years since the battle.

Advertisement

Both the Emperor and Empress are also scheduled to visit Okinawa in June, where the Battle of Okinawa saw the deaths of about a quarter of the population, before their next stop of Hiroshima that same month and then Nagasaki in September.

It will be their first trips as emperor and empress to the two cities that were struck by atomic weapons in the last year of World War II.

Latest Headlines

Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
World News // 5 minutes ago
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
April 7 (UPI) -- Stock markets in Europe plunged on Monday for the third straight trading session following bourses across Asia that were in free fall overnight as a global rout sparked by President Donald Trump's imposition of massive t
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
World News // 15 hours ago
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
April 6 (UPI) -- Less than two weeks after his release from a Rome hospital, Pope Francis made an appearance at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican Sunday and addressed parishioners following a service.
Zelensky calls for 'real pressure' on Russia after air strikes kill 18, injure 60+
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky calls for 'real pressure' on Russia after air strikes kill 18, injure 60+
April 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said nations need to apply "real pressure" on Russia to end its attacks on Ukraine following Russian air strikes on a residential area on Friday.
Questionable auction of soon-to-be-saint's relics called 'Satan's work'
World News // 1 day ago
Questionable auction of soon-to-be-saint's relics called 'Satan's work'
April 5 (UPI) -- An unknown vendor recently tried to sell strands of hair allegedly from teenager Carlos Acutis, who is set to become the Catholic Church's first millennial saint in April.
U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments
World News // 1 day ago
U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments
April 5 (UPI) -- Officials for U.K. luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover are suspending shipments to the United States after President Donald Trump on Thursday raised tariffs on the vehicles.
Death toll from earthquake in Myanmar hits 3,354 amid health, housing crisis
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll from earthquake in Myanmar hits 3,354 amid health, housing crisis
April 5 (UPI) -- The death toll from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake one week ago that struck Myanmar rose to 3,354 people as millions have been made homeless and are in need of medical care.
Red Crescent video allegedly shows IDF troops firing at aid workers
World News // 1 day ago
Red Crescent video allegedly shows IDF troops firing at aid workers
April 5 (UPI) -- The Palestine Red Crescent Society on Saturday released a video it says shows 14 aid workers shot dead by Israeli soldiers last month.
Judge orders return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported 'in error' to El Salvador prison
World News // 2 days ago
Judge orders return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported 'in error' to El Salvador prison
April 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday ordered the U.S. government to return home Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father mistakenly deported by the Trump Administration to a supermax prison in El Salvador.
Trying to ease tensions over tariffs, Rubio engages with Belgium's prime minister, NATO leaders
World News // 2 days ago
Trying to ease tensions over tariffs, Rubio engages with Belgium's prime minister, NATO leaders
April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday attempted to ease tensions with NATO members and the prime minister of the host country, Belgium, amid steep tariffs announced Wednesday.
Lebanon's new Central Bank governor vows to fight financing terrorism
World News // 2 days ago
Lebanon's new Central Bank governor vows to fight financing terrorism
BEIRUT, Lebanon, April 4 (UPI) -- Lebanon's new central bank governor pledged Friday to fight money laundering, financing terrorism and drug smuggling, emphasizing the need for restructuring the banking sector and returning depositors' money.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
Reports: DOJ suspends lawyer who argued case of mistakenly deported man
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
Chinese national dies by suicide while in U.S. Border Patrol custody
Facing 46% tariffs, Vietnam asks Washington to delay implementation
Facing 46% tariffs, Vietnam asks Washington to delay implementation
Judge blocks White House funding cuts to NIH
Judge blocks White House funding cuts to NIH
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement