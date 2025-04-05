Advertisement
World News
April 5, 2025 / 7:58 PM

Zelensky calls for 'real pressure' on Russia after air strikes kill 18, injure 60+

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
A car burns on a street corner among damaged apartment buildings following a Russian air strike on a residential area Friday in Krivoy Rih, Ukraine. Photo Courtesy of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink
A car burns on a street corner among damaged apartment buildings following a Russian air strike on a residential area Friday in Krivoy Rih, Ukraine. Photo Courtesy of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink

April 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said nations need to apply "real pressure" on Russia to end its attacks on Ukraine following Russian air strikes on a residential area on Friday.

Russian forces launched missile and drone aerial attacks that killed 18, including nine children, in a residential area of Kryvyi Rih in Central Ukraine, Zelensky said in a post on X.

Advertisement

"Staying silent about the fact that it is Russia killing children with ballistic missiles is wrong and dangerous," Zelensky said. "It only emboldens the scum in Moscow to continue the war and keep ignoring diplomacy."

He said a Russian missile targeted the "street of an ordinary city" and struck residential buildings and was followed by a drone strike.

Related

In addition to killing 18, Ukrainian officials said the strikes injured more than 60 others, CBS News reported.

The strikes damaged a restaurant, an educational building, about 20 apartment buildings and more than 30 vehicles, local officials said.

"Russia must be held accountable for everything it has done," Zelensky said. "There must be real pressure, without wasting time on empty talk, to finally end this war."

Advertisement

He said the "United States, Europe and the rest of the world have enough power to make Russia abandon terror and war."

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink agreed the war must end.

"Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant in Kryvyi Rih," Brink said Friday in a post on X.

"More than 50 people injured and 16 killed, including six children," Brink said while citing casualty figures that since have been updated. "This is why the war must end."

Zelensky called Brink's reaction to the aerial strikes a "weak reaction," ABC News reported.

"Unfortunately, the reaction of the American Embassy is unpleasantly surprising," Zelensky said. "They are even afraid to say the word 'Russian' when talking about the missile that killed children."

The Russian Defense Ministry on Friday said the aerial strikes successfully struck legitimate military targets and killed

"A meeting of military commanders and Western instructors, which was taking place at a restaurant in Kryvyi [Rih], was targeted at 6:49 p.m.Moscow time on April 4," the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday in a statement.

"The attack made the enemy lose up to 85 service members and military officers from foreign countries."

Advertisement

The strike occurred after Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected a proposed 30-day cease-fire brokered by U.S. officials.

Officials in France and the United Kingdom on Friday said Putin is delaying a cease-fire, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said time will tell if Putin is serious about desiring peace or is just using negotiations to delay potential actions against it.

Latest Headlines

Questionable auction of soon-to-be-saint's relics called 'Satan's work'
World News // 2 hours ago
Questionable auction of soon-to-be-saint's relics called 'Satan's work'
April 5 (UPI) -- An unknown vendor recently tried to sell strands of hair allegedly from teenager Carlos Acutis, who is set to become the Catholic Church's first millennial saint in April.
U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments
World News // 3 hours ago
U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments
April 5 (UPI) -- Officials for U.K. luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover are suspending shipments to the United States after President Donald Trump on Thursday raised tariffs on the vehicles.
Death toll from earthquake in Myanmar hits 3,354 amid health, housing crisis
World News // 5 hours ago
Death toll from earthquake in Myanmar hits 3,354 amid health, housing crisis
April 5 (UPI) -- The death toll from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake one week ago that struck Myanmar rose to 3,354 people as millions have been made homeless and are in need of medical care.
Red Crescent video allegedly shows IDF troops firing at aid workers
World News // 6 hours ago
Red Crescent video allegedly shows IDF troops firing at aid workers
April 5 (UPI) -- The Palestine Red Crescent Society on Saturday released a video it says shows 14 aid workers shot dead by Israeli soldiers last month.
Judge orders return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported 'in error' to El Salvador prison
World News // 1 day ago
Judge orders return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported 'in error' to El Salvador prison
April 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday ordered the U.S. government to return home Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father mistakenly deported by the Trump Administration to a supermax prison in El Salvador.
Trying to ease tensions over tariffs, Rubio engages with Belgium's prime minister, NATO leaders
World News // 1 day ago
Trying to ease tensions over tariffs, Rubio engages with Belgium's prime minister, NATO leaders
April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday attempted to ease tensions with NATO members and the prime minister of the host country, Belgium, amid steep tariffs announced Wednesday.
Lebanon's new Central Bank governor vows to fight financing terrorism
World News // 1 day ago
Lebanon's new Central Bank governor vows to fight financing terrorism
BEIRUT, Lebanon, April 4 (UPI) -- Lebanon's new central bank governor pledged Friday to fight money laundering, financing terrorism and drug smuggling, emphasizing the need for restructuring the banking sector and returning depositors' money.
India passes bill altering governance of Muslim Waqf properties
World News // 1 day ago
India passes bill altering governance of Muslim Waqf properties
April 4 (UPI) -- India's upper house Friday passed the controversial Waqf bill changing the way donated Muslim properties worth billions of dollars are governed. Muslim leaders say it is unconstitutional and a violation of Muslim rights.
Israeli troops close in on militants in eastern section of Gaza City; kill Hamas leader in Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli troops close in on militants in eastern section of Gaza City; kill Hamas leader in Lebanon
April 4 (UPI) -- Israel said it had scaled up a ground offensive in northern Gaza as part of an operation to extend so-called "security zones" that provide a protective buffer along the border with Israel.
BP Chair Helge Lund to step down in 2026, succession search underway
World News // 1 day ago
BP Chair Helge Lund to step down in 2026, succession search underway
April 4 (UPI) -- BP announced Friday that Chair Helge Lund is being replaced after he notified the company's board that he would step down in 2026.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. to allow logging in national forest to spur timber production amid trade war
U.S. to allow logging in national forest to spur timber production amid trade war
More than 500,000 people turn out for anti-Trump rallies nationwide
More than 500,000 people turn out for anti-Trump rallies nationwide
Mega Millions ticket price goes up, but bigger jackpots expected
Mega Millions ticket price goes up, but bigger jackpots expected
U.S. Senate approves Trump's 'beautiful bill' on budget; resolution goes to House
U.S. Senate approves Trump's 'beautiful bill' on budget; resolution goes to House
U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments
U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement