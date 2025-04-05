Advertisement
World News
April 5, 2025 / 6:35 PM

Questionable auction of soon-to-be-saint's relics called 'Satan's work'

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Pope Francis appears during the Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on March 31, 2024, where the Catholic Church will canonize its first millennial saint on April 27. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
Pope Francis appears during the Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on March 31, 2024, where the Catholic Church will canonize its first millennial saint on April 27. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- An unknown vendor recently tried to sell strands of hair allegedly from teenager Carlos Acutis, who is set to become the Catholic Church's first millennial saint in April.

The vendor received bids reaching $2,200 before Archbishop Domenico Sorrentino of the Diocese of Assisi challenged the auction and had it canceled.

Advertisement

"After we verified the auction on the internet, we decided to file a complaint," Sorrentino said in a video recording. "I fear that Satan has a hand in it."

Acutis loved playing video games from his home in Milan, Italy, before dying of cancer at age 15, but he's about to be canonized as the first "video-gamer" saint.

Related

Leukemia claimed Acutis' life in 2006, and he was buried in Assisi. His canonization is scheduled for April 27 in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.

Sorrentino said he does not know if the relics advertised for sale on the internet are fake or genuine but asked local police in Perugia, Italy, to investigate the auction.

"We have asked for their seizure," Sorrentino said. "Even if it were all invented, if there was a deception, we would be in the presence of not only a scam but also an insult to religious sentiment."

Advertisement

The archbishop said strands of hair and bone fragments are common relics of saints and those who are to be canonized as saints that Catholics use as devotional items.

The church encourages worshipers to pray in front of such relics, but canon law bans their sale, Sorrentino explained.

Bishops and those who own such relics are allowed to give them away, but never in exchange for money.

Despite the church's ban on their sale, the "business of relics trading is prevalent," Sorrentino said.

He said internet marketplaces exist for selling relics from particular saints, such as St. Francis of Assisi.

Such marketplaces are "impossible to accept," Sorrentino said.

Acutis was a noted proponent of the Catholic Church and created a website dedicated to "Eucharistic miracles," according to Vatican News.

Filmmaker Edmundo Reyes is making a documentary of Acutis' life called, "The Boy from Milan."

"The beautiful thing about the documentary is that it portrays Carlo closer to his essence: his love for the Eucharist, his love for the poor and seeing Christ in all the people in need," Reyes told Vatican News.

Latest Headlines

U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments
World News // 1 hour ago
U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover suspends U.S. shipments
April 5 (UPI) -- Officials for U.K. luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover are suspending shipments to the United States after President Donald Trump on Thursday raised tariffs on the vehicles.
Death toll from earthquake in Myanmar hits 3,354 amid health, housing crisis
World News // 3 hours ago
Death toll from earthquake in Myanmar hits 3,354 amid health, housing crisis
April 5 (UPI) -- The death toll from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake one week ago that struck Myanmar rose to 3,354 people as millions have been made homeless and are in need of medical care.
Red Crescent video allegedly shows IDF troops firing at aid workers
World News // 5 hours ago
Red Crescent video allegedly shows IDF troops firing at aid workers
April 5 (UPI) -- The Palestine Red Crescent Society on Saturday released a video it says shows 14 aid workers shot dead by Israeli soldiers last month.
Judge orders return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported 'in error' to El Salvador prison
World News // 1 day ago
Judge orders return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported 'in error' to El Salvador prison
April 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday ordered the U.S. government to return home Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father mistakenly deported by the Trump Administration to a supermax prison in El Salvador.
Trying to ease tensions over tariffs, Rubio engages with Belgium's prime minister, NATO leaders
World News // 1 day ago
Trying to ease tensions over tariffs, Rubio engages with Belgium's prime minister, NATO leaders
April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday attempted to ease tensions with NATO members and the prime minister of the host country, Belgium, amid steep tariffs announced Wednesday.
Lebanon's new Central Bank governor vows to fight financing terrorism
World News // 1 day ago
Lebanon's new Central Bank governor vows to fight financing terrorism
BEIRUT, Lebanon, April 4 (UPI) -- Lebanon's new central bank governor pledged Friday to fight money laundering, financing terrorism and drug smuggling, emphasizing the need for restructuring the banking sector and returning depositors' money.
India passes bill altering governance of Muslim Waqf properties
World News // 1 day ago
India passes bill altering governance of Muslim Waqf properties
April 4 (UPI) -- India's upper house Friday passed the controversial Waqf bill changing the way donated Muslim properties worth billions of dollars are governed. Muslim leaders say it is unconstitutional and a violation of Muslim rights.
Israeli troops close in on militants in eastern section of Gaza City; kill Hamas leader in Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli troops close in on militants in eastern section of Gaza City; kill Hamas leader in Lebanon
April 4 (UPI) -- Israel said it had scaled up a ground offensive in northern Gaza as part of an operation to extend so-called "security zones" that provide a protective buffer along the border with Israel.
BP Chair Helge Lund to step down in 2026, succession search underway
World News // 1 day ago
BP Chair Helge Lund to step down in 2026, succession search underway
April 4 (UPI) -- BP announced Friday that Chair Helge Lund is being replaced after he notified the company's board that he would step down in 2026.
Trump Tariffs: Global stocks fall for second day on China retaliation, world economy fears
World News // 1 day ago
Trump Tariffs: Global stocks fall for second day on China retaliation, world economy fears
April 4 (UPI) -- Stock markets around the world extended losses for a second day on Friday on fears U.S. President Donald Trump's broad tariffs on imports into the United States will hit global economic growth and China retaliation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. to allow logging in national forest to spur timber production amid trade war
U.S. to allow logging in national forest to spur timber production amid trade war
More than 500,000 people turn out for anti-Trump rallies nationwide
More than 500,000 people turn out for anti-Trump rallies nationwide
U.S. Senate approves Trump's 'beautiful bill' on budget; resolution goes to House
U.S. Senate approves Trump's 'beautiful bill' on budget; resolution goes to House
Mega Millions ticket price goes up, but bigger jackpots expected
Mega Millions ticket price goes up, but bigger jackpots expected
2 federal agencies unite to enforce Trump bans on transgender activities
2 federal agencies unite to enforce Trump bans on transgender activities
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement