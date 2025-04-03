Police, school bus driver contradict Epstein-accuser Giuffre's injury claims

Virginia Giuffre, center, exits the U.S. Federal Courthouse in New York City on August, 27, 2019, and recently claimed to suffer life-threatening injuries in a disputed accident in Australia. File Photo by Alba Vigaray/EPA-EFE

April 3 (UPI) -- A Western Australian school bus driver says injury claims made by Epstein-accuser Virginia Giuffre are exaggerated, and a local police report would seem to agree. School bus driver Ross Munns says Giuffre's claims of suffering "life-threatening injuries" during a recent accident involving a school bus in Perth are "blown out of proportion" and were possibly caused elsewhere.

Giuffre, 41, lives in Perth and on Tuesday posted photos on social media showing her laying in a hospital bed with a badly bruised face and chest.

She claimed to have "four days to live" and said a bus traveling 68 mph struck a vehicle in which she was a passenger.

The accident caused life-threatening kidney renal failure, Giuffre said.

A West Australian police report of the accident says a "minor" collision occurred between a bus and car after 3 p.m. local time on March 24 in Neergabby, which is 12 miles north of Perth.

"The collision was reported by the bus driver the following day. The car sustained approximately $2,000 worth of damage," a police spokesperson said. "There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash."



Munns had 16 years of bus-driving experience and disputes Giuffre's claim.

He said the bus was traveling at about 46 mph with 29 school children aboard when he tried to pass a slow-moving vehicle driven by a 71-year-old woman.

As he began overtaking the slow vehicle, Munns said the driver suddenly turned into his path.

His bus clipped the vehicle and damaged its taillight, Munns said, so he stopped and exchanged information with the elderly woman, who confirmed she was unhurt.

Munns said he thought the accident was suspicious and reported it the next day despite not being required to do so.

He also called the elderly driver, and she told him a passenger in her car suffered a black eye.

Munns said he did not know a passenger was in the vehicle and was shocked to see Giuffre's post on social media.

"I didn't see her in the car," Munns told media. "The driver basically pulled out in front of me. I made sure she was alright."

He said the two talked briefly and parted ways, adding, "It wasn't a major crash."

Giuffre is a mother of three and previously accused financier Jeffrey Epstein of sex trafficking and said England's Prince Andrew had sex with her while she was a teen.



She is scheduled to appear in Joondalup Magistrates Court on Wednesday for allegedly violating a family violence restraining order.

The alleged offense occurred on Feb. 2 in the Ocean Reef suburb of northern Perth.