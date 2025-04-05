Questionable auction of soon-to-be-saint's relics called 'Satan's work'

Pope Francis appears during the Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on March 31, 2024, where the Catholic Church will canonize its first millennial saint on April 27. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- An unknown vendor recently tried to sell strands of hair allegedly from teenager Carlos Acutis, who is set to become the Catholic Church's first millennial saint in April. The vendor received bids reaching $2,200 before Archbishop Domenico Sorrentino of the Diocese of Assisi challenged the auction and had it canceled. Advertisement

"After we verified the auction on the internet, we decided to file a complaint," Sorrentino said in a video recording. "I fear that Satan has a hand in it."

Acutis loved playing video games from his home in Milan, Italy, before dying of cancer at age 15, but he's about to be canonized as the first "video-gamer" saint.

Leukemia claimed Acutis' life in 2006, and he was buried in Assisi. His canonization is scheduled for April 27 in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.

Sorrentino said he does not know if the relics advertised for sale on the internet are fake or genuine but asked local police in Perugia, Italy, to investigate the auction.

"We have asked for their seizure," Sorrentino said. "Even if it were all invented, if there was a deception, we would be in the presence of not only a scam but also an insult to religious sentiment."

Advertisement

The archbishop said strands of hair and bone fragments are common relics of saints and those who are to be canonized as saints that Catholics use as devotional items.

The church encourages worshipers to pray in front of such relics, but canon law bans their sale, Sorrentino explained.

Bishops and those who own such relics are allowed to give them away, but never in exchange for money.

Despite the church's ban on their sale, the "business of relics trading is prevalent," Sorrentino said.

He said internet marketplaces exist for selling relics from particular saints, such as St. Francis of Assisi.

Such marketplaces are "impossible to accept," Sorrentino said.

Acutis was a noted proponent of the Catholic Church and created a website dedicated to "Eucharistic miracles," according to Vatican News.

Filmmaker Edmundo Reyes is making a documentary of Acutis' life called, "The Boy from Milan."

"The beautiful thing about the documentary is that it portrays Carlo closer to his essence: his love for the Eucharist, his love for the poor and seeing Christ in all the people in need," Reyes told Vatican News.