Red Crescent video allegedly shows IDF troops firing at aid workers

April 5 (UPI) -- The Palestine Red Crescent Society on Saturday released a video it says shows 14 aid workers shot dead by Israeli soldiers last month. The humanitarian organization posted the almost 7-minute video on its social media channels, which shows a convoy of ambulances and first aid vehicles on a dark road at night, reportedly in Gaza. Advertisement

The PRCS says the video was taken by a paramedic in one of the vehicles and was later recovered from his body which was found under a pile of sand in a mass grave near the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Video That Exposes the Israeli Occupation's Lies The Palestine Red Crescent Society has obtained a video from the family of a martyred EMT, found on his mobile phone after his body was recovered from a mass grave in Gaza. He was among 15 ambulance and relief team members... pic.twitter.com/8iWqULxijC— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) April 5, 2025

After the vehicles stop, video goes mostly dark around the 2-minute mark, while audio continues. Voices shouting and what appear to be gunshots can then be heard through the remainder of it.

"The Palestine Red Crescent Society has obtained a video from the family of a martyred EMT, found on his mobile phone after his body was recovered from a mass grave in Gaza. He was among 15 ambulance and relief team members targeted by Israeli forces on March 23," the PRCS said on X.

"The footage clearly shows that the ambulances and fire trucks they were using were visibly marked, with flashing emergency lights on at the time they were attacked. This video unequivocally refutes the occupation's claims that Israeli forces did not randomly target ambulances, and that some vehicles had approached "suspiciously without lights or emergency markings."

Israeli officials earlier in the week said they would launch a military-led investigation into the events of March 23.

"Several uncoordinated vehicles were identified advancing suspiciously toward IDF troops without headlights or emergency signals. IDF troops then opened fire at the suspected vehicles," the Israel Defense Forces said at the time.

Of the 14 bodies recovered, eight were found to be PRCS aid workers while five were civil defense members. The remaining victim worked for a United Nations agency, according to the PRCS.

The news comes as tensions continue to escalate in Gaza, where around 60 Israeli hostages are still being held by Hamas militants.

At least 15 people were killed earlier in the week as Israeli forces expand their miiltary operation aimed at capturing large areas of Gaza.

Earlier in the week, the Times of Israel reported Hamas was entertaining a proposal to release all remaining hostages in exchange for a ceasefire to the IDF operation in the Palestinian enclave.