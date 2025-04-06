Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square Sunday

Pope Francis greets and blesses the faithful from the balcony of the Gemelli hospital in Rome, Italy in March. He spent more than five weeks in the hospital for bilateral pneumonia. File Photo by Ettore Ferrari/EPA-EFE

April 6 (UPI) -- Less than two weeks after his release from a Rome hospital, Pope Francis made an appearance at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican Sunday and addressed parishioners following a service. "Hello to everybody," the pontiff said. "Happy Sunday to all of you, thank you very much." Advertisement

Francis, 88, appeared in a wheelchair with an oxygen cannula under his nose while he spoke briefly and waved to the crowd. He appeared after a Mass for the Jubilee of the Sick and Healthcare Workers, the Vatican said.

It was his first public appearance since being released from the hospital March 23 when he appeared briefly at a hospital window and offered a blessing to onlookers.

The pope received treatment at Gemelli hospital in Rome for more than a month because of double pneumonia brought on by a severe respiratory illness.

Francis was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14. During his 5 week stay, doctors said the pontiff's "life was in danger" on at least two occasions as a result of the pneumonia.

Since his release, he has continued to receive supplemental oxygen by nasal cannula during the day and high-flow oxygen at night as needed.

The pope is susceptible to respiratory problems, largely because he had a portion of one of his lungs removed at the age of 21.

At the time of his release from the hospital, the Vatican said the pope would need at least two months of rest at his residence before making any public appearances, so his presence at the St. Peter's Square Sunday was a surprise.

The Vatican said Friday that Francis' condition was improving and that he is "in good spirits" as he resumed some of his official duties and work.