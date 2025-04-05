U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments

U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover is suspending vehicle shipments to the United States after President Donald Trump on Thursday imposed a 25% tariff on U.K.-made vehicles imported into the country. Photo courtesy Jaguar Land Rover

April 5 (UPI) -- Officials for U.K. luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover are suspending shipments to the United States after President Donald Trump on Thursday raised tariffs on the vehicles. The automaker announced the halt in shipments after Trump imposed a 25% tariff on U.K. auto imports in the United States and said it would "address the new trading terms," the BBC reported Saturday. Advertisement

Anticipating Trump's tariffs action on Thursday, Jaguar Land Rover officials prepared its response ahead of Trump's tariffs announcement.

"Our luxury brands have global appeal and our business is resilient [and] accustomed to changing market conditions," Jaguar-Land Rover said Wednesday in a statement.

"Our priorities now are delivering for our clients around the world and addressing these new U.S. trading terms," the company said.

The United States is Jaguar Land Rover's second-largest export market behind the European Union.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his government will continue negotiating a trade deal with the United States, but "there will be an economic impact" in the meantime.

"We will continue to negotiate a deal in our interests," Starmer said Thursday in a post on X.

"Decisions will be guided only by our national interests and what is best for the security of working people," Starmer said. "We will go further and faster on the changes we've promised to make our economy more resilient."

Trump on Saturday said the United States had begun an "economic revolution" that it will win. Many nations "have treated us unsustainably badly," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"We have been the dumb and helpless 'whipping post,' but not any longer," Trump said. "We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before."

He said more than $5 trillion in new business investments in the United States have been announced and "the end result will be historic."

Trump on Thursday announced a minimum 10% universal tariff on goods imported into the United States with many nations and industries subject to much higher tariffs.

The 25% tariff on imported vehicles and parts is part of the. federal policy that Trump said his administration will use to negotiate better trade deals with the United States' global trading partners.