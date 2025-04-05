Advertisement
World News
April 5, 2025 / 2:07 PM

Red Crescent video allegedly shows IDF troops firing at aid workers

By Simon Druker
Share with X
The Palestine Red Crescent Society on Saturday released a video it says shows 14 aid workers shot dead by Israeli soldiers last month. Screenshot courtesy of the Palestine Red Crescent Society
1 of 2 | The Palestine Red Crescent Society on Saturday released a video it says shows 14 aid workers shot dead by Israeli soldiers last month. Screenshot courtesy of the Palestine Red Crescent Society

April 5 (UPI) -- The Palestine Red Crescent Society on Saturday released a video it says shows 14 aid workers shot dead by Israeli soldiers last month.

The humanitarian organization posted the almost 7-minute video on its social media channels, which shows a convoy of ambulances and first aid vehicles on a dark road at night, reportedly in Gaza.

Advertisement

The PRCS says the video was taken by a paramedic in one of the vehicles and was later recovered from his body which was found under a pile of sand in a mass grave near the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

After the vehicles stop, video goes mostly dark around the 2-minute mark, while audio continues. Voices shouting and what appear to be gunshots can then be heard through the remainder of it.

Advertisement

"The Palestine Red Crescent Society has obtained a video from the family of a martyred EMT, found on his mobile phone after his body was recovered from a mass grave in Gaza. He was among 15 ambulance and relief team members targeted by Israeli forces on March 23," the PRCS said on X.

"The footage clearly shows that the ambulances and fire trucks they were using were visibly marked, with flashing emergency lights on at the time they were attacked. This video unequivocally refutes the occupation's claims that Israeli forces did not randomly target ambulances, and that some vehicles had approached "suspiciously without lights or emergency markings."

Israeli officials earlier in the week said they would launch a military-led investigation into the events of March 23.

"Several uncoordinated vehicles were identified advancing suspiciously toward IDF troops without headlights or emergency signals. IDF troops then opened fire at the suspected vehicles," the Israel Defense Forces said at the time.

Of the 14 bodies recovered, eight were found to be PRCS aid workers while five were civil defense members. The remaining victim worked for a United Nations agency, according to the PRCS.

The news comes as tensions continue to escalate in Gaza, where around 60 Israeli hostages are still being held by Hamas militants.

Advertisement

At least 15 people were killed earlier in the week as Israeli forces expand their miiltary operation aimed at capturing large areas of Gaza.

Earlier in the week, the Times of Israel reported Hamas was entertaining a proposal to release all remaining hostages in exchange for a ceasefire to the IDF operation in the Palestinian enclave.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Judge orders return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported 'in error' to El Salvador prison
World News // 1 day ago
Judge orders return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported 'in error' to El Salvador prison
April 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday ordered the U.S. government to return home Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father mistakenly deported by the Trump Administration to a supermax prison in El Salvador.
Trying to ease tensions over tariffs, Rubio engages with Belgium's prime minister, NATO leaders
World News // 22 hours ago
Trying to ease tensions over tariffs, Rubio engages with Belgium's prime minister, NATO leaders
April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday attempted to ease tensions with NATO members and the prime minister of the host country, Belgium, amid steep tariffs announced Wednesday.
Lebanon's new Central Bank governor vows to fight financing terrorism
World News // 1 day ago
Lebanon's new Central Bank governor vows to fight financing terrorism
BEIRUT, Lebanon, April 4 (UPI) -- Lebanon's new central bank governor pledged Friday to fight money laundering, financing terrorism and drug smuggling, emphasizing the need for restructuring the banking sector and returning depositors' money.
India passes bill altering governance of Muslim Waqf properties
World News // 1 day ago
India passes bill altering governance of Muslim Waqf properties
April 4 (UPI) -- India's upper house Friday passed the controversial Waqf bill changing the way donated Muslim properties worth billions of dollars are governed. Muslim leaders say it is unconstitutional and a violation of Muslim rights.
Israeli troops close in on militants in eastern section of Gaza City; kill Hamas leader in Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli troops close in on militants in eastern section of Gaza City; kill Hamas leader in Lebanon
April 4 (UPI) -- Israel said it had scaled up a ground offensive in northern Gaza as part of an operation to extend so-called "security zones" that provide a protective buffer along the border with Israel.
BP Chair Helge Lund to step down in 2026, succession search underway
World News // 1 day ago
BP Chair Helge Lund to step down in 2026, succession search underway
April 4 (UPI) -- BP announced Friday that Chair Helge Lund is being replaced after he notified the company's board that he would step down in 2026.
Trump Tariffs: Global stocks fall for second day on China retaliation, world economy fears
World News // 1 day ago
Trump Tariffs: Global stocks fall for second day on China retaliation, world economy fears
April 4 (UPI) -- Stock markets around the world extended losses for a second day on Friday on fears U.S. President Donald Trump's broad tariffs on imports into the United States will hit global economic growth and China retaliation.
South Korean court removes Yoon from office in unanimous impeachment verdict
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean court removes Yoon from office in unanimous impeachment verdict
SEOUL, April 4 (UPI) -- South Korea's Constitutional Court on Friday upheld the parliamentary impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law declaration.
Trade war: Canada hits U.S. auto imports with 25% reciprocal tariffs
World News // 1 day ago
Trade war: Canada hits U.S. auto imports with 25% reciprocal tariffs
April 4 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada has announced reciprocal tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles as President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs went into effect, sending shockwaves through the global financial system.
Police, school bus driver contradict Epstein-accuser Giuffre's injury claims
World News // 1 day ago
Police, school bus driver contradict Epstein-accuser Giuffre's injury claims
April 3 (UPI) -- A Western Australian school bus driver says injury claims made by Epstein-accuser Virginia Giuffre are exaggerated, and a local police report would seem to agree.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. to allow logging in national forest to spur timber production amid trade war
U.S. to allow logging in national forest to spur timber production amid trade war
Trying to ease tensions over tariffs, Rubio engages with Belgium's prime minister, NATO leaders
Trying to ease tensions over tariffs, Rubio engages with Belgium's prime minister, NATO leaders
2 federal agencies unite to enforce Trump bans on transgender activities
2 federal agencies unite to enforce Trump bans on transgender activities
Fed chair warns Trump's tariffs will worsen inflation, lower economic growth
Fed chair warns Trump's tariffs will worsen inflation, lower economic growth
More than 500,000 people expected at anti-Trump rallies nationwide
More than 500,000 people expected at anti-Trump rallies nationwide
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement